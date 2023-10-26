Old Mill boys soccer rallies past Meade, 2-1, in physical Class 4A East Region I quarterfinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A bitter one-goal upset in the playoffs a year ago was enough to set up fourth-seeded Meade and fifth-seeded Old Mill’s meeting in the Class 4A East Region I quarterfinal to be the fiery, physical contest it was. Thirty minutes of a tied second half swelled the tension to a scene of colliding bodies, the flash of six yellow cards and the groans from the sidelines at every close call.

With anxieties flying, neither team seemed to be able to capitalize. Overtime loomed. And then, off a corner, the ball rebounded out of a goal-line skirmish to Old Mill junior Luis Flores.

“I’d seen the defender came in and was like, it’s either him or me,” Flores said. “I just went with it.”

Flores’ go-ahead strike in the 76th minute held off Meade’s vengeance for another year by the same 2-1 margin the Patriots surprised the Mustangs with in last year’s region semifinals.

Old Mill knew what winning this particular matchup would mean to Meade and acting coach Jayson David suspected that had a lot to do with the high pressure and frantic tempo from minute one to the conclusion.

“But they dealt with the pressure well, and I think by rallying from being down a goal earlier and setting into the rhythm let them come back and hit that second goal ahead,” David said. “It’s very satisfying to see those guys be rewarded for the effort they put in.”

Old Mill (4-7-2) faces top-seeded Crofton on Friday, but feels this sort of win will give it the confidence needed to withstand the kind of team that nearly beat Severna Park last week.

“We were good in the beginning of the season but then we started dropping out. We couldn’t find the back of the net,” Flores said. “I’m glad that when it mattered we saw we could do something about it.”

Though the Patriots entered the first half with what David felt was “panic” and a rushed pace, Old Mill monopolized half the field. Meade’s forwards didn’t get too many chances to break into the attacking third. When they did, the Mustangs moved with a zest and vengeance each time they moved with the ball across midfield. Senior forward Alejandro Rivera broke loose about 15 minutes in and fired a boulder of a shot into keeper Matthew Drapalski’s chest — a warning shot.

Three minutes later, sophomore Cesar Arredondo slipped his Patriots defender and struck gold in the net.

Old Mill's Jack Bell celebrates his goal during the second half of the Class 4A East Region I boys soccer quarterfinal against Meade.

Falling behind inspired a fury within the Old Mill offense. Meade defender Bilal Hotten swung in for a loose ball just in front of his goal line, but midfielder Jack Bell beat him to it. The Patriots junior stung the net to set the 1-1 tie.

“It was just composure on the ball. We had those minutes we could combine and build a little bit through the midfield,” David said. “We just needed to find that rhythm again.”

While Meade was relentless on ball from the first moment of the second half, the finishing touch that earned the Mustangs their first goal remained elusive for the second. Meade boys set up goals left and right but gave up the next move to Old Mill defenders instead.

Once the Patriots forwards settled in, the table flipped. Now, it was Old Mill generating opportunities and Meade chasing downfield. As Spartan as the battle for 50-50 balls seemed, it was no wonder that on the Patriots’ third corner of the half, they would have something to show for it.

Flores prayed all night that in moments like this, he would be granted the power to enact change for his teammates. When the ball left his foot and billowed the goal strings, he felt his dream come true.

“It’s one of a kind,” he said. “You never get these kinds of chances.”

For as brutal of a path it was to put away that second goal, David was glad it came about that way. Hopefully, it’ll serve as a vital lesson against Crofton in two days.

“For them to see that, hey, that’s a way for us to score instead of always having to build the ball at our feet,” David said. “Sometimes, we can initiate on our defense with our press.”