Ben Simpkins won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, Charlie Pitta took first in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Tyler Moran touched first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke to lead the Severna Park boys swim team to a sweep of Broadneck, Meade and Northeast on Friday.
The Falcons defeated the Bruins, 65-29, the Mustangs, 80-14 and the Eagles, 80-3. Broadneck topped Meade, 80-14 and Northeast, 80-6 and Meade beat Northeast, 73-7.
Morgan Sloan won the 100 freestyle, Andrew Gillespie was first in the 100 breast stroke, while the team of Moran, Gillespie, Pitta and Sloan won the 200 medley relay. Colin Dennis, Gillespie, Simpkins and Sloan took the 200 freestyle relay and Nathan Damanti, Pitta, Simpkins and Moran teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay as the Falcons won all 11 events.
Madeline Goger won the 200 freestyle and Sara Smith was victorious in the 100 butterfly, while the team of Lauren Turk, Smith, Camryn Raines and Goger won the 200 Medley Relay as the Severna Park girls won just three events but had the depth to sweep Broadneck, Meade and Northeast.
The Falcons defeated the Bruins, 49-45, the Mustangs, 83-11 and the Eagles, 77-13. Broadneck topped Meade, 83-11 and Northeast, 79-11 and Meade beat Northeast, 61-22.
Amber Martin of Broadneck won the 50 and 100 freestyle, Caitlin Deitch took first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breast stroke, Brayden Bowen was first in the 200 IM, Ella Martin took first in the 100 backstroke, while Deitch, Amber Martin, Ella Martin and Bowen teamed to win both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for the Bruins.
South River sweeps tri-meet: Connor Page won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and Charlie Pacher took first in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke to lead the Seahawks to the sweep of Annapolis (59-35), Arundel (56-38) and North County (77-17).
The Wildcats defeated Annapolis, 50-44, and North County, 73-21 and Annapolis won over North County, 59-35.
Matthew Speciale took the 100 breast stroke and the 400 freestyle relay team, consisting of Page, Speciale, Aidan Finkler and Pacher were also victorious for South River.
Will Redford of Annapolis won the 200 and 100 freestyles, Eoin Lenham touched first in the 50 freestyle, while the 200 medley relay team of Lenham, Ryan Mahon, Nolan Corson and Redford also took first for the Panthers.
The Arundel 200 freestyle relay team of Timothy Smith, Lucas Shahady, Griffin Anderson and Matthew Arter, were the only winners for the Wildcats.
Katy Pacher won back-to-back events (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Skye Bilger took first in the 200 IM and 100 breast stroke and Darby Doyle (100 freestyle), Lily Bussey (500 freestyle) and Faith Karr (100 backstroke) were all individual event winners as the Seahawks defeated Annapolis (68-26), Arundel (79-15) and North County (80.5-13.5).
Annapolis defeated Arundel, 74-20 and North County, 75-19, and Arundel defeated North County, 52-42.
The South River medley relay team of Pacher, Mia Jocic, Bussey and Tessa Schauermann took first, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Karr, Kiera Doyle, Sidney Finkler and Pacher, along with the 400 freestyle relay team of Emma Corey, Jocic, Schauermann and Samara Hatley were both winners for the Seahawks.
Emma Baca won the 200 freestyle for Annapolis.
Wrestling
Glen Burnie at Loch Raven Duals: Tony Bonilla went 7-0 and Mateo Savoy finished 6-1, as each earned first place as the Gophers went 5-2 to finish third as a team. Caleb Williamson and Glen Anderson each ended the tournament at 7-0, while Gabe Debow and Greg Chaves both went 6-1 as the quartet finished in second place. Charles Easton went 5-2 and took third place for Glen Burnie.
Southern at Bethesda-CC Baron Duals: Jojo Herring went 8-0, while Justin Knapp and Andrew Ruel each finished 7-1, as the Bulldogs went 3-5 with wins over Franklin, Landon and Centennial. Kaleb Neal was 6-2 for Southern.