Arundel sweeps tri-meet: The Wildcats boys and girls swim teams swept their three opponents on Friday. The boys team cruised past Meade, Northeast and Glen Burnie by the respective scores of 62-32, 83-8 and 81-7. The girls squad won by the scores of 67-27 against Meade, 77-15 against Northeast and 77-13 over Glen Burnie.