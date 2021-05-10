Kendall Thomas smacks two homers as Chesapeake softball rolls Northeast in five innings

Chesapeake softball’s batters on Monday swarmed Northeast’s pitching like free pizza after a long workout. Their bats met the ball with a starved touch, their hits soaring with the same satisfaction as food hitting an empty stomach.
Senior pitcher Jerzie Nutile’s triple flew to the left field fence, clearing the bases but for her. Alison Pollack’s two-run home run followed suit, giving Nutile and herself a free ride to the plate. Kendall Thomas’ follow-up hit, another blast over the fence, also came in the second inning.
Chesapeake compiled an early an eight-run advantage over its chief rival Northeast and cruised to an 11-1 win in five innings. The Cougars are the first 2-0 team in Anne Arundel County this spring after beating Severna Park on Friday.
The Cougars know what a win like this can tell the rest of the county. “Watch out,” Nutile said.
“This puts an even bigger target on our back,” Pollack said.
Coach Don Ellenberger’s career at the helm has spanned two decades, so it’s eye-opening when he said this team is one of his best already.
“Offensively, they rank up there with 2006, 2007 [teams] — those were loaded. They have a lot of power,” Ellenberger said. “I think it’s gonna take good pitching to keep us down and it’s still any day you never know what’s gonna happen, but they’re swinging the bat.”
The win was extra sweet for Nutile, who allowed five hits and struck out four. Her childhood jerseys lined the center field fence and her name marked every poster that covered the Chesapeake dugout’s outer walls. The team’s sole senior felt like she was out on that field for two seniors before her who missed their entire season when the 2020 season was canceled.
Surrounded in all that love her teammates showed her, Nutile felt the spotlight on her.
“It flew so fast and it’s just amazing. I truly think this team is a dream team, and we can go very far,” Nutile said.
Though Northeast’s batters had success against Nutile, getting three runners on bases in the first two innings, they could not convert those to runs. Meanwhile, Chesapeake hinted early at what was to come in their first at-bats.
Pollack drilled a long shot to the outfield, sending shortstop Sophia Bianco (2-for-2) home, and the Eagles limited Chesapeake to one run.
It was a sample of the buffet the Cougars would roll out in the next inning.
Center fielder Kaitlyn Young jumped on pitcher Makayla Blake’s first pitch, a single that made her the first of three Cougars that’d quickly load the bases.
Bianco nibbled on the table her teammates set for her, sending one run home and keeping the bases loaded as she touched first. Then, Nutile cleared them with her triple.
Pollack and Thomas came home to a celebratory crowd of Cougars, hugging them for their homers.
Nutile told Thomas in the dugout afterwards just how happy she is for her. With 12 homers, Nutile is Chesapeake’s reigning single-season home run leader. With four in two games, Thomas is coming for her crown.
Nutile knew Thomas had it in her when she hit for the fences in 2019.
“I am so happy for her,” Nutile said of Thomas. “Words can’t even explain how happy I am for her. … Records are meant to be broken.”
Hard work, Ellenberger said, is what gave Pollack three RBIs on Monday.
“She worked real hard over when we missed last season, on batting reps, lifting a little bit and it’s paying off,” the coach said. “Her timing right now is pretty darn good.”
Down 8-0, Northeast outfielder Caitlyn Cornwell felt (2-for-3) the urge to act. The speediest of the Eagles sprinted across the bases every chance she got and scored Northeast’s first run.
It would also be the last of them. Chesapeake, however, had more to do.
Lead-off hitter Sam Larkin marked the third inning with an RBI, a sacrifice fly, to make it 9-1, then Thomas went a bit further than she did the first time. The first baseman-pitcher combo smacked her second home run.
“She’s not missing anything,” Ellenberger said. “That’s real good news for us. That makes the middle of our lineup extremely powerful.”
Junior Sydney Reeves liked what she saw from Thomas and joined the club with a homer, giving the Cougars a 10-run advantage that forced Northeast to score to go home early.
The Eagles (0-1) couldn’t extend the game in the top of the fifth.
Already, the Cougars eye what could come after this season — playoffs. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has yet to announce whether a regional and state postseason will be held, and Chesapeake is eager to find out as it fell short in the Class 3A state final in 2019.
“I feel like we’re playing even harder,” Pollack said. “It’s redemption. We have to make up for what we lost.”