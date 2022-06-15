With a focus on community, former boys soccer coach Pat Carey lands ‘dream job’ as new Old Mill athletic director

Coach Pat Carey speaks to Bryce Blatzheim. Pat Carey, the head coach of Old Mill boys soccer, has turned the program into a winning one in his first season at the helm. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Pride burst through Pat Carey when he’d learned he’d landed his “dream job at one of his dream schools.”

After journeying from Broadneck to Old Mill to Crofton over the past half-decade, Carey will become Old Mill’s new athletic director beginning July 1. Carey replaces Heather Arnold, who served as the head of Patriots athletics since April 2020 after acting as interim athletic director for three months.

It took a couple days for the new job to transition from pipe dream to unbelievable reality in Carey’s mind. After graduating from North County in 2011 and Stevenson University four years later.

A former soccer goalkeeper, Carey joined Broadneck’s soccer staff in 2016, baseball that spring and within two years rose to assistant athletic director. He served similar roles at Old Mill — head soccer coach and assistant AD — before transitioning to Crofton in 2020. In every role, Carey balanced athletics with his role as a special educator. He even took on some gym classes this past year.

When former North County soccer coach Scott McGuire — now Glen Burnie principal — hired his former player to Broadneck, he remembers a kid still looking to find his way in the world.

After a long trip, the bus has reached, in Carey’s mind, its final destination.

“I mean, when I think about it now, it almost doesn’t feel real,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started. I’m super excited, it’s a great opportunity, and I’m very much looking forward to bringing my ideas to Old Mill, bringing that pride to Old Mill athletics and the Old Mill community.”

Before Carey’s been handed the keys to his new domain, the Brooklyn Park native already envisions bringing the community together.

“I just want to bring the community stakeholders back into the decision-making process of what we do at Old Mill,” Carey said, “as well as events.”

That community of course includes the student-athletes. The new athletic director intends to recognize their accomplishments with a senior athletic award banquet, honoring the players for four years of success on the field and in the classroom.

Carey emphasizes academic success. He acknowledged the recent rise at Glen Burnie, as Gophers achieved state titles and new milestones for programs in tandem with passing grades among every single athletic program.

To achieve that level, Carey aims to bolster his student-athletes in the classroom as much as he would on the field while holding them as accountable for homework as serving as leaders in their own community.

“We would strive for all our athletes to be Minds in Motion athletes, or scholar-athletes,” Carey said. “We would celebrate our student-athletes that receive … scholar-athlete awards just as much as we would celebrate our state championships.”

Carey faces a number of challenges at his post including the upcoming opening of Old Mill West, scheduled for 2024, and the challenge of keeping homegrown athletes at Old Mill instead of leaving for private schools.

It all circles back to community.

“We want our coaches in the youth programs, running clinics for the younger student-athletes,” Carey said. “We want our coaches in the community so that our community members see our coaches, seeing myself as the athletic director getting involved in the community.”

Carey developed close relationships with existing coaches during his previous stint at Old Mill, as well as some hired after his departure to Crofton. Carey worked at Broadneck with the Patriots football coach Mike Pfisterer who enters his second season at the helm.

“He’s got a lot of connections,” McGuire said. “All his experiences do is give a greater lens from which to operate. He’s had excellent mentors along the way too, like [Crofton AD] Jeff Martin, twice. Jeff’s one of the best.”

Arnold believes her replacement will fit in perfectly.

“He has a great relationship with our teachers and coaches, administration and a lot of the coaches already. It’ll be an easy transition for him,” Arnold said. “I think our coaches are looking forward to having him back in the building.”

Arnold, the former Old Mill field hockey coach will now serve as an assistant on Amy Skrickus’ staff at Crofton as junior varsity coach, while returning to teaching physical education at the county’s newest high school.

“I’ll miss Old Mill and I’ll miss the coaches and administration at Old Mill,” Arnold said, “but I knew the time was right when I had the opportunity.”

Carey already feels as welcomed into the athletic director scene by his new colleagues as much as he does back to Old Mill by Arnold and the administration. Before Arnold turns over the position to him, they came to an easy agreement.

“I told him about the direction that I feel the athletics program is moving in,” Arnold said, “which as a whole is moving in the right direction.”