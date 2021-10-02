Myles Fulton, Old Mill football air it out in 32-0 win over South River

It took just one half of football Friday for Myles Fulton to hit a milestone and help Old Mill separate from visiting South River.
Coming into the game just 104 yards shy of 1,000 passing yards on the season, Fulton amassed 181 yards through the air in the opening two quarters on the way to the Patriots establishing a commanding lead in an eventual shutout victory over the Seahawks, 32-0.
Fulton finished the game 17-for-31 for 260 passing yards and three touchdowns in his milestone-reaching game. He’s averaged roughly 200 passing yards per week.
Old Mill had relied on a running-based offense during Fulton’s previous seasons at quarterback due to the team’s strengths and the coaching staff at the time, leaving Fulton’s arm out of the spotlight. With Fulton having put in work with his receivers and line over the offseason every day — along with attending camps, one-on-one sessions and training with the Quarterback Factory — it’s been a brand new look from Day 1 this fall.
“I always knew I could throw the ball deep,” Fulton said, “but I always trusted coach [Chad] McCormick. I knew he knew what he was doing. He’s always been a winner.”
While Fulton definitely made the afternoon’s highlight reel, he alone did not win the game for Old Mill against South River.
“Today, it was the defense that showed out,” Fulton said.
The Patriots;’ defense came in having already held three of the team’s first four opponents to seven points or less. But the unit was even better against the Seahawks. With the return of several formerly academically ineligible players, the fully-stocked unit smothered South River by collecting multiple turnovers, sacks and blocked punts.
“The juices were going from the get-go,” Old Mill coach Mike Pfisterer said. “The defense, special teams carried us tonight — good team win, but they definitely carried us.”
The offense, too, benefitted from the return of Christopher Booze from ineligibility. He finished with two rushing touchdowns.
“He’s electric,” Pfisterer said. “He makes big plays. We’re excited to have him back.”
The Old Mill quarterback wasted no time carving up the South River defense, delivering a pair of rockets to his receivers for big gains on the team’s first possession. The second completion, to Tim Tripplett, went for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots (4-0, 4-1) tried — and failed — for a 2-point conversion, leaving the score at 6-0 over the Seahawks (2-2, 3-2) just 42 seconds after the opening kickoff.
South River’s defense settled in after that to hold the Patriots off the scoreboard for the rest of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the visitors, their own offense was unable to get anything going. The Seahawks carried negative net yards offensively into their third drive and had two of their punts blocked.
“I think we’ve got the best [defensive] line in the state,” Fulton said. “We have so much depth. Our corners — everyone’s a ball hog back there.”
The latter of those two blocked punts would bite South River. With good field position, Patriots senior running back Booze carried the ball three times — his third resulting in a 5-yard jaunt into the end zone.
Then, Fulton let loose his best pass of the afternoon.
The Patriots senior pedaled back into the shadows, waiting as Donte Craggette-Drake sped away from the defense. The quarterback hit his receiver for 66 yards to add another six points to Old Mill’s lead.
A 2-point conversion attempt was successful this time and it handed the Patriots a 20-0 advantage South River could do nothing to change before halftime.
Old Mill kept pushing after the break.
First, Patriots senior Will Ennis intercepted a pass from Seahawks quarterback Cam Catterton for the first turnover of the day. A few plays later, Fulton delivered a 32-yard touchdown pass into the hands of Tripplett to make it 26-0. Booze later added a 34-yard touchdown run to create the final 32-point margin.
No team overlooks its next opponent and expects to win, but admittedly, Fulton and the Patriots can feel the Broadneck game looming. Broadneck is off to an undefeated start in county play and is scheduled to host Old Mill on Oct. 22.
Not only could that contest determine first place in the standings, but Old Mill is hoping to get a little revenge in that match-up.
Latest High School sports
“That’s the game we’ve wanted since last year, when they beat us,” Fulton said. “We’re coming for our revenge, and they know that.”