Old Mill boys soccer aiming for a strong season, gets off to good start with 9-2 win over Southern

Old Mill #18, Ednel Marchany, advances the ball in the 1st half. Old Mill vs Southern boys soccer, Tuesday September 6, 2022 at Southern High School. Old Mill defeated Southern, 9-2. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

When Old Mill boys soccer stepped onto Southern’s pitch on Tuesday, the boys shed the stress of a late arrival and limited warmup time.

The Patriots dispatched their hosts, 9-2, in the first of what they hope is a serious march through the county.

Old Mill coach Bob Thomas liked the fight he saw in his veteran squad.

Old Mill's Jose Guzman, left, advances the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game against Southern. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

“We would go through our progressions — how we want to attack, how we want to defend — and they gave us a fit for a little bit,” Thomas said. “So we felt it was a good match. But then, our speed started breaking them down.”

The big crew of seniors heavily contributed to the win. They grinned as they scored, hugged each other, overall seemed to be having a good time. It’s that energy that the leading scorer, Quantz Ramsey, thinks will contribute to the Patriots’ strong run this season.

“It was kind of a competition for everybody on the field,” Ramsey said. “Everybody wants to score. So when everybody’s scoring, it comes down to ‘Who has the most goals?’”

Old Mill midfielder Aden Sabur patrolled the pitch, eliciting cries of his name from the crowd every time he neared the ball. The senior plucked possession and rolled towards the box, passing off to Jose Guzman for the Patriots’ goal.

Down 1-0 six minutes in, Southern tried to extend the field into Old Mill territory, but did not often slip past the thicket of Patriots defenders in the middle-third. When they did threaten, the Old Mill backline, led by JJ Condra, held.

Sabur raced up the left-hand side before cutting to Ramsey. Ramsey laced in the second goal past Bulldogs goalkeeper Nolan Spring’s fingers.

Southern's Ezra Leech, left, and Old Mill's Aden Sabur, battle for possession of the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The Patriots nipped the playing area to, at most, 60 yards, while Southern’s defense worked overtime trying to build openings for its offense. The Bulldogs worked to batter back would-be shots on goal and applied pressure to Old Mill shooters to force wide shots. Spring even made seven saves in the onslaught.

“We’ve been working on our formations, rotations, and that’s our play style,” Ramsey said. “As we get better with our play style, we get better games.”

Creating offensive opportunities became harder and harder as Old Mill’s led grew. Guzman scored his second for a 3-0 lead as the Patriots enjoyed their ongoing shutout through halftime.

But not for much longer than that.

Southern’s attack burst from the half swinging, hurling a shot on Old Mill keeper Ricky Cruz in the first few seconds. He made that save; the next one he wouldn’t.

Southern's Kyler Dove advances the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game against Old Mill. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Junior forward Olivia Diaz hit the back of the net to get Southern within 3-1. Unfortunately for the hosts, this was a short-lived comeback.

Old Mill’s seniors didn’t appreciate the response. Ramsey answered on the very next possession.

Thomas liked the way his boys responded, not out of frustration, but out of increased determination.

The Patriots laid into the Southern defense before picking up another score, a shot by junior Haakon Hart. Ramsey, again, contributed the sixth goal. Another set of seniors, midfielders Jose and Dani Rodriguez, padded the Patriots’ lead.