Old Mill hires longtime Anne Arundel assistant Mike Pfisterer as varsity football coach

Mike Pfisterer has spent more than 20 years around Anne Arundel County high school football as a player and assistant coach.
As a senior quarterback at North County in 2000, Pfisterer won the Rhodes Trophy as the most outstanding high school football player in the county. He began his coaching career as a 21-year-old fresh out of college in 2004 as a JV quarterbacks coach at Arundel under his former high school coach, Hall of Famer Chuck Markiewicz, and rose to become an assistant at Old Mill and Broadneck.
Now, Pfisterer has a new title: head coach. Old Mill announced last week that Pfisterer has been named the school’s varsity football coach, replacing Chad McCormick, who resigned last month after a 10-year stint.
“It means a lot. Playing under Markiewicz at North County and then coaching under him and guys like Damian Ferragamo, Rob Harris, Vinny Elliott, Chad McCormick, just being in that coaching fraternity means a lot,” Pfisterer said. “There’s a lot of great coaches in this county and I’m excited to join that fraternity.”
Pfisterer spent the past five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Broadneck, helping the Bruins win three county titles. Before that, he spent five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Old Mill under McCormick and was on the staff when the Patriots won the 2011 Class 4A state championship. During his six years at Arundel, he had stints as the quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and head coach with the JV program.
He also spent the 2008 season at Old Mill as the varsity quarterbacks coach under then-coach Ferragamo.
“We are extremely fortunate and excited to welcome Michael Pfisterer back to Old Mill High School as our head football coach,” Old Mill athletic director Heather Arnold wrote in a statement. “Pfisterer has a clear vision for the program and we are excited for him to continue great football tradition at Old Mill High School.”
The variety of experience in different roles on both sides of the ball is something Pfisterer believes gives him an edge despite never being a head coach before.
“I just think being a well-rounded coach, knowing both sides of the ball, special teams — there’s three phases of the game and having served in all three phases has made me a better coach, leaning what schemes work, what drills work and those sort of things,” he said. “It’s helped me prepare for this opportunity to be the head coach.”
The reason for becoming a football coach in the first place dates to his time at North County. He reflects fondly on the bonds he made with players and the moments created because of the sport. He said hopes to bring that experience to his players and the Old Mill community.
“I want the players and coaches to experience the same things that I experienced in high school. That means a lot to me,” Pfisterer said. “I always say you’ve got to know your purpose and your passion. I like to help build student-athletes — that’s my purpose — but my passion is coaching football, so I try to use the two.”
As for his coaching philosophy, Pfisterer just wants to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers and build a system around that. Defensively, Old Mill has run a 3-3 for more than 15 years and he plans to continue that system.
“I have a real special spot for Old Mill. It’s a great community, great players, great coaches, great school, and I wanted to come back home and just give back,” Pfisterer said. “I’m excited to be back and hit the ground running.”