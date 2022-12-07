Old Mill wrestling shows grit in downing Northeast, Southern in tri-meet

Old Mill's Tre Rankin, left, against Northeast Anthony Morzek during their 285 pound high school wrestling match, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Millersville. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Old Mill and Northeast approached each other with a win each in the third match of the night, each roster filled young wrestlers.

Many of the county teams brim with green talent this winter, but for the Patriots, one choice will separate them from the rest of the youth should they choose to make it. The same choice that edged them through a close dogfight with the Eagles to a 52-27 final.

“We’re pin or get pinned,” Patriots coach Jim Grim said. “We have so many young wrestlers, not only first-year but so many first-year varsity wrestlers, and they just don’t know body positions, don’t understand when to bail, when not to. When to fight. It’s a lack of experience, and it’s going to be like this every time. ... Until we grow up.”

Old Mill's Tre Rankin, left, wrestles Northeast's Anthony Morzek during their heavyweight bout during their dual on Tuesday, part of a tri-meet with Southern. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

The longtime coach felt satisfied by his boys’ conditioning, as well as the fight they showed. To be separated by only six points by the 195-pound bout hardened Old Mill more than a blowout would have, by sophomore Xxavien Mackell’s reckoning.

“We’re gonna go hard,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. All of us pushing each other.”

Old Mill deployed only three returning wrestlers against Northeast and Southern on Tuesday (60-24): Bryan Arevalo (145), who had two pins, Logan Cookerly (170), also with two pins, and Drayk Bunn.

Neither Bunn nor Northeast’s David Fish gave each other the satisfaction of a pin. The two grappled with one another for desperately needed momentum at 195.

Northeast Max Updegraff, left, wrestles Old Mill's Ryan Stanley in a 138-pound bout. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

A slew of pins beginning at 120 brought Old Mill to a 30-24 lead over Northeast. If Bunn couldn’t fry Fish via pin, he was going to leech as many points as he could from him. A 15-4 major decision handed his team the 34-24 lead. And Mackell wanted to thank him.

The 220-pounder traded points and positions with Northeast’s Vincent Wang into the third period, until Mackell flipped Wang beneath him and grabbed the six-point pin. A forfeit at 106 and pin at 113 iced the Patriots’ win.

“I liked the aggressiveness, from all of us,” Mackell said. “We all got better.”

The Patriots also proved in their first match just how dominant they could be.

When Southern overtook its hosts for an 18-12 lead after a third straight Bulldogs pin, by 132-pound Luke Ruel, the Patriots had enough.

Cheers lit the Old Mill crowd into a spray of blue and red when 138-pounder Ryan Stanley pressed Southern’s Gus Piatek into the mat for a pin.

The victory right at the first-period buzzer sounded off four consecutive Old Mill pins followed by a string between the 182 and heavyweight in which Patriots claimed three of four bouts by fall, the shortest of which belonged to Tre Rankin, and who claimed his prize in 30 seconds.

Northeast's Scott Leads, locks up Southern's Luke Thurston during their 152-pound bout. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Southern danced much more closely to Northeast, though the Eagles got the win, 49-30.

Rising Southern star Domenica Gladwell (120) struggled against Northeast’s Ti Mason through a period in which she fell behind, 8-2.

But the Bulldog knitted her will together in the second, controlling Mason while Old Mill parents rallied to her cause until she scored a pin.

And unlike the matches with Old Mill, pushed to bigger point differentials by fall, Eagles and Bulldogs oft struggled through three periods to win — or more.

Northeast senior Scott Czyz warped Southern’s Luke Thurston every which way he could, earning a major decision, followed by a pin by Dylan Fish at 160, giving Northeast a precarious 26-24 lead.

Fish’s older brother, David, faced a similar struggle as he clashed with Danny Wyvill. Only 30 seconds remained in the third period when Fish earned the ref’s hand, a 38-24 lead and a chance to flex his biceps.

The closeness of some of the matches, at least against Northeast, is something Southern coach Jeffrey Schrumm would like to hope will benefit his Bulldogs in the long run.

“There were JV kids we were hoping to take this step and it didn’t work out,” he said. “There were bright spots, but obviously, back to the drawing board. We got to get better.”

Old Mill 60, Southern 24

106: Logan Johnson (OM) pinned Cory Whitman (NE)

113: Tristen Sudama (OM) pinned Jason Cruz (NE)

120: Joe Anastasi (SO) pinned Robert Maher (OM)

126: JC Wilson (SO) pinned Omar Khan (OM)

132: Luke Ruel (SO) pinned Dekchi Church (OM)

138: Ryan Stanley (OM) pinned Gus Piatek (SO)

145: Bryan Arevalo (OM) pinned Will Bromley (SO)

152: Reubin Macias-Salas (OM) pinned Luke Thurston (SO)

160: Dominick Hurley II (OM) pinned Patrick Guy (SO)

170: Logan Cookerly (OM) pinned Luke McCoy (SO)

182: Danny Wyvill (SO) pinned Ben Roberts (OM)

195: Drayk Bunn (OM) pinned Matthew Novoa (SO)

220: Xxavien Mackell (OM) pinned Leo Flores (SO)

285: Tre Rankin (OM) pinned Robert Smith (SO)

Old Mill 52, Northeast 27

106: Tristen Sudama (OM) fft.

120: Robert Maher (OM) pinned Ti Mason (NE)

126: Omar Khan (OM) fft.

132: Beau Schmidt (NE) pinned Dekchi Church (OM)

138: Ryan Stanley (OM) pinned Max Updegraff (NE)

145: Bryan Arevalo (OM) pinned Gino Serio (NE)

152: Scott Czyz (NE) pinned Ruben Macias Sales (OM)

160: Dylan Fish (NE) pinned Dominick Hurley (OM)

170: Logan Cookerly (OM) pinned Brooks Smith (NE)

182: Scott Anderson (NE) pinned Ben Roberts (OM)

195: Drayk Bunn (OM) maj. dec. David Fish (NE), 15-4

220: Xxavien Mackell (OM) pinned Vincent Wang (NE)

285: Anthony Mrozek (NE) dec. Tre Rankin (OM), 10-6

Northeast 49, Southern 30

113: Jason Cruz (SO) pinned Dylan Solivan (NE)

120: Dominica Gladwell (SO) pinned Ti Mason (NE)

126: JC Wilson (SO) fft.

132: Beau Schmidt (NE) maj. dec. Luke Ruel (SO), 19-4

138: Max Updegraff (NE) pinned Gus Piatek (SO)

145: Gino Serio (NE) pinned Will Bromley (SO)

150: Scott Czyz (NE) maj. dec. Luke Thurston (SO), 16-4

160: Dylan Fish (NE) pinned Patrick Guy (SO)

170: Luke McCoy (SO) pinned Brooks Smith (NE)

182: Scott Anderson (NE) pinned Matthew Novoa (SO)

195: Dylan Fish (NE) pinned Danny Wyvill (SO)

220: Jordan Fanzo (SO) pinned Vincent Wang (NE)

285 Anthony Mrozek (NE) tech fall Leo Flores (SO), 22-9

106: Cody Whitman (NE) fft.