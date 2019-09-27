Espinoza scores two to lead Severna park past Arundel

Broadneck 3, South River 0: Emma Quandt had 21 service points, eight digs, seven kills and two aces while Natalie Luscomb had 15 kills, seven service points and seven digs to lead the Bruins (6-1) over the Seahawks, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17. Makena Smith scored 17 service points, three aces, 28 assists, two kills and seven digs for Broadneck, while Reiland Brown had 12 service points, 15 digs and an ace. Danielle McKnight had eight kills and Lyndsay Hutchings went 6 for 6 serving with a pair of aces for South River (2-4).