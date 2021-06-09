Undefeated North County softball dominates Old Mill, 11-0, to advance to 4A East Region I final

North County softball is in the thick of it now.
Just as the top-seeded Knights trampled through Anne Arundel County, they marched into the Class 4A East Region I final with a dominant five-inning 11-0 victory over fourth-seeded Old Mill Wednesday morning.
The Knights ride on to host No. 2 Howard on Friday.
The Lions present an unknown to North County (13-0), which, due to restrictions on this spring’s season, were only permitted to play in-county teams. But catcher Bella Coates, who went 2-for-2 with three runs batted in against the Patriots, said determination is all they need to deal with Howard.
“We don’t expect to win every time,” said Joey Sears, who ended her hitting slump with three RBIs, including an in-the-park home run. “We go in there, we get ready, and we fight because we know it’s always going to be a battle.”
North County feels confidence in its strengths — offense and pitching. Entering Wednesday’s playoff game, the Knights had scored 112 runs and allowed just five in 12 games. Against Old Mill, North County wasted no time getting the bats going, as Coates smacked a ball to the fence that scored Emma Sullivan. Coates roared and pumped her fist in excitement.
“The girls came out with a ton of energy. They wanted to win this game,” coach Kelly Guarnieri said, “and they went out and did it. They played their hearts out.”
Old Mill (7-8) tried not to become another easy meal for the Knights. Despite the story the scoreboard told, the Patriots kept themselves in contention through the first three innings and had runners get into scoring position. But each time, North County got the third out before any damage could be done.
Brynn Mulzer, who 3 ⅔ innings in the pitcher’s circle, had the lone hit for Old Mill. Other reached via walk or getting hit by a pitch.
Knights pitcher Breanna Clayton already had a perfect game, a two-hitter and several shutouts in the regular season before adding a one-hitter to her repertoire on Wednesday. When she didn’t finish off a Patriot with one of her seven strikeouts, her defense backed her up.
“There were some great defensive plays today in the infield and the outfield,” Guarnieri said. “I think one of the most amazing things about this team is Bre knows she’s got a whole defense behind her that’s got her back.”
One run would’ve been enough on this day. North County previously beat Old Mill in the regular season with just two. However, the Knights were not done with the offensive theatrics and wanted more. Sears said that 2-0 win against the Patriots didn’t inspire a lot of confidence.
But they were just getting warmed up as Sears stepped up to the plate.
“I hadn’t been hitting well recently, so I just got up there and said if it’s a strike, if it’s in the box, I’m just gonna swing,” she said.
Sears, the No. 8 hitter, sent the ball soaring into center field and she rounded the bases with a fury, crossing home for an inside-the-park-home run before Old Mill could throw the ball home.
“I knew she was tired,” Coates said. “I was looking at her and I was out of breath.”
Sullivan (3-for-3) added to the scoreboard, plating Linsey Voorhese before Coates came up for her encore. The catcher blasted her second hit, tacking on two more runs as North County exited the second inning up 5-0. All the runs came with two outs.
“I felt like we knew what they had. We just came in like we always did and produced,” Coates said.
But that four-run burst in the second? That, too, wasn’t impressive enough for the Knight’s standards.
Three Knights swiftly reached base and set the table for Rebecca Gottlieb to get her first RBI of the day. Her knock sparked the biggest North County onslaught yet.
Courtney Leisner drove in another two runs just before Sears plated the coveted 10th run — the one that initiates the mercy rule — for her third RBI.
“That was a huge confidence booster for her,” Guarnieri said of Sears. “Hopefully, we’ll carry that through.”
Sam Braun brought home another run just before the Patriots mercifully grabbed the third out. The visitors needed to score two more runs in the top of the fifth to stay alive, but Clayton was not going to let that happen.
Though she put one runner on, the senior pitcher struck out the next three batters she faced, all the while Voorhese shouted words of encouragement from behind her.
As North County ventures into parts unknown, unlikely to ever see another Anne Arundel team this season, they’re unfazed.
“We don’t really know much about Howard, so our plan is we’re gonna get ready,” Guarnieri said. “We’re gonna play our game. Hopefully, that’ll be enough to beat them.”