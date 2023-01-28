Northeast boys basketball handles Glen Burnie, 73-61, with speed and consistency,

The sky might’ve been clear outside, but inside the Glen Burnie gym was a lightning storm. From passing to shooting to fast breaks, the visiting Northeast Eagles were lightning-quick in everything they did.

But unlike lightning, nothing Northeast did was brief. A bad start doomed Glen Burnie indefinitely. No matter how good an effort the Gophers put up in three quarters, not once did Northeast falter. As such, the Eagles never lost control of their lead, downing the Gophers 73-61 on Friday.

Advertisement

“That’s all that gauntlet we went through last year, winning 10 of those 12 games at the end,” Eagles coach Roger O’Dea said. “The kids started buying in. The sophomores that came up to varsity then, their IQ is stronger, they’re growing up.”

Advertisement

Much of that was because of junior Shamar Johnson. O’Dea desperately did not want to play the 6-foot-4 center on a hurt ankle, but Johnson stressed that he was fine. Johnson powered through his injury to 26 points, dominating the boards while making himself a menace for Glen Burnie on defense.

“He’s really coming along,” O’Dea said, “it’s awesome.”

Glen Burnie couldn’t afford mistakes. The moment a shot failed, or a pass was errant, there was Northeast (13-4, 5-3 county) with the steal or rebound, thundering down the court for a layup — or for nine consecutive points, a 3-pointer, from junior Jadyss Fifer and sophomore Anthony Sheehan.

Northeast's Shamar Johnson puts up a shot against Glen Burnie during Friday's game. Johnson had 26 points in the Eagles' win. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

“It gave us a lot of confidence,” Johnson said. “That gave us the feeling that we can do anything we want to.”

Even as the Gophers elbowed out some room at the net towards the end of the first quarter, they dragged behind their visitors, 21-8. But they were too good, too versatile, to let that last.

First, Glen Burnie turned the dial up on offense — Bryce Blair, John Mallory and Greg Pittman all put shots away. At the same time, defense slowed the Eagles down and boxed out. As such, the Gophers more than doubled their score through four minutes while limiting Northeast to just five points.

When the margin shrunk below double-digits, the game slowed even more — and to neither team’s delight — as the whistle sent boys to the foul line.

Glen Burnie put Northeast in its sights, 31-24, at halftime. The Eagles, however, had no intention to stay there.

Advertisement

“Our coach is always keeping us up,” Johnson said, “always telling us to get back on defense, always telling us to hustle.”

Northeast's Cameron Albury puts up a shot against Glen Burnie's Anthony Hinton during Friday's game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

If Johnson wasn’t pulling down defensive rebounds at the top of the third quarter, the Eagles’ glass king was putting missed Eagles shots back in or dishing to teammates.

Glen Burnie huddled together to make a plan for Johnson. But the thing about stopping one pest is there’s usually more.

While the Gophers leaned into guarding Johnson, that opened up the floor for everyone else. The lead climbed back to the teens thanks to Buttry, Fifer and senior Johnnie Hutton.

No one relished that freedom more than junior point guard Cam Albury, whose third fast-break basket in a row drove Glen Burnie to a timeout.

Albury (16 points) was held scoreless by South River a few nights ago, but after his run on Friday, he turned back to his teammates with a wide grin. He carried that energy into the fourth quarter, where he laid in another eight points. When he wasn’t scoring, he was making the quick cuts across the baseline and around the interior that fed other Eagles.

Advertisement

O’Dea knew his point guard needed to hear it, Northeast does not always need Albury to score. Facilitating is something his team needs, too.

“The second half, he bought into that,” O’Dea said. “He got his head back together. And he’s hard to stop in our press when he gets low with his dribble.”

The Eagles are fending off enemies on both sides. There’s of course the treacherously-difficult Anne Arundel teams on the physical plane. But then there’s the Class 3A Eastern Shore teams, many of whom are building strong records of their own and threatening Northeast’s home-court advantage in the fast-approaching postseason.

“The scary part is, they play 1A schools, so their schedule is a little bit softer than ours,” O’Dea said. “We still got Broadneck coming up. We still have Southern coming up. We have some tough games. We gotta get by this gauntlet, and it’s only going to make us better.”