Northeast High shutting down varsity and JV football programs amid growing number of COVID cases

Northeast High School’s varsity and JV football teams are shutting down for the remainder of the season after a fourth positive COVID-19 case among the two programs, Anne Arundel schools spokesman Bob Mosier confirmed Wednesday night.
The news comes one day after Glen Burnie’s varsity football team saw its season come to an early end because of coronavirus issues and a week after Broadneck’s JV girls soccer team paused activities for 14 days for the same reason.
At Northeast, the issue is a culminating one. Principal Jason Williams wrote in a letter to families of football players that the county Department of Health advised the school that the safest thing to do is cease in-person operation of both programs “because of the number of cases in our football program over the last several days.”
A letter to families on Tuesday said a player and a coach tested positive for the virus and were last in the school building or at the varsity team’s practice on March 29.
Regarding the most recent case, “all players on the varsity and junior varsity football teams are considered close contacts and will need to quarantine for 14 days,” Williams wrote.
Northeast was set to host Chesapeake in the Dena Bowl, the annual rivalry game that has been played each school year since 1977, on Saturday morning. The Eagles finish their season with a 1-1 record.
“I realize this news is difficult, but it is the most prudent course of action. All of our programs take the necessary precautions in order to operate as safely as possible,” wrote Williams, who added that all players with the varsity and JV programs should get tested for COVID-19.
No schedule changes have been announced for Chesapeake or Severna Park, which was set to play Glen Burnie on Friday night, but Mosier said county coordinator of athletics Clayton Culp and his team are discussing options.
“We’re not surprised,” Mosier said. “We talked when we made plans to reopen that there were going to be cases that would now be in our schools. … I’d be lying if I said there was no concern. But we talk to the health department daily and we are confident that the mitigation measures that we have in place are sufficient.”
Mosier said one of the difficulties has been contact tracing, noting “contact tracing meetings” can last up to two hours sometimes as coaches discuss the movement of players at practice and who could meet the standard of being considered a close contact of a COVID-19-positive player.
A close contact is considered someone who was within six feet of a positive person for 15 or more cumulative minutes over a 24-hour period.
“Erring on the side of abundance of caution and safety, if you can’t rule someone out as a close contact, you have to rule them in,” Mosier said.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools has documented 57 COVID-19 cases in the last week and 183 since schools started reopening March 1. Mosier said the number of cases have risen as the case rate in the county has grown.
“That sort of trend is going in the same direction, and that’s exactly what [Anne Arundel County Health Officer] Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said would happen,” Mosier said.
Mosier said the county has no plans to pause athletics county-wide or alter its COVID-19 mitigation measures.