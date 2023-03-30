Northeast softball beats rival Chesapeake, 10-3, its first win over the Cougars in four years

Northeast pitcher Jenna Burroughs throws in the third inning. The visiting Northeast Eagles defeated the Chesapeake Cougars,10-3, in girls high school softball, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Chesapeake beat them 21-1 last spring. That’s what the Northeast softball players discussed after the game Wednesday, how much it stung, that they hadn’t forgotten.

Against a perennial power like the Cougars, a revenge plot would’ve been tough to enact. But the Eagles transformed four years of frustration and a year-old bitter memory into screams of joy. Players rushed their freshman pitcher Jenna Burroughs as if they’d just won a championship. A player hummed the Northeast fight song on the way off Chesapeake’s grounds. They had just done what no Northeast softball team has done since the pandemic: beat their rival, 10-3.

Northeast last beat Chesapeake in 2019, but the seven-run margin is the largest Northeast’s stacked over Chesapeake in seven years. The victory hit senior Caitlyn Cornwell even harder. A three-sport athlete, she’d yet to experience a win over her rivals.

“My freshman year got cut short by COVID, but I think we would’ve had a good run that year, too,” Cornwell said. “I think it’s all coming back full circle. My senior year, it feels really good to get that first win.”

Burroughs pitched a complete game in her debut start, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Only a freshman, she represents the catalyzing force collecting behind Northeast at the minute: a young crop of newcomers, brimming with talent, ready to take on the county.

“It’s a great team,” she said, “and I’m so happy to be on it.”

Northeast celebrates its 10-3 win Wednesday against Chesapeake, the Eagles' first win over the Cougars since 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sophomore catcher Taylor Castle led her crew, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, but was backed by freshman outfielder Madison Burris (2-for-4), who drove in two runs, and freshmen Brynn Jones, Burroughs and Presley McGinity, who each had one RBI.

“This freshman class has changed this team,” 13-year Northeast coach Joe Hart said. “This team’s on a 180.”

Those same young players sent shockwaves at their rivals quickly. A 2-0 first-inning lead wasn’t enough. In the top of the second, four hits and a walk flipped the score to 6-0. Jones, Castle and Burris powered hard shots to center-right and Cornwell and freshman Riley Walters flew around the base paths.

The Northeast coaches have clocked their two speedsters; it was too close to call. Cornwell, a Maryland commit, harbors a friendly rivalry with the fleet-footed freshman, one that’s continuously overrun by pride.

Northeast pitcher Jenna Burroughs throws in the third inning. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The county’s stole base leader, regular All-County pick and reigning Capital Gazette Girls Athlete of the Year, Cornwell put her all into building Northeast softball over the past few years. But with all these new, talented faces, the senior feels the weight lifted from her shoulders.

“They’ve honestly come in ready. They have the same goal I do,” Cornwell said. “They’re not playing with any fear, so I have trust in them. They have trust in us.”

Just when it seemed as if the Cougars finally held Northeast in the top of the third, defensive woes struck again.

McGinty spotted Chesapeake bobble the ball at first base and raced home, earning the seventh Northeast run and surprised screams from her teammates.

Chesapeake couldn’t muster the runs to respond. Though the Cougars dropped 19 runs a day earlier, Chesapeake batters went down by strikeout and popout through two innings. Junior Ava Cicchetti and Ryleigh Smoot snapped the silence with a pair of RBIs, but two runs on the board couldn’t break Burroughs or Northeast’s resolve.

Freshman Alexis Laumann tried to change that. In the bottom of the sixth, with the Cougars down 7-2, Laumann singled to the outfield, spraying sparks into Chesapeake’s dugout. The Cougars loaded the bases and Alyssa Simms drove Laumann home.

But it’s all Chesapeake could do.

Northeast paid their dues on defense, too. Jones surrendered one of those Chesapeake runs because of her mistake. She turned it back.

“Jonsey had a couple hiccups and I can see from the look on her face, I just tried to tell her, settle and catch the ball first. She’s young, she’s excitable, she wants to get rid of the ball as fast as she can,” Hart said. “And she settled the last out in the end. She made her play.”