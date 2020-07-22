Anne Arundel prep notebook: Northeast’s Jaylin Albury finds a home; Glen Burnie hires girls basketball coach

It wasn’t easy for Jaylin Albury to find his new destination in the cloud of a worldwide pandemic.
But just as he helped lead Northeast boys basketball out of a winless sophomore year into the Class 3A state state tournament, he found his own path, too.
After months of uncertainty, Albury in June selected Frostburg to continue his collegiate career.
“It was just staying patient,” he said. “I knew someone would eventually reach out to me and give me the opportunity to play college basketball.”
The Northeast senior guard garnered the honor of Capital Gazette boys basketball Player of the Year after not only spearheading the Eagles to its first region championship title since 1983, but also putting his name in the team’s record book for most career assists (411).
He’d been poised to compete under the brightest lights of his high school career on the floor of University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center for the 3A state semifinal against Baltimore Polytechnic. Certainly, there would have been Division I eyes on him then. But, as the story is well-told by now, coronavirus caused the postponement and eventual cancellation of the state tournament — and made Albury’s path to find a college a lot harder.
He said he didn’t lost hope.
He called, emailed and texted coaches every day, who in turn pressed the 5-foot-11 point guard to make a decision. Ultimately, one last visit to Frostburg’s campus a few weeks before he made the commitment — his first since September — sealed the deal.
“I was definitely ready to make that decision and move on,” Albury said. “With all that’s going on, I feel like there’s a lot on my mind at all times.”
But don’t expect to see Albury on the court any time soon. The former Eagle will redshirt his first season. Albury anticipates all of his fellow freshmen will. As of now, there is no prescribed end to the coronavirus pandemic, and many basketball seasons have already been affected as schools and conferences move start dates to 2021. Currently, the Mountain East Conference, in which Frostburg competes, has yet to determine what exactly it will do with its fall and winter sports.
“With all this going on, I think that’s why we redshirted us, so we don’t lose a year of eligibility,” Albury said. “I’ll use the year to get used to the college life, the workouts, get in shape for college basketball.”
He doesn’t think he’ll miss actually playing too severely.
“I’ll still be able to practice,” Albury said. “Getting that exposure to the next level, I think I’ll be fine. Of course I’ll miss playing the game, but hopefully time will fly by.”
Glen Burnie hires girls basketball coach
The Gophers girls basketball team took an important step in cultivating a new standing in Anne Arundel, posting 12 wins last season after claiming none in 2018-19. After the departure of coach Jonathan Mason to head the brand-new Crofton program this spring, Glen Burnie needed to find someone who could carry on that momentum. Sam Porter was the choice.
Porter brings with him a wealth of experience from coaching on the high school level in North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska and Alabama, to AAU, where he coaches the Maryland Lady Shooting Stars 2023 team — of which his daughter, Glen Burnie rising sophomore and Capital Gazette First-Team All-County pick Amourie Porter, is a member.
“He knows our community, he knows our kids. I think having his daughter on the team as well, he’s been a part of the school and program,” said Glen Burnie athletic director Kyle Hines. “He has a feel for what we’re about and what we can do. Seeing the turnaround that coach Mason (made) ... there’s potential there to keep it moving in the right direction.”
Porter is also a health and physical education teacher at Glen Burnie, so he’s already gotten a feel for the players, making small tweaks to their development.
“The relationship I have with the kids with the school already, feeling like I could be a big help to the program itself, bring it to that next level that it needed to be at,” Porter said. “There’s a lot of the players coming back: that’s one. And then combining my style with coaching with their style of play, building up what coach Mason had done last year.”
With his connections in the girls basketball community through AAU, Porter has a greater understanding of rising stars at other schools in Anne Arundel and Howard counties as well, such as Saniya Hymes at Old Mill, who also plays for the Stars.
“The 2023 class is a very talented class in general,” Porter said. “... Traveling around the states, playing different places and tournaments, I’ve seen that [the Class of] 2023 is going to be a tough class. It’s a lot of tough players.”
Stepping into a program as a first year coach in which Porter, like all Anne Arundel coaches, cannot currently work out with his players due to coronavirus-related restrictions, is a difficulty. It is one that Porter prepares to tackle head on.
“That hurts a little bit, but I stay in contact with the players, send workouts here and there,” Porter said. “Do what I can and what I’m allowed to do.”
Porter is Glen Burnie’s fourth girls basketball coach in five years. Hines hopes that enlisting Porter’s services will establish a lasting culture with the program, just as he hopes to do by bringing on Alec Lemon to coach football.
Hines is confident Porter won’t be fazed by taking on the Gophers program as a brand-new coach would.
“He’s going to continue to push the girls forward,” Hines said. “Hopefully we have stability and can keep him around for a while and continue on the right track.”
Crofton makes two more hires
With all of the talent brimming in Crofton, all its new softball program needed is the right person to utilize it.
The Cardinals may have found that in its newest hire. Sarah Bible helmed the Bowie High program in Prince George’s County for 21 seasons, where she garnered more than 300 wins as well as multiple county and regional championships and state tournament appearances.
Under her watch, the Bulldogs never posted a losing season.
For its new joint indoor track and track and field coach, Martin reeled in a Crofton resident with much of her experience outside of Maryland.
Before coming on to be an assistant coach at South River, Stacy Severtson served as an assistant at Klahowya Secondary School in Washington state. Prior to then, Severtson raced competitively at Minnesota, finishing her academic career at University of Minnesota Duluth.
Her most recent contribution to the community involved helping to lead the South River boys teams to capture this winter’s Class 4A East Region indoor track title.