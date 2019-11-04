Any Dolan scored on a penalty kick in the second half and Sarah Cuttler stopped both shots she faced to lead the Chesapeake girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Rockville on Saturday night in a Class 3A state quarterfinal.
Chesapeake will face Howard County’s Wilde Lake on Saturday in a state semifinal at Linganore High School. The Wildecats advanced with a 3-1 victory over Mount Hebron in another quarterfinal. The Cougars are making their fourth appearance in a state semifinal and first since 2005. Linganore will face Northern (Calvert) in the other semifinal.
Garrison Forest 4, Indian Creek 3: The third-seeded Eagles hung with the top-seeded Grizzlies before falling by a goal in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C-2 championship game on Sunday.