Boys Basketball
St. Mary’s 68, Beth T’filoh 44: Connor Harris scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and was one of four players in double-figures in the Saints’ season-opening win on Thursday. Mike Parme (four assists) and Aidan Harris each added 11 points and Jacob Aryee had 10 points and six rebounds for St. Mary’s.
Granite Baptist 71, Rockbridge Academy 49: Kaden Powell had 17 points six rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Zack Mullins had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Braves on Thursday. Kolin McNeill added 11 points for Granite Baptist.
Girls Basketball
Bryn Mawr 30, Severn 25: Madison Tryon scored six points, but the Admirals fell on Thursday.
Boys swimming
Severn 124, John Carroll 38 — First-place finishers for the Admirals included:
200 Medley Relay: Andrew Campbell, Jack Keith, David Fitzgerald, Nick Subong; 200 Free: Subong; 200 Individual Medley: Campbell; 50 Freestyle: Fitzgerald; 100 Butterfly: Subong; 500 Free: Ben Keith; 200 Freestyle Relay: Will Klepper, Ryan McNemar, Fitzgerald, Banji Damon; 100 Back: Campbell; 100 Breast Stroke: Benji Damon; 400 Freestyle Relay: Ben Keith, Subong, Jack Keith, Campbell.
Girls swimming
Severn 55, Maryvale 40; Severn 46, Institute of Notre Dame 48 — First-place finishers for the Admirals included:
200 Freestyle: Evie Krall; 500 Freestyle: Krall; 100 Freestyle: Lana Cate; 100 Breast Stroke: Cate; 400 Freestyle Relay: Sarah Gershman, Anna Erskine, Caitlyn Given, Krall
Etcetera
SEVERNA PARK SEEKS TENNIS COACH: Severna Park has an opening for a head tennis coach. Those interested can contact athletic director Kevin Rutledge at KRutledge@aacps.org for instructions on how to apply. The position will close on Nov. 27.
Mark Bieberich coached the Falcons last year following the resignation of Jessica Goodman. He led the Falcons to the county title and coached the girls doubles state-championship team of Abby and Miriam Moghtader. Bieberich stepped down after receiving a job promotion.
SPALDING SEEKS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL COACH: Archbishop Spalding High School is accepting applications for the position of head girls’s varsity volleyball coach for the 2020-2021 season. The program is a member of the highly competitive A Conference of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland. The candidate should possess strong organizational and communication skills. High school or collegiate coaching or playing experience is required. If interested, please send your resume and three professional references to Jeff Parsons at parsonsj@spaldinghs.org. Deadline for applications is Dec. 6.
RECRUITING FAIR: The third annual Capital City College Football Recruiting Fair will take place on Wednesday Dec. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Annapolis High School. The event is designed for student-athletes and parents to meet with representatives of college football programs.
Prospects should bring copies of transcripts and test scores. While the primary focus of the recruiting fair is class of 2020 student-athletes, underclassmen are welcome to attend as well.
College coaches can reserve their table by emailing Annapolis High School football coach Nick Good-Malloy at ngood-malloy@aacps.org.