Capital Gazette 2023 baseball Player of the Year Parker Thomas helped Spalding repeat as conference champs

Parker Thomas delivered an outstanding senior season on the mound to lead Spalding to its second straight MIAA A Conference title. He is the 2023 Capital Gazette baseball Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Parker Thomas could not have asked for a better end to his high school baseball career.

It came under the lights at Cannon Stadium in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game against Calvert Hall in late May.

Thomas completed a masterful pitching performance by inducing a weak groundout. Then pandemonium broke loose.

Archbishop Spalding catcher Ethan McNally was the first to reach the mound and give Thomas a big bear hug. Moments later, it was a dogpile as all the other Cavaliers joined in the celebration.

Thomas delivered a gem on the season’s biggest stage, pitching a shutout while allowing just two hits and notching eight strikeouts as Spalding beat Calvert Hall, 2-0, to repeat as MIAA A Conference champs.

“I was really amped to be starting in the championship game. Cannon Stadium was electric that night and I was really locked in,” said Thomas, the Capital Gazette Player of the Year. “I was determined to shut them down and it felt good to be able to come through for the team.”

Spalding senior pitcher Parker Thomas was at the top of his game this season, posting an 8-0 record with a 0.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Thomas had previously pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the quarterfinals against John Carroll. Coach Joe Palumbo had no doubt his No. 1 starter would get the job done in the finals and deliver Spalding a sixth A Conference crown.

“It’s special what Parker did in the championship. He’s been very vocal about his experience as a sophomore and losing to Gilman in the last game,” Palumbo said. “The way Parker dominated against a really good lineup filled with Division I hitters, that is what a bona-fide ace does at any level.”

That lasting memory wipes out the painful one from two years ago when Thomas, a sophomore, was the starting and losing pitcher in the championship against Gilman. Watching the Greyhounds celebrate that day provided plenty of motivation.

Thomas never lost another game, going 16-0 over the past two seasons while routinely facing top-tier opponents in the highly competitive MIAA A Conference. He now sits prominently alongside a long line of aces who have come through the program during the 11-year tenure of Palumbo.

Two Spalding products — Jordan Carr (College of Charleston) and Jordan Geber (Virginia Tech) — are pitching in the minor leagues for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets, respectively. Three other former Cavaliers — Tyler Blohm (Maryland), Noah Mrotek (Maryland) and Eddie Sargent (UMBC) — also earned Division I scholarships.

“We’ve had a standard of really good aces at Spalding. Parker embraced those expectations and wanted them. He knew it was his time and went out there and got it done,” Palumbo said. “Parker definitely ranks right up there among the best pitchers we’ve had here.”

Thomas was at the top of his game this season, posting an 8-0 record with a 0.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander used a solid four-pitch repertoire to post an impressive 0.80 WHIP.

Scouts behind the backstop at Spalding have clocked Thomas throwing the fastball in 89 to 90 mph range and with excellent control. He also possesses a two-seam sinker, devastating slider and a plus changeup, Palumbo said.

“What makes Parker so tough to hit is that he doesn’t like throwing anything straight. He loves to move the ball around the zone and can throw all four pitches for strikes at any time,” Palumbo said. “His fastball has a ton of movement and [former Baltimore Orioles infielder] Mike Bordick called the changeup an old-fashioned forkball because it darts around so much.”

Thomas, who plays shortstop or third base when not on the mound, batted .294 with a .415 on-base percentage and 10 runs scored in helping Spalding finish with a 22-6 record. He is a switch hitter with power from both sides and was described as “disciplined” by Palumbo.

“Parker is very, very competitive. That’s why we get along so well. He works extremely hard to prepare himself and is just a very mature high school baseball player, very disciplined in approach,” Palumbo said. “We could see Parker Thomas playing in the professional ranks if he continues to develop the way he has been.”

Thomas played youth baseball for the Bowie Bulldogs and South River Seahawks. He attended Spalding’s summer camp in the sixth grade and came away impressed with Palumbo. He was also eager to follow in the footsteps of older brother Chris, a three-year varsity letterman in soccer for the Cavaliers.

“I wanted to play for Coach Palumbo and I wanted to be part of a program that played at a high level and competed for championships,” Thomas said. “I really appreciate all that [Palumbo] has done for me. He’s been tough on me and pushed me to be the best I can on and off the field.”

Thomas became just the third freshman to make varsity during the Palumbo era, joining Blohm and Caleb Estes (Maryland). That 2020 season was canceled by the developing coronavirus pandemic, but it was not a total loss for Thomas, who played in three games and was the starting pitcher against DeMatha while being mentored by a strong group of seniors who “made a huge impact on me and showed what it meant to be part of Spalding baseball.”

Thomas moved into the starting rotation as a sophomore and has only gotten better since. He worked during the offseason with a pair of pitching gurus, traveling to Hagerstown for instruction from former East Carolina pitcher T.J. Hose and Berwyn for sessions with former minor league relief pitcher Jimmy Terrill.

“I think the big jump came between my sophomore and junior year. I just refined some things and gained the confidence to throw all four of my pitches in all counts and to righties or lefties,” Thomas said.

Now Thomas takes his talents to East Carolina, which has made six NCAA Regional appearances in eight seasons under coach Cliff Godwin. Palumbo, whose brother Jeff is an assistant for the Pirates, believes Thomas can be a successful two-way player for the American Athletic Conference program.

“I think Parker has an opportunity to get on the field as a freshman for East Carolina. He’s already a college-level pitcher,” Palumbo said. “He’s also very versatile defensively and can play all four infield positions.”

Thomas heads to Greenville, North Carolina, with the hope of playing in the College World Series and developing into a professional prospect.

“I’m excited to go down there and help East Carolina get out to Omaha,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll continue to make steady progress and get drafted after my junior season.”

Led by coach Gary Gallant, Key School captured its second consecutive MIAA C Conference championship this spring. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Gary Gallant, Key School

Gallant coached a talented group of players with the Peninsula Athletic League youth baseball program for many years. He was thrilled when six members of that successful travel team enrolled at Key School in Hillsmere.

With Gallant’s guidance, that group put Obezags baseball on the map.

Key School captured its second consecutive MIAA C Conference championship this spring, beating Concordia Prep, 13-2, at Cannon Stadium. The Obezags completed the 2023 campaign with a 19-4 overall record and 15-3 conference mark.

Key was led by its six seniors — pitcher Armand Ortiz (Case-Western), catcher Colin MacNabb (Washington College), first baseman Lachlan Armstrong (Colby College), shortstop Jack Gallant (Lafayette), third baseman-pitcher Sean Boomer and pitcher Will Dowton.

Those classmates knew Key baseball had not claimed an MIAA C Conference championship since 2010 and that the program’s reputation for competitiveness was poor. Together, they changed the narrative and led the Obezags to combined records of 49-8 overall and 43-6 in the C Conference over the past three seasons.

“I’ve been coaching almost all of these kids since they were six or seven, which is a big reason why I accepted the job at Key,” Gallant said. “It’s been such a wonderful time for me to teach and mentor these players. There were a lot of baseball memories made with this group.”

The Obezags had a target on their back after posting a perfect 17-0 record in 2022. With so much returning talent, Gallant asked athletic director Brian Boyd to put together a tougher schedule and Key wound up beating MIAA A Conference member St. Mary’s along with B Conference members Severn and Mount Carmel.

“In 2022, the boys were really on a mission. This year, they came in with a slightly different perspective. They had already proven they were good enough and challenged themselves to get better,” Gallant said.

Key lost to Concordia Prep during the regular season and also dropped the first game of the championship series, 11-4, in 12 innings. Junior Chris Williams pitched a terrific game as the Obezags rolled the Saints in the winner-take-all final.

“When you have a one-two pitching punch like Armand and Will, that’s pretty powerful. We were able to use that strategically to our advantage, especially in the playoffs,” said Gallant, an attorney specializing in government affairs and lobbying.

MacNabb was named MIAA C Conference Player of the Year and he’s joined on the Capital Gazette All-County team by the other five seniors. “Colin McNabb really had a spectacular season behind the dish. It was hard for any team in our conference to get any sort of run game going,” Gallant said.

Saplding catcher Ethan McNally is a Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star game selection and will continue his career at James Madison. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

First Team

Ethan McNally, Spalding, senior, catcher

McNally was an elite defensive catcher with a strong arm, throwing out 14 attempted base stealers and picking off three runners. The Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star selection was a clutch hitter and delivered several game-winning RBIs, including in the A Conference final. The James Madison recruit batted .310 with a .922 OPS, five extra base hits, 22 RBI and 13 runs.

Nick Pratt, Indian Creek, senior, catcher

Pratt was a leader by example with his unwavering work ethic and controlled games from behind the plate with his masterful defense and ability to call pitches. He threw out 19 runners attempting to steal and hit .603 with 26 RBIs, 10 home runs, six doubles and three triples. The Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star game selection will continue career at UMBC.

Tyler Smith, Spalding, senior, first baseman

Smith was a consistent hitter in the middle of the lineup and his ability to get on base and drive in runs in important situations were key to Spalding’s success. He batted .303 with an 862 OPS to go along with six extra base hits, 10 RBIs and 12 runs. He will play at Division III Wilson College in Pennsylvania.

Devin McGowan, Broadneck, junior, first baseman

McGowan was a strong, physical presence in the No. 3 hole, hitting .313 with a .522 slugging percentage. He hit three home runs and three doubles while driving in 18 runs and scoring 16. Opponents often pitched around the slugger, who drew 14 walks. He finished with a perfect fielding percentage while making several tough plays with the glove.

Chesapeake’s Cole Parsons posted a .438 batting average with six doubles, 26 RBIs, 16 runs and 13 stolen bases. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Cole Parsons, Chesapeake, junior, second baseman

The three-year starter was a sure-handed fielder who did not commit an error in 76 chances. He hit in the heart of the order and posted a .438 batting average with six doubles, 26 RBIs, 16 runs and 13 stolen bases. Coach Jeff Young described Parsons as a hard-nosed player who brings energy every day and plays the game the right way.

Angel Santiago-Cruz, Severna Park, junior, shortstop

Santiago-Cruz hit the ball as hard as anyone and displayed superb range and a strong arm in the field. He has the size (6-3, 200 pounds) and tools to develop into a professional prospect and is already drawing Division I interest. He hit .429 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 30 runs for the Class 4A state semifinalists.

Calvin Cook, Broadneck, junior, shortstop

Cook is a true five-tool player with the talent to make every play defensively and ability to hit for both average and power. He also utilizes tremendous speed to make things happen on the base paths. He batted .300 with a .529 slugging percentage, 12 extra-base hits, 10 RBIs and 16 runs while posting a stellar .930 fielding percentage. He has multiple Division I offers.

Broadneck shortstop Calvin Cook is a five-tool player with the talent to make every play defensively and ability to hit for both average and power. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Seamus Patenaude, Severna Park, senior, third baseman

Patenaude is a repeat first-team selection despite being relegated to designated hitter duties toward the end of the season because of an injury. He’s an outstanding two-strike hitter with gap-to-gap power who rarely struck out, hitting .420 with 20 RBIs and 20 runs. The Shenandoah commit played solid defense at third base and was a top pitcher before suffering the injury.

Henry Carbone, St. Mary’s, junior, outfielder

Carbone was the prototypical leadoff hitter who found ways to get on base. An explosive left-handed swinger with superb plate discipline, he hit .361 with .519 on-base percentage and drew 18 walks. The All-MIAA A Conference selection and team captain is also an instinctive base runner who totaled 11 stolen bases and 21 runs.

Alex Craig, Crofton, senior, outfielder

Craig has provided two seasons of consistent production and a strong defensive presence in center field. He batted .369 with four home runs, four doubles and two triples while driving in 17 runs, scoring 19 and notching 11 stolen bases. A Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star selection who will play for Division III powerhouse Salisbury, he posted a .974 fielding percentage, making just one error.

Crofton’s Alex Craig posted a .974 fielding percentage, making just one error. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Caelen Witcher, Old Mill, junior, outfielder

Witcher is a physical specimen who possesses game-changing speed. He was an offensive catalyst whether leading off or hitting third, batting .347 with 14 stolen bases and 26 runs. Showed great range in the outfield and made diving catches look routine. He’s described as a positive, fun, authentic and trustworthy individual by coach Charlie Chaffin.

Kyle Lowman, North County, senior, designated hitter

Lowman, a four-year varsity starter and three-year captain, was the on-field leader for the Anne Arundel County regular-season champions. He led the team with a .420 batting average and .540 on-base percentage, totaled seven extra-base hits and 15 RBIs and drew 14 walks. The Wilmington commit caught every inning behind the plate for the past three seasons.

Nelson Grajales-Vazquez, Arundel, senior, designated hitter

A power-hitting catcher with the ability to drive the ball into the gaps and hit it out of the park, Grajales-Vasquez used his quick hands and plate discipline to lead the Wildcats in every offensive category and was a dangerous hitter with two strikes. A leader by example in the weight room, dugout and on the field, he will continue his career at CCBC Catonsville.

Archbishop Spalding starting pitcher Cody Sharman posted a 7-2 record with a 0.97 ERA while notching 60 strikeouts. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Cody Sharman, Spalding, senior, pitcher

Sharman is a highly competitive left-hander who wanted the ball in big games. He displayed outstanding control of his fastball and used two effective offspeed pitches to keep hitters guessing. He posted a 7-2 record with a 0.97 ERA while notching 60 strikeouts. The Seton Hill University recruit was selected for the Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star game.

Thor Hildebrand, North County, senior, pitcher

Hildebrand was the reliable ace for the regular-season county champs and a leader on the field as a three-year captain. He took an aggressive approach to attacking hitters and relied on his defense to make plays. A Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star game alternate who will play at Division II Shepherd University, he compiled a 6-2 record with a 1.08 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts.

Sean Murphy, Broadneck, senior, pitcher

Murphy broke the Broadneck record with 19 career victories. He had a fantastic senior season on the mound and at the plate, posting an 8-2 record with a 2.45 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings while batting .314 with 14 runs and 11 RBIs. Chosen to play in the Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star game and recruited to Catholic University, he used a devastating cutter as an out pitch.

Sean Williams, Severna Park, junior, pitcher

Williams was unflappable on the mound and used pinpoint control to post a 7-1 record with a 1.51 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings, issuing just nine walks all season. He throws his fastball in the 88-90 MPH range and boasts a tight slider. His lone loss came to Sherwood in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Second Team

Colin MacNabb, Key, senior, senior, catcher

Nick Cicale, Broadneck, sophomore, catcher

Ethan Rodriguez, Severna Park, senior, first baseman

Thomas Martin, Southern, junior, second baseman

Riley Handwerger, Indian Creek, junior, shortstop

Sean Carroll, Chesapeake, sophomore, junior, shortstop

Austin Carter, North County, senior, third baseman

JJ Smith, Arundel, senior, outfielder

Matt Fleisher, Severna Park, senior, outfielder

Adam Ferony, Spalding, senior, outfielder

Cole Petraska, North County, senior, outfielder

Nathan Clarke, Severna Park, senior, utility

Caden Blanck, Severn, sophomore, pitcher-outfielder

Will Dowton, Key, senior, pitcher

Sam Ross, Crofton, senior, pitcher

Jake Yeager, Spalding, junior, pitcher

Colin Voss, North County, sophomore, pitcher

Sam Howard, South River, senior, pitcher

Honorable Mention

Annapolis: Dom Montini, senior, catcher; Arundel: Chris Ricks, senior, outfielder; Broadneck: Noah Forman, sophomore, pitcher-third baseman, Mike Swick, sophomore, outfielder; Chesapeake: Carter Drab, junior, outfielder; Crofton: Zach Davidson, junior, catcher; Glen Burnie: Russell Turner, senior, second baseman; Josh Johnson, senior, first baseman; Indian Creek: Patrick Smith, senior, pitcher; Key: Lachlan Armstrong, senior, first baseman; Jack Gallant, senior, shortstop; Armand Ortiz, senior, pitcher; Meade: Ryan Maddery, junior, shortstop; North County: Andrew Myers, senior, DH; Colin Voss, sophomore, pitcher; Northeast: Jayden Saraullo, sophomore, pitcher; Nate Wilburn, senior, outfielder; Old Mill: Brady Tingen, sophomore, third baseman; Severna Park: Kody Phillips, junior, catcher; Nathan Murphy, junior, pitcher; Southern: Churchill Bridgman, senior, pitcher