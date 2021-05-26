Old Mill hires longtime Anne Arundel assistant Mike Pfisterer as varsity football coach

Pfisterer spent the past five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Broadneck, helping the Bruins win three county titles. Before that, he spent five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Old Mill under McCormick and was on the staff when the Patriots won the 2011 Class 4A state championship. During his six years at Arundel, he had stints as the quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and head coach with the JV program.