Northeast softball moves the chain in 8-2 victory over Broadneck, solidifying status as county front-runner

Northeast’s Caitlyn Cornwell steals home as Broadneck catcher Abby Favazza tries to make the tag in the fourth inning. The visiting Northeast Eagles defeated the Broadneck Bruins, 8-2, in girls high school softball, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Northeast softball players passed around a gold chain with an oversized Eagle on the end. Any time someone made a play of significance, the chain went to them. This was a new idea, and the Eagles quickly learned the chain did not fit over a helmet. Senior Caitlyn Cornwell, who batted in two runs on Tuesday and also stole home, wore the gold links like a crown.

The chain, which otherwise hung on a fence post on the dugout, served as a symbol of internal pride. Coaches Joe Hart and assistant Buzz Cornwell beamed. Seven wins in, this was already the best Northeast softball team in years, composed of talented freshmen and seasoned upperclassmen. The chain, like the happy, constant chattering between the Eagles as they guided each other to an 8-2 victory at Broadneck, is what happens when a team fosters perfect chemistry in such a quick time.

Granted, many of the players knew each other from playing on the same travel teams for years, but the adjustment to high school pace not only failed to faze them, it seemed to empower them.

“The trust was already there,” said sophomore Kayleigh Fyffe, who pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, one earned run and one walk allowed. “For all of us, being back together again, it kind of made it more special. It’s probably going to be our best season so far.”

But the chain represented something deeper, too. Vince Downs, Hart’s son-in-law, used to give out “the Golden Pancake” chain when he coached youth football for the Buccaneers Athletic Club. Hart figured he nicked the idea from the Orioles, but repurposed the idea — the “Golden Eagle” — for his team.

Downs died suddenly of a heart attack in January at age 34. When Hart walked into practice in March, all the Northeast players wore warmup shirts with “I Got You” on the back. It’s what Downs always used to tell Hart.

As if the spirit of success and camaraderie wasn’t enough to choke Hart’s throat.

“I was going to hang around for [Cornwell], then I have this freshman class, and it’s like, I guess I’ll stay,” Hart said. “Most people that coach this game at the high school level do it for the love of the game. I love working with the kids.”

Northeast’s Presley McGinty grabs a bunt hit by Broadneck’s Malayna Owens and throws her out at first in the first inning. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Hart calls his team the “beast on the block,” an earned nickname. With a 7-1 record, the Eagles, who’ve hovered around the middle of the standings or worse for quite a while, have quickly developed an impressive reputation. Northeast has already taken down perennial power and rival Chesapeake, as well as Class 3A favorite Crofton, and now beat a difficult, fellow young team on the rise in Broadneck.

With a difficult stretch ahead, Hart is aware what this success affords them: trouble.

“You’re gonna get everybody’s best game. I don’t care who it is coming for you,” Hart said.

Through two innings, the Bruins (3-3) nearly matched Northeast step for step, hit for hit. Reactive defenses on both sides shortened the leash on hitters and runners alike.

But Northeast found when it tugged, it had a little more slack than Broadneck. In the top of the fourth, the leash slipped through Broadneck’s fingers.

After freshman Brynn Jones singled and advanced to second on Fyffe’s ground ball, Julianne LeProhon took advantage of Broadneck’s first error, plating a run.

Cornwell, a future Maryland Terrapin, drove in two runs with a double. And she had no intention of waiting for someone else to send her home. Cornwell flashed to third and then raced toward home, touching base before the Bruins could collect the ball a passed ball from the dirt.

“Everything goes right when we cause a little chaos,” Cornwell said. “It brings the energy up and good things happen for us.”

Northeast’s Caitlyn Cornwell slaps a double and drives in two runs in the fourth inning. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A one-run lead suddenly blossomed to 6-1, the Eagles didn’t allow the Bruins to mirror their movements for a time.

But the Bruins were still fighting against Northeast’s restraints, too. Outside of third base, Northeast’s infielders hesitated to make routine plays in the top of the fifth, and the Bruins’ bats, grasping for a spark, took it.

Bella Herrera reached on a single before moving to second on an error and eventually scoring Broadneck’s second run.

Later, a few Eagles infielders let a routine pop-up at home land between them. It frustrated Hart because while it didn’t matter this time, it could be a game-winning run next time.

“We still have work to do. If these girls just make routine plays, I promise they’ll be in every game they’re playing,” Hart said. “They’re young, learning all, and I got to learn they’re young and learning.”

Northeast didn’t let Broadneck in again. They talked each other through it, kept the energy up, Cornwell said. In the dugout, the chain moved around — Madison Burris got it after making an improbable stop on an inning-ending line drive in the sixth. Northeast tacked on two runs in the seventh for good measure.