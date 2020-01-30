Old Mill girls basketball overcoming losses, keeps rolling

Every high school sports program deals with player turnover due to graduation each year. Somehow, Old Mill girls basketball has dealt with the dilemma better than the remainder of the county.
After losing in the Class 4A state championship game to C. H. Flowers and graduating four seniors that were major contributors, the Patriots are atop the county standings again and are 14-1 after their win over Arundel on Tuesday. The lone blemish on the Old Mill record came during the Public vs. Private Challenge against Archbishop Spalding, a 64-56 setback.
Four senior leaders — Deja Atkinson, Jaya Dews, Jada Johnson and Mikiyah Mallett — have meshed well with five freshmen that have come on board to the varsity team. All five of the freshmen — Lauren Anderson, Amaya Douglas, NyAsia Futrell, Saniya Hymes and Amani Watts — have taken on certain roles for the young Patriots.
In fact, Douglas, Hymes and Watts have all cracked the starting lineup. Watts has been the most impressive, garnering multiple double-doubles this season and even registering a triple-double of 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals against Meade on Dec. 20 in a 67-63 victory.
Watts is averaging 13.2 points with a high game of 24 to go with her 21 on Tuesday night. Affectionately known at Old Mill as “Baby Shaq” and sporting a size 12 men’s shoe size, Watts is also averaging 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals.
“I didn’t think I was going to make the varsity team,” Watts said. “Then I realized the level that varsity plays at, especially the intensity, I have been playing at for a while. Once I got on the court that first game, I realized that I belonged.”
Old Mill, with a 10-0 record in county play, hosts Meade on Friday in a battle of the top two teams in Anne Arundel. The Mustangs boast a 9-1 mark against county competition.
“Most of the girls have been watching the varsity teams play for a while. I know Amani was coming to watch our games since I was a freshman,” said Mallet, who leads the Patriots in scoring with 14.9 points per game. “So she understands how we play, how aggressive we are on defense and how when Rebecca (Lee) and Sydney (Faulcon) were here, how big their roles to the team were on offense in getting rebounds and put-backs and just being a presence in the paint for us. So I think she picked up on that very well.”
Atkinson has been a four-year varsity player, following a philosophy that head coach Rick Smith has used throughout his eight-year stint in Millersville. Mallet was on the junior varsity team as a freshman but made varsity as a sophomore and had a breakout season as a junior. Dews transferred to Old Mill from Glen Burnie at the start of her junior year and fit into the Patriots culture well.
Old Mill has six juniors on their squad, so when the 2020-21 season rolls around and the four seniors move on, the Patriots will have 11 players take the court that have had varsity experience.
The old days of having recreation teams as a feeder system have given way to players participating in travel Amateur Athletic Union programs, which has been the major reason for Old Mill’s success. Two different pairs of Patriots freshmen play on the same AAU team, which is also the case with the majority of the upperclassmen.
“I think we have a lot of guys out there that are putting together teams that are not strictly Old Mill, but that are good at the AAU level,” said Smith, who has guided his team to undefeated county regular seasons in two of the last three years. “These kids are scattered throughout Anne Arundel County and the private schools. We just seem to be getting quality players that are coming in.
“Plus, I have no problem bringing freshmen up to play varsity. We are here to win county championships, region championships and hopefully a state championship,” Smith added. "In order to do that, you need to put your best players out there and/or keep your best players on varsity. We’ve been fortunate enough to have every couple years where we have a good crew of freshmen coming in. By the time they are seniors, we have the nucleus for this type of team.”
Smith feels the leadership from the four seniors has eased the pressure on the five freshmen.
“(The freshmen) have really stepped up. They’ve impacted the team in many ways, not just in scoring,” said Atkinson, who is averaging 9.1 points per game. “The hustle, the communication, they have a pretty mature game for their age.”
Douglas earned a starting role earlier in the year, but Smith feels she serves the team better coming off the bench. Conversely, Hymes came off the bench earlier this season but has now seen time as a starter and provided defense and rebounding for the Patriots.
“It is definitely an honor to be a part of this team. The biggest difference I’ve seen between AAU and high school is how much calmer and organized it is in high school,” Hymes said. “You really have to learn plays. You can’t just be free-balling because you are all a team and you all contribute in different ways. I feel like I contribute a lot to this team with energy, defense, rebounding, blocking shots and just being active on the floor.”
With such a diverse mixture of ages on the 15-player squad, it wouldn’t be uncommon for the upperclassmen to not be seen hanging around with the “newbies," but not at Old Mill, where the freshmen fit right in with the 10 seniors and juniors. The freshmen still have to perform their tasks as far as cleaning up the gym, collecting the balls from around the facility, folding and moving chairs after home games, along with other tasks usually relegated to the underclassmen.
“This group of girls are so much fun to watch and coach. Every year, even on your perceived down years, you want to go out and be competitive,” Smith said. “After watching these freshmen scrimmage in AAU ball, I thought we would be beyond just the competitive phase and be a good team. How good, you never know. After all the basketball games they’ve played in, once you get in the game and settle in, it is no different. And they have settled in just fine. We try to ease them into the varsity level and they’ve done well.”
If the chemistry stays the same for the Patriots for the remainder of the year, a trip to SECU Arena at Towson University on March 12 could be in the cards, as well as a date on March 14 in the state championship game.