Old Mill volleyball sweeps Northeast to finish shortened season 6-0

“It was strange to watch him be on the other side of the net. He was a coach of mine when I played, so seeing him on the other side of the net, it was the first time ever,” Hayden said. “This was probably the best way for us to end the season with a game against Northeast. We’ve always gone head-to-head. We play against each other at family events. But I have been in his position in my first year here as the varsity coach. I used to preach to the girls that whenever someone would walk into the gym, it should sound like we are winning by our attitude and positivity. That’s what he did. He never gave up on his team.”