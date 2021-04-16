Old Mill volleyball sweeps Northeast to finish shortened season 6-0

The unusual 2021 season has been a family affair for the Old Mill girls volleyball team.
Taking one look at the Patriots’ final record for the six-game season says everything one needs to know about how that worked out.
After dispatching Northeast in straight sets, 25-6, 25-12, 25-13, Old Mill finished with an unblemished record at 6-0, losing only one set while winning 18 throughout the shortened season that came to an end Thursday night.
Third-year Patriots coach Bethany Hayden, who is married to assistant Kameron Beans, has seen her program progress from one win in the 2018 season to seven in 2019. With a normal regular season, Old Mill would have surely surpassed the previous high mark. But more importantly for the coach, the progression the teams have made skill-wise is noticeable.
“It is pretty ironic that Romonzo is my father-in-law and his son is my husband and the assistant coach,” said Hayden, speaking of the Northeast coach. “It has been something that has run in the family, Old Mill volleyball. When I became the varsity coach, we had a rough first season. It was really a challenge. Our seniors that we had this year have managed to put together an amazing squad.
“It’s not just that they’re great with their talent, but they are all incredibly amazing young women. They’re all very kind, compassionate, empathetic and dedicated, hard-working women. They support and love each other so much.”
Senior Kayla Zimmerman, who started her volleyball career as a sophomore, has seen the progress both in herself as a player and the team as a whole.
“Starting sophomore year, I didn’t know any of the rules of volleyball. So in three years, going from not even knowing the rules to starting and being one of the captains, I couldn’t even have imagined if you told me last year where I am now,” she said. “The team has definitely played well. It isn’t skill level. Before, we didn’t have what it took. We didn’t have that connection. Over the past year, especially with COVID, we all came together and worked even harder. We’ve made huge progress over the last year.”
The Patriots never trailed through any of the three sets against the Eagles, starting with an opening-point kill by senior Maya Cowling to a match-ending kill by junior Sydni Smith. In between, it was all Old Mill’s experience overshadowing the youth of Northeast, who did not dress a single senior and has just one player who competes at the club level.
Yet, Romonzo Beans sees the progress in his girls. He says they’ve come a long way.
“We’re talking about girls that are all coming from the JV program, so there is nobody up there to give them guidance or leadership,” he said. “But every time they go up there and get a touch I think I see a more light come on and it drives them to actually want to play club and get more involved to learn how this sport is supposed to be played. So overall, from where they were to where they’re going to go, I think that they see that each one of them has the potential.”
Senior Sheridan Smith had 14 assists, 10 aces — including six to start the third set — and three kills, while Zimmerman added seven kills for Old Mill.
For Hayden, she now owns the family bragging right over her husband’s father, who has coached at three schools in the county, including a split four-year shift at Old Mill.
“It was strange to watch him be on the other side of the net. He was a coach of mine when I played, so seeing him on the other side of the net, it was the first time ever,” Hayden said. “This was probably the best way for us to end the season with a game against Northeast. We’ve always gone head-to-head. We play against each other at family events. But I have been in his position in my first year here as the varsity coach. I used to preach to the girls that whenever someone would walk into the gym, it should sound like we are winning by our attitude and positivity. That’s what he did. He never gave up on his team.”
And Hayden hasn’t either.