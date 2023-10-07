Northeast football tops Severna Park, 28-14, behind strong running game, ‘lights out’ defense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Severna Park quarterback Vince Nguyen throws in the first quarter. The visiting Northeast Eagles played the Severna Park Falcons in high school football. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Northeast and Severna Park were locked in a tight battle most of the night, until the Eagles — especially running back Subusola Olopade — broke free late.

Northeast put a damper on Severna Park’s homecoming, beating the Falcons, 28-14, to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Advertisement

The game was close through all four quarters, but the Eagles pulled away in the end with Olopade breaking loose for a pair of late touchdowns.

First, the Eagles took over following a Falcons punt, up 16-14 with the ball on their own 39. That’s when Olopade took off for a 61-yard touchdown run to put the team up by eight.

Advertisement

After the Eagles intercepted a Severna Park pass, Olopade took the ball again to the house with a 53-yard rushing touchdown that put the Eagles up 14 and iced the game.

Olopade felt that the team needed a big play to help close it out.

“I knew it was their homecoming and I just wanted to shut the game out,” Olopade said. “The whole team was behind my back. You know, my line, they were just cheering me on. They were like, ‘You know, gotta get this play in you know, you got to score we got to put the game away.’ I was just thinking to just running downhill again. That’s our sound.”

The offensive line played well on the night, allowing Olopade and quarterback Shamar Johnson to make big runs to help chew the clock and put points on the board.

Ced Berry, the Eagles assistant head coach and offensive line coach, had high praise for how well the offensive line performed.

“I thought we did fairly well,” Berry said. “I think defensively they played us pretty tough. So they took away some stuff that we couldn’t do. But ultimately, we wanted to stay on the ground and get it done on the ground and I think my offensive line did a great job with getting us what we worked hard for, because we went through that in practice all week long.”

Northeast’s Subi Olopade scores in the first quarter of the Eagles' win over Severna Park on Friday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

While Berry did respect how the Falcons’ defense played, the Eagles own defense played just as well. They shut down the Falcons offense in the second half, keeping them off the scoreboard after Severna Park put up a pair of first-half touchdowns.

“Lights out,” Northeast head coach Caprizio Chisholm said of his defense’s play. “They’ve been doing it all year long. The offense has been a few steps behind sometimes, but the defense has been playing lights out all year and they bail us out every single time and I gotta put kudos out on defense.”

Advertisement

The Eagles defense forced and recovered two fumbles and got one interception on the night.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Even though the Eagles eventually came out on top, the Falcons made them work for the win.

Severna Park’s Joey Tramontana gains yards on a run in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Midway through the first quarter of a scoreless game, the Falcons recovered a muffed punt and later capitalized with a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons couldn’t capitalize on all of their opportunities, however.

They missed two field goals that would have given them the lead in the third quarter and could not stop the Eagles run game.

The Eagles scored 16 straight points before the Falcons scored a late touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter. But aAfter the Eagles took the lead, they never looked back.

Advertisement

Chisholm ended the night with high hopes for his team.

“Just keep telling them to believe in everything,” he said. “Just always tell them if you don’t see no fan where I get my eyes. We [are] all right.”