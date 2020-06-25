Anne Arundel prep notebook: Spalding hires Joe Matthews to lead girls basketball program

Joe Matthews had always identified as a boys’ coach. His career began with High Point High in Prince George’s County, then the Chesapeake College men’s program before moving to coach Key School boys team. It was his daughters who inspired him to switch to the girls’ game, which began with the Obezags three years ago before Matthews moved to Pallotti for the last two seasons.
Now Matthews, who has quickly turned his previous teams into winners, has been named Archbishop Spalding’s new girls basketball coach.
The Key girls team posted consecutive losing seasons before 2017, but the squad went 11-10 in Matthews’ lone year there. Likewise, Pallotti finished its 2017-18 slate second-to-last in the conference, with just two IAAM A Conference wins. Matthews led the Panthers to a .500 record and a trip to the final four his first year, and they went 11-3 and reached the A Conference championship game the next.
“If it can be done in those places, there’s enough kids at Spalding to make it happen,” Matthews said.
Midway through that season, Spalding fired then-coach Lisa Smith for her disparaging comments made about the No. 2 recruit in the nation, Angel Reese, who played for St. Frances and will go on to Maryland. Matthew decided then he’d be putting in his name in to bid for the head role. The school size, the facilities and the resources all piqued the Davidsonville resident’s interest.
He’ll have on his hands a case similar, though not quite as drastic, to his past fixer-uppers this upcoming season. The Cavaliers finished 7-12 in the A Conference and 13-13 overall, but ended the season on a four-game losing streak and were booted from the playoffs by McDonogh in the first round.
“It was probably harder to build [at Key] than it would be to build an A Conference program. We ran it almost like a college program where we were doing things in the offseason, playing fall leagues, having team meals. We did all those things to build a culture team. I was proud of what happened there,” Matthews said. “The opportunity in the A Conference attracts people on its own. They wanna play on that level, they want college exposure.”
Matthews already knows where he can begin the rebuild: with the Sims sisters.
The new coach has already gotten hands-on experience this summer working with Koi and Kamari Sims, who will be a senior and sophomore respectively this upcoming academic year, but he’d known the siblings around four years through their AAU club, Maryland Belles.
This past season, Koi led the Cavaliers in rebounds (219) and netted 288 points. Matthews feels that Koi can dominate in the beyond the arc, if given more of a chance to build her confidence there.
When Spalding faced Pallotti last year, Matthews felt Kamari had been pigeonholed into a point guard position because the Cavaliers didn’t have one. This year, he plans to run the offense through her.
“Kamari’s a Power Five basketball player, in terms of where she’ll end up,” Matthews said. “Really athletic, strong, has the great physicality that a high-level Division I player has, that I’ve been around.”
Kamari Sims earned first team All-County honors in her debut season, stacking 368 points — 14.2 per game — hitting 52.1 percent from field goal range. She also had 36 blocks on the season.
Though Matthews technically took the Spalding job a month ago, coronavirus has made bringing in the freshman class tricky. He knows the incoming class, which is meant to be capped at 300, is at capacity, making it difficult to bring in fresh recruits. However, he predicts if the fall season is impacted, that could open up some spots.
“I want to give Koi some pieces around her because she’s going to be a senior, but I’ve had a half-dozen kids I’ve brought to the school that would help us contend quickly,” Matthews said. “If that doesn’t work, it’ll take some years. But we’ll bring the pieces.”
Crofton rounding out coaching staffs
Building a new program from the ground up is old hat for Amy Newell. The New York native helped spark lacrosse’s relevance in Northern Virginia, where she started up the program at Thomas A. Edison High and led the fledgling program for a decade.
Newell rooted herself in the Crofton community and became the girls lacrosse commissioner for the Crofton Athletic Council while serving on the boards for the U.S. Lacrosse Chesapeake Chapter and the Anne Arundel Girls Lacrosse Organization. Just in time for her twin daughters to attend the school will the program phase out of its mandatory first year of junior varsity into its first slate of varsity play.
“Amy obviously knows the community and knows the game. It’s great to see how excited she is about it,” Crofton athletic director Jeff Martin said.
Jason West, whom Martin had already added to the staff as the Cardinals’ wrestling coach, will helm cross country in the fall as well. Michael Houck, a former cheerleader himself and an assistant coach at North County, will be the school’s cheerleading coach. North County graduate Ann Houghton will be the unified tennis coach.
College decisions
Old Mill graduate Ethan Wilson is headed to continue his lacrosse career at Seton Hill in Pennsylvania after receiving an academic and athletic scholarship.
Wilson, a four-year starter for the Patriots and a player for the Annapolis Hawks 2020 team, feels comfort in his future, having lost his final season to the pandemic. The Division II Griffins journeyed to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019.
“Hoping to be the best player that ever went through that program,” the attack said. “I like to set small goals for myself, and then I have bigger goals I want to accomplish in the future. As a freshman, you’re the underdog.. you want to prove yourself to everybody on the team, that you can compete and play.”
Midfielder Angela Jones, who captained the field hockey team, had tagged along with Wilson, her boyfriend, to visit, where she’d applied already.
The four-year varsity lacrosse player said she received a call from the women’s coach, Courtney Grove, on the trip home and asked for play footage. Jones then attained an academic scholarship and will play field hockey and lacrosse this upcoming season.
“It’s convenient having the coach coach both of the sports,” Jones said. “She wants me to mainly focus on field hockey and attend as many lacrosse practices as I feel I can handle. Personally, I would like to focus on the main sport at hand ... in those times, still build relationships with both of the teams.”
Jones and Wilson were 4.0 honors students and both participated in Old Mill’s athletic leadership council.
Latest High School sports
Graduated South River guard Julia Fitzwater also signed with Purdue Northwest, a Division II basketball program, on June 10. The Seahawks grad made first team All-County this winter after averaging 15 points per game and eclipsing 1,000 points. She spoke with The Capital in May on the difficulities of finding a collegiate landing spot due to coronavirus.