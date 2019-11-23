SPALDING SEEKS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL COACH: Archbishop Spalding High School is accepting applications for the position of head girls’s varsity volleyball coach for the 2020-2021 season. The program is a member of the highly competitive A Conference of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland. The candidate should possess strong organizational and communication skills. High school or collegiate coaching or playing experience is required. If interested, please send your resume and three professional references to Jeff Parsons at parsonsj@spaldinghs.org. Deadline for applications is Dec. 6.