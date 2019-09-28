Ehrlich leads Broadneck to rout over Annapolis: Anne Arundel high school sports roundup for Sept. 27

Archbishop Spalding 43, Malvern Prep (Pa.) 12: Shamar Smith ran for 196 yards on 24 carries and scored three touchdowns, as the Cavaliers won big in their next-to-last game before MIAA A Conference play. Smith scored on runs of 4, 1 and 2 yards, while Austin Tutas and Jayon Venerable each scored rushing touchdowns for Spalding (4-1). Tutas also threw for 288 yards, including a touchdown pass to Zakee Wheatley, who caught 10 passes for 197 yards. The Cavaliers racked up 536 yards of total offense.