Old Mill volleyball battles through four-set odyssey to defeat ‘scrappy’ Chesapeake, 3-1

The Old Mill volleyball team huddles during it's four-set win over Chesapeake on Tuesday.

If any of the Old Mill players has “The Odyssey” on their English syllabus this fall, they’re in luck. They got a crash course from Chesapeake on opening day in a winding four-set journey, though one they went on to win, 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12).

Detours and trials ran amuck as the Patriots encountered a ravenous Cougars program keen on rallies and resilient to runs. A difficult opponent that, being honest, Old Mill was not so much anticipating — especially in the third set. Up 2-0 in the match, two points were all that separated the Patriots from packing up the first win. Instead, freshman Gillian Price’s three aces paired with the Cougars’ blockers spurred a comeback to win and force an extra set.

After watching Old Mill play in a preseason tournament, Chesapeake churned at the chance to prove how much it grew as a team against a more established one.

“They’re a scrappy team. This isn’t the Chesapeake that has been for many years,” Patriots coach Bethany Hayden said. “They have players that are coming in strong and have some experience now, and they’re not going to lay it out for us. They’re going to put up a big fight.”

Two Patriots stepped up to fill gaping holes in the lineup.

Junior Vanessa Williams, who first picked up a volleyball two years ago, rained 11 kills as well as a slew of blocks, while junior Kendall Lee poured a team-high 14 kills and 10 aces — seven in the first set alone.

A reactive defense by libero Cam Rickard and spikes from Lee and Williams advanced Old Mill to a 9-3 lead in the first and forced Chesapeake into a timeout. The Cougars rushed out and squeezed out all the distance between to tie at 9.

Lee catapulted the Patriots to the 20s, pelting a couple of aces herself. This would’ve never been her burden in years past, Lee said. There was always someone older ahead of her to take those responsibilities. Now, they’re gone.

“Kendall’s grown up a lot in these last few years,” Hayden said. “She’s finally decided: this is my role. I have to perform.”

At the tail of it, the Cougars stared up at a 21-9 deficit — which, to them, wasn’t a worry.

Chesapeake, led by senior Maggie Lawrence (five kills) crafted its second rally with net protection and crafty serves that skimmed a path through Old Mill’s middles. The Patriots didn’t help themselves, either, battering their own side of the net with misfires.

A 25-20 final to the first set was a survival more than a triumph.

“They should’ve all been 25-12,” Lee said regretfully.

Behind a display of power from Williams, Old Mill began its cruise in the second set, leading 15-5.

And then, just as before, Old Mill’s guard slipped. Those sparse errors by Old Mill and offensive strikes by Chesapeake swelled into disaster for the visitors. A once double-digit margin morphed into Chesapeake’s first lead of the night, 17-16.

At set point, Chesapeake dug out every attack Old Mill laid in until senior Madeline Conrad set Williams up and the junior buried it for a 25-22 win.

“I knew I was going to get fed the ball a lot,” Williams said. “I had to step up and find the open spots. I’d swing, and they’d start to read me, so I had to switch it up and know I had to play that role for my team.”

A short Cougars lead in Set 3 devolved back into the sticky back-and-forth battle.

As Williams, with her spikes, and Lee, with her aces, cleared a path to an 8-1 Old Mill run, scrapping from Chesapeake’s front line seized the Patriots’ momentum. Even as Patriots sprayed attacks on Chesapeake’s hardwood, sprinting towards victory at 22-14, the Cougars wrenched them back.

Through an 11-1 dash, Price (five kills, seven aces) unleashed serves that increased in ferocity with every point earned. By her hand, the Cougars completed their first comeback, 25-23, and took a seat in the match.

The shock of the loss had to fade quickly for Old Mill. The problem became evident by now — stepping into bigger roles didn’t mean washing away all their teamwork. If the Patriots could communicate, could read for each other, could set each other up, they could get back on track.

Not wanting to drop a match to a team they hadn’t lost to in years was pretty good motivation, too.

“We just knew we hadn’t lost to Chesapeake in a long time and we knew what we were doing wasn’t OK,” Lee said. “We’re great. We needed to show we were great. We needed to show them who we were.”

It was that reevaluation that both coaches and players said was the difference in the fourth set. When Old Mill claimed its control at 2-1, it never lost it, never even tied. Its most dominant win was its last.

“I’m never going to take anything away from a win. A win is a win,” Hayden said. “I’m proud they were able to overcome losing that third and not let it defeat them going into their fourth.”