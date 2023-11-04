Northeast football blocks South River’s chance to tie, wins playoff opener, 10-7

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Northeast and South River were stuck in a low-scoring game on a cold and crisp night with both teams’ running the game doing the talking to open the Class 3A South Region playoffs.

With the game on the line and 45 seconds left on the clock, the visiting Seahawks attempted a field goal to tie the game. But Northeast came up clutch, blocking the attempt and closing the night on a good note for the Eagles.

Northeast pulled off the 10-7 to move to 7-3 and set up a second-round game next week against Chesapeake.

It was a hard-fought game for both sides but the Eagles defense pulled through in the second half.

In the first half, the Seahawks scored the game’s first touchdown. They took advantage of a turnover on downs by the Eagles, following with an 85-yard drive that ended in the end zone.

But that would be all the Eagles would let up. The defense shut out the Seahawks offense for the remainder of the game.

Eagles defensive tackle Daryl Rolle came up with a key sack at a crucial moment late in the game.

“So great,” Rolle said. “Sometimes it takes adversity you know? Sometimes you just gotta dig deep and you got to go get that every time.”

Eagles quarterback Shamar Johnson scored Northeast’s lone touchdown to tie the game late in the third quarter. Johnson gave praise to his offensive line for being a big part of his touchdown run.

“The O-line made sure we were good,” Johnson said. “Appreciate them. Love y’all.”

Even though the Eagles won the game, it did not come without penalties. The Eagles had a early drives ruined by costly penalties.

Coach Caprizio Chisholm acknowledged that the team had one too many penalties that affected their drives and had slow starts.

“We’ve got to relax and enjoy the moment,” Chisholm said. “We’ve been a second-half team all season long in the tough games.”

The Eagles will now look forward to the playoffs after a successful regular season.

“Just stay the course and prepare the guys going into next week,” Chisholm said. “Just keep playing and play tough.”