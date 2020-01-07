The Annapolis girls indoor track team finished in first place, while South River’s boys tied for first at Monday’s meet that involved six teams from Anne Arundel County and six from Howard County.
Individual winners from the county included Christal Pommells (Northeast; girls 55 dash, 300 dash), Oluwatitofunmi Falodun (Meade; boys 55 hurdles), Obandi Ayomobi (Meade; girls 55 hurdles), Carlton McClain (Northeast; boys 300 dash), Mustafa Honeyblue (Annapolis; boys 500 dash), Sam Keeny (South River; boys 800 run), Kelly May (South River; girls 800 run), Luke Coffin (Annapolis; boys 1600 run), Anna Janke (Broadneck; girls 1600 run), Mollie Fenn (Broadneck, girls 3200 run); Annapolis 4x400 girls relay, Broadneck girls 4x800 relay, Samantha Leo (Chesapeake; girls high jump, triple jump), Joe Simpson (Broadneck; boys shot put), Paris Standon (Meade; girls shot put) and Aidan Harvey (Northeast; boys triple jump).
South River, Broadneck, Chesapeake, Meade, Northeast and Annapolis participated on Monday. The other six county schools were scheduled to participate on Tuesday, but after-school activities were canceled.
Boys Basketball
Gerstell Academy 48, Severn 47: Baylin Groff scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, but the Admirals lost a tight contest on Monday. Adam Angwafo added 11 points for Severn.
Girls Basketball
Key 33, CHEN 25: Liz Armstrong scored 15 points to lead the Obezags on Monday.