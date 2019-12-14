Logan Vican scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Broadneck boys basketball team to a 56-28 victory over Severna Park on Friday night. Tromaine Jones added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Broadneck, which defeated St. Mary’s in overtime on Thursday.
Declan Fox scored nine points to lead Severna Park.
North County 65, Glen Burnie 50: Jaylin Payne netted 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals and Rodney Wilkerson tallied 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead the Knights over the Gophers.
O’Meech Wilson scored 14 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for North County.
Annapolis 71, Southern 69: Craig Pratt deposited 22 points and Meiko Ross contributed 14 points as the Panthers edged the Bulldogs. Kemari Taylor scored 11 points for Annapolis.
Larry Bulluck netted 20 points, Khiyon Washington followwed with 19 points, Jay Carter chipped in with 13 points and Russell Dandridge provided 12 points for Southern.
South River 77, Arundel 66: Eric Sondberg scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Jamison Gaskins added 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Seahawks to their second straight win. David Foust added 16 points for South River.
Quaadir Spence paced the Wildcats with 23 points while Nigel Omotosho had 16 points.
Old Mill 84, Chesapeake 75: Reed Rebstock led all scorers with 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and added five rebounds, but the Cougars fell to the Patriots.
Alonzo Wilkes finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Ethan Cann had 13 points for Chesapeake.
Northeast 81, Meade 53: Trent McNeill led all scorers with 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Eagles past the Mustangs. Travis Smoot scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Darrell Sheppard had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Jaylin Albury added 12 points and 12 assists for Northeast.
TJ Speight scored 10 points, while Josh Bishop, Omar Beattie and Delonte Johnson each chipped in with six points for the Mustangs.
Archbishop Spalding 55, Calvert Hall 42: Jordan Pennick came off the bench to lead the Cavaliers (4-2, 4-1 MIAA A) with 17 points and Josh Rivers knocked in a trio of 3-pointers in the win.
Girls Basketball
Severna Park 39, Broadneck 21: Kaila Stasull produced nine points, four assists and two steals and Lena McLaughlin ripped down 10 rebounds and had five steals for the Falcons.
South River 58, Arundel 51: Ashlynn Burrows tallied a team-high 21 points and Harley Herndon added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Seahawks defeated the Wildcats.
Julia Fitzwater delivered 10 points and six steals for South River (3-0).
Ayannah Matthews posted a game-high 26 points and nine boards and Nikki Seven scored 13 points for Arundel (2-1).
Southern 64, Annapolis 51: Carine Pinkney erupted for 31 points and Gianna Kronk and Isabella Wooster each added nine points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Meade 62, Northeast 30: Symphonie Bryant-Brown and Briel Owens each had 12 points and Ayanni Brown added nine points in the Mustangs victory over the Eagles.
Allyson Wills scored 20 points for Northeast.
Glen Burnie 52, North County 43: Aireona Holland tallied 15 points, six rebounds, seven steals and three assists and Na’vaye Quarles added 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists in the Knights’ loss to the Gophers.
Indian Creek 52, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 34: Megan Bunker went off for 27 points and Peyton Frisby added eight points as the Eagles topped the Mustangs.
Sarah Martin scored six points for Indian Creek.
Gerstell Academy 47, St. Mary’s 46: Ashley Roy scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as the Saints fell on a last second shot.
Wrestling
Frederick Duals: Chesapeake opened the dual-meet tournament with a 3-0 record, defeating New Town, 70-9, host Frederick, 54-21, and Bishop McNamara, 64-15.
Swimming
Arundel sweeps tri-meet: The Wildcats boys and girls swim teams swept their three opponents on Friday. The boys team cruised past Meade, Northeast and Glen Burnie by the respective scores of 62-32, 83-8 and 81-7. The girls squad won by the scores of 67-27 against Meade, 77-15 against Northeast and 77-13 over Glen Burnie.
The Meade boys defeated Northeast, 78-12, and Glen Burnie, 78-7, and the Northeast boys topped Glen Burnie, 33-28.
The Meade girls also beat Northeast, 67-23, and Glen Burnie, 54-29, while the Glen Burnie girls were victorious over Northeast, 40-37.
Broadneck boys, Severna Park girls sweep tri-meet: The Bruins boys took down the powers of the county, defeating South River, 54-40, Severna Park, 56-38, and Annapolis, 75-19. South River beat Annapolis, 68-25, Severna Park defeated Annapolis, 73-21 and Severna Park and South River tied 47-47.
The Falcons girls were better than South River, 65-29, Annapolis, 77-17, and Broadneck, 67-27. The Seahawks beat Broadneck, 48-46, and Annapolis, 62-32, while Broadneck defeated Annapolis, 58-36.
North County boys, Old Mill girls sweep tri-meet: The Knights boys swept Southern, 76-14, Old Mill, 51-43, and Chesapeake, 68-26, while the Old Mill boys defeated Southern, 77-10, and Chesapeake, 69-24. Meanwhile, the Chesapeake boys beat Southern, 50-28.
The Patriots girls squad topped Southern, 76-18, North County, 65-36 and Chesapeake, 71-28. The Knights girls defeated Southern, 67-23, and Chesapeake, 54-36 and the Cougars were better than Southern, 54-29.