It’s always feels good to be recognized by your peers.
For Old Mill athletic director Jeff Martin, recent recognition came in the form of an award voted on by the county’s athletic directors.
Martin was recently named the District V Athletic Director of the Year, as selected by the Anne Arundel County Athletic Administrators. Martin will receive his award at the Maryland State Athletic Directors Association conference in Ocean City on April 25.
“It’s a nice honor, especially when it comes from your colleagues,” Martin said. “We’re lucky to have a great group of athletic directors in the county.”
Martin, a 1988 Old Mill graduate, has coached soccer, baseball and softball at his alma mater. He began teaching at the Millersville school in 2000 and was named assistant athletic director in 2012 following the retirement of Bruce Lawton. Martin then took over as athletic director in 2015 following the death of Craig White.
As baseball coach at Old Mill, Martin helped develop Josh Hader, who is now considered one of the top relief pitchers in Major League Baseball.
“I feel that Jeff is well deserving of District V Athletic Director of the Year. Jeff does a great job of supporting Old Mill’s student-athletes as well as all of the coaches,” said Heather Arnold, assistant athletic director at Old Mill. “Jeff puts in a lot of his time at Old Mill making sure the facilities are in good shape so that the teams are able to compete with the top teams in the state. I feel that Jeff supports his coaches at all times and is always available when needed.”
Martin is just the fourth athletic director at the school, joining Jim Dillon, Lawton and White.
“All the coaches that make up the staff at Old Mill are a special group of people,” Martin said. “They do a great job and it makes my job easier.”
BROADNECK TO HONOR KAZMAREK: Broadneck High School will officially recognize former athletic director, boys basketball coach and longtime teacher Ken Kazmarek by naming the school’s basketball court in his honor.
“Coach Kaz Court” will be dedicated during a ceremony on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Cape St. Claire School. The ceremony will take place between the girls (5 p.m.) and boys (7 p.m.) games against Annapolis. There will also be a meet and greet preceding the ceremony in the cafeteria starting at 6 p.m. This is being held for all of those that would like to personally congratulate Coach Kazmarek on this very special evening.
Kazmarek is one of the true founding fathers of Broadneck High School and is regarded as one of the best athletic directors and boys’ basketball coaches in county history. He spent 37 years at Broadneck High School (retiring in July 2019), building one of the very best athletic departments in the state.
BURROWS NEARS 1,000 POINTS: South River’s Ashlynn Burrows needs 17 points to reach 1,000 for her career. The Seahawks will play at the Howard Christmas Tournament on Thursday and Friday. If she achieves the milestone at the tournament, the school will recognize the achievement at halftime of the boys game with Southern on Jan. 3. The other South River girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points was Stacy Hunt, who graduated in 2005.
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STATE: Several players from the county and Kent Island were recently named to the Field Hockey Coaches Association of Maryland All-State team.
First Team picks include Katie Fichtner (Archbishop Spalding), Nikki Seven (Arundel), Riley Tengwall (Kent Island), Shelby Bumgarner (Archbishop Spalding), Lana Hamilton (Arundel), Sammy Dupcak (Broadneck), Ella Kaufman (Kent Island), Kaiya Sabur (Old Mill), Lila Slattery (Severna Park), Caitlin Koehler (Archbishop Spalding), Sara Pique (Arundel), Haley Davis (Severn) and Eve Vickery (Chesapeake).
Second Team selections include Julia Harrison (Broadneck), Meagan Quick (South River), Shelby Kingston (Old Mill), Lauren Aguilar (Severna Park), Carson Smith (Severna Park) and Kendyl Underwood (Indian Creek). Severn’s Arielle Hillock was an honorable mention.
Hamilton and Slattery are finalists for the offensive player of the year, while Koehler and Vickery are finalists for the defensive player of the year. The players of the year will be announced at the All-State banquet on Jan. 7.
COACH NEEDED: Chesapeake is accepting applications for a head field hockey coach following the resignation of Joan Johnson. Interested candidates can contact athletic director Chip Snyder at Esnyder@aacps.org.
