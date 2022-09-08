Former Meade state championship-winning boys basketball coach Pete Corriero to take over Indian Creek

Meade coach Pete Corriero instructs his team late in the game. The Meade Mustangs defeated the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons, 80-45, to win the MPSSAA Class 4A Boys State Basketball Championship game Saturday night at the University of Maryland's Xfinity Center. (By Paul W. Gillespie, Staff)

One of Anne Arundel County’s most prominent boys basketball coaches of recent memory is making a return after five years off.

Pete Corriero, who spurred Meade to the first state championship in school history, will step up to lead Indian Creek. He replaces Marcus Johnson, who guided the Eagles for the past three years through the pandemic.

“Coach Corriero has a proven track record of not just on-court success but building a basketball program, and helping student-athletes reach their goals athletically and academically,” Indian Creek athletic director Jason Werner said. “He has a clear vision for the basketball program and his values align with the mission of our school. We look forward to what he can bring to our community and student-athletes to enhance their experience at Indian Creek.”

Corriero started coaching at 21 years old as an assistant at St. Mary’s. Within five years, he took over Meade’s program. He reversed the course of a down-luck team, putting together the most wins in a six-year stretch since the program began in 1977. After collecting the Class 4A crown in 2015, Corriero led Meade to a county title and returned to the state championship in 2016 even after graduating eight seniors. The coach was named Capital Gazette Coach of the Year in both seasons.

Corriero also received the Craig T. White Service/Sportsmanship Award in 2018.

“I did all that, and what was missing from my life was a family,” Corriero said.

He met is future wife during his final season with the Mustangs in 2017-18. His wife encouraged him to stay if he wanted to, but Corriero had spent a decade helping other people’s kids. He wanted ones of his own, and now has a young son and a daughter due in November.

Through a pandemic and time off, Corriero felt the itch to return.

“With all the championships we won and played in, my kids would never know that,” he said. “Part of me wanting to get back was so that they could see their father, not only win in the past, but to be able to share that with them as they grow up.”

Corriero continued working at Meade after stepping down as coach, but found with his newfound freedom in the winter, he could explore the county’s basketball scene more. He reckons he watched more games this past half-decade than ever before, either in person or as a subscriber to the NFHS Network.

“This was the right opportunity. An intriguing opportunity. I needed to get back and I needed another challenge,” Corriero said, “and Indian Creek was there.”

Indian Creek is coming off a 4-17 season last year. With the Eagles, Corriero can engage with an asset he couldn’t with the Mustangs in recruiting. Most of the players from the post-quarantine era have moved on, giving the new coach a bit of a blank slate to work with.

Corriero envisions his team will rely on solid defense and build from there. With Meade, Corriero installed the “Mustang Way,” a seriousness to the basketball culture. He’ll imply a similar style with the Eagles.

“The number one most important thing is establishing the culture,” Corriero said. “Open communication and from there, once they believe and buy into your program, hopefully grow over the next one to three years. Once we get to that level, I think we have a good chance of being very competitive going forward.”

Much has changed in the five years Corriero has been away from coaching, especially with the pandemic. While it would be nice to assume everything will be smooth, normal and pre-2020-like come winter, that’s wishful thinking. Corriero is ready to assume “the new norm,” preparing for an opponent on Tuesday just to find out it’s a different team now. Scout an opponent just to find out its best player is out, or its coach. Or your own.

That occurred often in the 2021-22 season, throwing a wrench some teams never really fully recovered from. Close to half the county suffered short shutdowns around Christmas, placing them behind in development versus teams that never stopped.

“You got to kind of simplify some concepts. In the past, you had your top five, six, and roll with those kids,” Corriero said. “Now, you might not have all those guys and have to go deeper into the bench. So it’s very important that strategy you do as a coach, that players 10 through 15 can grasp.”