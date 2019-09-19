Prep Roundup: Spalding field hockey secures second big win of the week

Katie Fichtner had a goal and an assist, Lindsay Beardmore scored a goal and Ruby de Frees had eight saves to lead the Archbishop Spalding field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over defending IAAM A Conference champion Notre Dame Prep on Wednesday. The victory for the Cavaliers was the second this week against top teams in the A Conference.
Severn 2, Roland Park 1: Regan King scored a goal and Anna D’Amore scored her first varsity goal to lead the Admirals. Arielle Hillock had 13 saves and Mackenzie Boughey had a defensive save for Severn (3-1).
AACS 3, IND 1: Lexie Steele scored two goals and McKenna Steinway added a goal to lead the Eagles. Gracie Brewster stopped four shots for AACS.
Park 5, Key 0: Park’s Molly Bloom scored a pair of goals in the victory over the Obezags. Katie Anderson made two defensive saves and Liz Hughes had a defensive save for Key.
Boys Soccer
Key 3, Pallotti 1: Marshall Tanz scored twice to take his season tally to seven goals in five games for the Obezags. Chris Bulmer added a goal, Daniel Fagbohunka and Augie Irving had assists and Teddy Fleming stopped two shots for Key (2-3).
Park 2, St. Mary’s 0: Nathan Lynch stopped eight shots, but the Saints fell.
Volleyball
Northeast 3, Chesapeake 0: Sabrina Sheppard put up 10 kills, four aces and 20 assists, Camille Coryatt added seven kills, two aces and four digs and Shelby Diggs added five kills for the Eagles, who won 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.
Abbi Hilpert had four kills for the Cougars.
Tennis
Roland Park 5, Archbishop Spalding 0: The Cavaliers (2-3) lost all five matches in straight sets in the loss to the Reds.
Golf
Arundel’s Angelina Hwang shot a 40 and was the top overall finisher at Wednesday’s girls golf match at Crofton Country Club. Karlie Zamora of North County was second with a 43, Sydney Heuvel (Old MIll) and Emily Screws (Severna Park) each shot a 45, Cayla Haney (Chesapeake) carded a 46, Campbell Haney (Severna Park) and Katrina Schultz (Severna Park) each shot a 47, Lily Baker (South River) and Nicole Fox-Ciminelli (South River) each shot a 48 and Ingrid Wells (Severna Park) finished with a 49.