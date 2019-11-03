Jeremiah Taylor had three touchdown receptions and totaled 187 receiving yards as AACS defeated Green Street Academy, 23-6 in football action on Saturday.
Ryan Idleman finished 9 for 15 for 223 yards and two TD throws, Evan Haulik went 4 for 7 for 102 yards and a TD toss and Donnie Frayer kicked a 32-yard field goal for AACS (2-7).
Mount St. Joseph 49, Spalding 7: Shamar Smith scored on a 55-yard scamper in the middle of the first quarter to tie the game at 7, but it was all the Gaels after that as the hosts scored 42 unanswered points to defeat the Cavaliers.
Smith finished with 102 yards on 14 carries, but Spalding (5-5) committed three turnovers (one fumble, two interceptions) and was limited to just 157 yards in total offense while yielding 485 yards.
Field Hockey
Severna Park 3, Bethesda-CC 0: Lila Slattery had a goal and an assist and Emma Marsh and Anna Marcoon each added goals to lead the Falcons in a Class 4A state quarterfinal Friday night.
The Falcons advance to the state semifinals, where they’ll face Old Mill on Wednesday at Broadneck.
Other scores
Quince Orchard 1, Broadneck 0 (Class 4A state quarterfinal)
Boys Soccer
Arundel 2, Bowie 1: The Wildcats scored a pair of late goals to defeat the Bulldogs in a Class 4A state quarterfinal Friday night. Arundel moves on to the state semifinals on Saturday at Gaithersburg High School.
Girls Soccer scores
Chesapeake 1, Rockville 0 (Class 3A state quarterfinal)