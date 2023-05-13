Old Mill baseball upsets region top seed North County, 7-2, in a Class 4A East Region I semifinal

Old Mill's AJ Cozzone slides in head first to score against North county in the fourth inning during the second round of the Class 4A East Region I playoffs at North County High School on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Old Mill had every reason to drive to North County’s rainy field on Saturday full of nerves. Instead, the Patriots radiated confidence.

Sure, The Patriots lost twice to the county championship runner-up already this spring, barely scraping together a run between the two games.

But those games hardly mattered in the long run. This one did. So, in seven innings of drizzles to downpour, the No. 4 Patriots knocked out the Class 4A East Region I No. 1 seed, 7-2.

“There’s no expectations for us,” Patriots coach Charlie Chaffin said. “No one looks at us as a serious contender. So, we’ll play that role and go have fun.”

The Patriots (12-10) next face the winner of No. 3 Glen Burnie and No. 2 Arundel in the region final at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats and Gophers play their semifinal Monday. Whoever it ends up being means little to the team that just brought down the reigning region champions despite the odds.

“Over all these years, what I’ve learned is there are no easy playoff games. It doesn’t matter to me if we’re 0-20 or 20-0. North County, Arundel, Severna Park, Broadneck, Annapolis — all these games are tough,” Chaffin said. “So, we just told them to go out, have fun and play baseball.”

Old Mill starting pitcher Ty Jacoby throws against North County in a Class 4A East Region I semifinal on Saturday. Jacoby led the No. 4 Patriots to an upset of the top-seeded Knights. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Old Mill pitcher Ty Jacoby took that mission to heart. A broken tibia stole most of the season from the senior southpaw, including both meetings with the Knights (18-4). His coach tasked him with a simple mission: throw strikes. It’s not an exciting philosophy, Chaffin admitted, but it was an effective one.

Jacoby got ahead on his fastballs, struck out two and limited a crew of All-County caliber hitters to five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

“I had to show up for my team, for the seniors,” Jacoby said. “I couldn’t let them go out again like this.”

Knights starter Collin Voss allowed just four hits in his first meeting with Old Mill, but it became quickly clear that Saturday was different; the Patriots surpassed that total by the third inning. Voss’ defense guided him out of jams: a first-inning double play, a second-inning line drive snag at shortstop and a third-inning diving catch in center field.

“His off-speed wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be until the middle of the game,” Knights acting coach Ed Barton said of Voss.

Old Mill found its path to the scoreboard less obstructed in the top of the fourth. Patriots runners reached second and third, just as they did the last three innings. This time, sophomore right fielder Ayden Burton and Jacoby himself made them count, building a 3-0 lead.

“It took a lot of pressure off me,” Jacoby said.

Old Mill’s Ayden Burton scores in the fourth inning against North County. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

North County was chasing the team they so handily beaten before. And it just couldn’t string what it needed together to catch up. Senior Thor Hildebrand was stranded on third base in the fourth.

Voss and the North County defense subdued Old Mill’s offense in the top of the fifth. If they wanted it, this could’ve been the Knights’ chance to slam the seesaw down and level the game. Instead, Old Mill wrapped up two outs in a double play.

But the Knights would not give up.

Kyle Lowman flung a single to the outfield, as did Cole Petraska behind him. Austin Carter chased both in to make it 3-2, before Jacoby responded with a strikeout to limit the damage.

The bottom of the sixth provided another North County chance Old Mill couldn’t wait to waste. The Patriots defense collected three-straight outs with Knights shortstop Kevin Santos stranded on second base.

“We made a lot of routine plays,” Jacoby said, “and that’s how you win ballgames.”

Old Mill seemed tired of toting a fragile lead. Voss hit his pitch limit; North County swapped Tyler Cavey in. And the air filled with the cacophony of cracking bats.

Junior catcher Leo Gruber (2-for-3) batted home two runs on a double. Senior left fielder Aidan Day plated Gruber on his own two-base hit. Then, Day shot home on a misthrow at first base.

A one-run deficit had been a hill enough for North County to surmount. Five runs was a mountain, and the Knights didn’t bring their climbing gear.

At a point in the game, Barton considered the possibility of a different outcome had they rescheduled the game, as so many other county teams did amid the weather on Saturday. But he knew the rain had nothing to do with it. He instructed his players to arrive at 10; by 9:30, they’d already set up the field. They were “raring” to go, Barton said. The other side just pitched and hit better.

“On paper, we’re the more talented team — we beat them twice — but we don’t play the game on paper,” Barton said. “It’s why you play the game.”

For Barton as well as head coach Wayne Feuerherd, who watched the game unfold from the hospital, the goal for this team of 12 seniors was always county, region, state. North County exits as the regular season county champions and the silver medalists in the county championship game.

“We definitely came up short. We had high expectations; these guys won the region last year. They knew what they had to do,” Barton said. “But as far as what to tell them now, I mean, just ‘Good luck.’ A lot of these guys are going on to play college ball, and we encourage them to, and just thank them for everything these last few years.”