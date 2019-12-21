Amani Watts produced a game-high 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Old Mill girls basketball team to a 67-63 victory over Meade on Friday.
Mikiyah Mallet added 14 points, Deja Atkinson chipped in 12 points and Amaya Douglas scored 11 points for the Patriots.
Ayanni Brown paced the Mustangs with 14 points; Briel Owen added 13 points.
Severna Park 57, Annapolis 21: Jess Albert produced 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and Lena McLaughlin chipped in nine points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons, who also received nine points from Sydney Nwuli.
Annapolis was held to 7 for 38 shooting on the night.
Spalding 58, Northern (Calvert) 25: Kamari Sims accounted for 17 points and eight rebounds, Koi Sims managed 12 points and eight rebounds and Terra Dzambo provided 12 points, five steals and four assists, to lead the Cavaliers over the Patriots at the Annapolis Area Christian School Christmas Tournament. Spalding will play in the championship game on Saturday at 1:30. Joi Chaney chipped in with 10 points, Blaine Bozeman scored five points and Leah Johnson dished out five assists for Spalding (7-4).
Chesapeake 57, North County 52: Ashley Chew produced a team-high 15 points with five assists, five rebounds and four steals and Juliana Brady added 11 points and seven assists for the Cougars, who also received eight points, nine rebounds, four steals and five blocks from Morgan Gray.
Morgan Youngbar paced the Knights with 15 points while Na’Vaye Quarles chipped in 12 points and Jaylyn Baynard had 10 points.
Arundel 80, Southern 45: Ariana Harmon tallied 15 points and Ayannah Matthews registered 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead the Wildcats over the Bulldogs.
Heather Middleton recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, Nikki Seven had nine points and three rebounds, Brandy Middleton added eight points and Tye Queen collected eight points and eight rebounds for Arundel.
Carine Pinkney had 16 points for Southern.
South River 49, Broadneck 25: Ashlynn Burrows netted 18 points and 10 rebounds and Julia Fitzwater contributed 10 points and six steals as the Seahawks topped the Bruins.
Harley Herndon chipped in with seven points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals, while Keimani Smith pitched in with seven points and four steals for South River.
Devon McCue led the Bruins with nine points and five assists.
St. Mary’s 49, Red Lion Christian 22: Lindsey Hinckley produced nine points and Toronto Williams and Karry Kelliher each chipped in seven points for the Saints (5-6) at the Annapolis Area Christian School Christmas Tournament.
The Saints will continue tournament play at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Northeast 77, Glen Burnie 54: Darrell Sheppard led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds and Jaylin Albury had 18 points and 10 assists for his third double-double in a row, as the Eagles defeated the Gophers. Travis Smoot chipped in with 10 points and Trent McNeill added eight points, three assists and three steals for Northeast (6-0).
Southern 67, Arundel 50: Tyson Brooks led the Wildcats with 15 points 11 Rebounds and seven blocks, while Quaddir Spence and Nigel Omotosho had 11 points apiece in their loss to the Bulldogs.
Meade 59, Old Mill 57: TJ Speight accumulated 26 points, five rebounds and three assists and Delonte Johnson chipped in with 10 points as the Mustangs narrowly got by the Patriots.
Nick Haylock provided eight points and dive steals for Meade (2-3).
Annapolis 51, Severna Park 45: Craig Pratt totaled 19 points and Malik Carrol added 11 points to lead the Panthers over the Falcons.
Jake Goodman paced the Falcons with 20 points and Orion Young pitched in with nine points.
North County 50, Chesapeake 47: O’Meech Wilson accounted for 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Kyle Silver produced 10 points and seven rebounds as the Knights edged the Cougars on a shot at the buzzer.
Reed Rebstock tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds and Alonzo Wilkes provided 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Chesapeake.
Boys Swimming
St. Mary’s: The St. Mary’s boys team defeated Mount St. Joseph, 53-41, but fell, 54-36, to Loyola. Joe Hayburn (1st: 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke), Patrick Hayburn (1st: 100 Free, 3rd: 200 Free), Jonathan Edwards (2nd: 500 Free, 3rd: 200 IM), Patrick Streyle (2nd: 200 IM) and Connor Drucis (3rd: 500 Free) paced the Saints.