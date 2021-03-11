COVID dramatically changed Anne Arundel high school sports. For some, the scars will last forever.

Before the season’s cancellation, O’Dea and his players felt so sure they could get back to the 3A state tournament. Though they’d graduated two seniors, like Capital Gazette Player of the Year Jaylin Albury, some Pasadena exports were set to return to the program, such as 6-foot-6 Jaleel Petty, who spent his year at Woodrow Wilson in D.C., and Brandon Seeley from Meade. The rising seniors spent the offseason playing in AAU tournaments to better themselves.