Ehrlich leads Broadneck to rout over Annapolis: Anne Arundel high school sports roundup for Sept. 27

Broadneck 42, Annapolis 0: Josh Ehrlich completed 15 of 25 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and Davion White rushed 130 yards and two scores for the Bruins (2-2). Dan Shea hauled in four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Jalen Lamkin rushed for 71 yards for the Panthers (1-3).
Old Mill 15, North County 14: Tra Thomas scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Myles Fulton and Joey Graves ran for a 6-yard touchdown, as the Patriots held off the Knights. Fulton threw for 140 yards and Graves rushed for 99 yards for Old Mill (3-1).
Meade 33, Severna Park 6: Kade Goins and Tre Holt both returned interceptions for touchdowns and Jadiel Mendoza had two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs. Mendoza scored on on a 37-yard run and also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score. TJ Speight also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass for Meade (2-2).
Archbishop Spalding 43, Malvern Prep (Pa.) 12: Shamar Smith ran for 196 yards on 24 carries and scored three touchdowns, as the Cavaliers won big in their next-to-last game before MIAA A Conference play. Smith scored on runs of 4, 1 and 2 yards, while Austin Tutas and Jayon Venerable each scored rushing touchdowns for Spalding (4-1). Tutas also threw for 288 yards, including a touchdown pass to Zakee Wheatley, who caught 10 passes for 197 yards. The Cavaliers racked up 536 yards of total offense.
St. Mary’s 36, Archbishop Curley 7: Alex Wicks toted the ball 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Dhane Blair (99 rushing yards) and Ki’sean Gray-Danzler (85 rushing yards) each reached the end zone for the Saints (3-2).
Pallotti 35, Severn 0: The Admirals dropped to 0-5 overall, 0-4 in MIAA B Conference play.
Field Hockey
Chesapeake 1, Annapolis 0: Meghan Mayo slapped in the game-winning goal on an assist from Georgia Spangler for the Cougars (7-2). Eve Vickey produced six saves in the win.
Hannah Hiesener stopped 16 shots for the Panthers.
Archbishop Spalding 3, Maryvale 1: Bridget Donovan posted a trio of goals at the Cavaliers improved to 9-2 overall, 3-1 in the IAAM A Conference. Katie Fichtner assisted on one of the scores.
Annapolis Area Christian 4, St. Timothy’s 0: Lexi Steele slapped in a pair of goals and Grace Raspa and Laine Rogers each had one for the Eagles (6-2). Raspa added an assist.
Friends 1, Indian Creek 0 (OT): The Eagles fell to 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the IAAM C Conference.
Girls Soccer
Archbishop Spalding 3, Urbana 2: Sophie Thibeault booted in a pair of goals and Julia Ritter scored once for the Cavaliers (7-0-1). Megan Garmey and Kelly Jones each had an assist.
Boys Soccer
Northeast 3, Southern 2: Ellis Amo kicked in a pair of second-half penalty kicks and Nolan Spring stopped four shots for the Bulldogs (0-7-1) in Thursday’s loss.
Archbishop Spalding 2, Calvert Hall 1: The Cavaliers improved to 3-6 overall, 2-4 in the MIAA A Conference.
Annapolis Area Christian 3, Severn 0: The Eagles improved to 6-5 overall, 4-4 in the MIAA B Conference.
The Admirals fell to 4-5-1 overall, 4-4 in conference play.