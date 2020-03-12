Northeast boys basketball’s season is about more than what’s on the court

One minute and 20 seconds before Northeast’s Class 3A state quarterfinal last Saturday, coach Roger O’Dea sprinted off the court. He had to go get his dad. Patrick never missed any of his son’s games.
Six months after his death, O’Dea made sure he never would.
Years of work, talent and heart are some elements as to why Northeast is the last surviving Anne Arundel boys basketball team, why it reached just its second Class 3A state semifinal in program history. Northeast will meet second-seeded Baltimore Polytechnic at the University of Maryland’s XFinity Center on Thursday afternoon.
This season was magical because of that alone. But motivations beyond what was visible on the basketball court or in Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association record books — what O’Dea and his players had decided on in November — ascended this season to a spiritual level.
Senior guard Jaylin Albury’s tremendous 33-point state quarterfinal performance rose from the same metaphysical root.
“You get that motivation to do better than you usually do,” Albury said. “Thirty-three points... I think that was O’Dea’s father. I think he was by our side the whole night.”
O’Dea felt his father, who died in September of last year, on the floor, as he does everywhere. He has stacks of Patrick photos, but the memento he carries with him — his personal card from Patrick’s viewing — accompanies O’Dea to every single game.
O’Dea had only remembered his father’s card was missing before the state quarterfinal, because he had left it to dry in his car, for one reason. An old friend of Patrick’s told O’Dea before the quarterfinal, “Your dad’s so proud of you. He’s here right now thinking of you. Just go out there and work as hard as you can.”
O’Dea thinks of the word on top of the Patrick card, “Afterglow,” often — no more so than now as his beloved team reaches its brightest peak.
“’I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one,’” O’Dea read. “That’s all he wanted to do: leave a smile on everybody’s face.”
“There’s one thing you can leave"
It’s very possible that without Patrick, Northeast would not be traveling to the state semifinal on Thursday.
Around the time these current seniors were seventh graders, a friend of O’Dea’s came to him with a high-paying position outside the field of teaching. O’Dea seriously considered it. The school was making budget cuts to his physical education department; that, and teachers don’t make much.
Patrick advised him to stay put.
“When you love what you do, you don’t work a day in your life. You love what you do,” was the wise message father gave to son.
In staying, O’Dea compromised with Northeast High by splitting time at the middle school. There, he cultivated an after-school basketball program, recruiting former Eagle Chris Biederman to help out. O’Dea met Biederman when he’d first started coaching in the program and also knew his father, John, who sat in front of O’Dea at Ravens games.
Those players, and coaches, evolved into the very group bound for the Xfinity Center.
Patrick’s influence sunk deeper. He recognized his son’s passion for mentoring those younger than him, and encouraged Roger to start his first coaching job at 14 years old. He also pushed O’Dea to leave his post at Edmondson-Westside basketball, Patrick’s own school, in 2011.
“He said, ‘Come back to your own community. Start something special here,’ " O’Dea recalled. "He said, ‘When you pass away, you can’t take anything with you. There’s one thing you can leave, and that’s your reputation, and the memories you make with people around you.’ ”
Patrick also gave Roger his smile. Patrick always smiled, so the son does, too.
Not that Patrick always smiled. O’Dea remembers when he tossed a no-hitter in seventh grade and his father grilled him for throwing a pitch a batter could meet on an 0-2 count.
At the time, that kind of criticism bred tears and resentment. As an adult, O’Dea recognizes what his father was trying to teach him.
But in his own mentorship, O’Dea’s tweaked his father’s lessons into “the sandwich technique.” O’Dea fits constructive criticism in between two slices of positive reinforcement.
“You end it with a positive, so that he’s walking away with a smile,” O’Dea said.
The summer before
To Patrick, O’Dea’s 10-year old daughter, Natalie, was a princess.
“The last 10 years, there was not a day he did not see her, so much so that my wife was like, ‘Jesus, we need to breathe.’ I said, ‘He just wants to make memories.’ He was in love with my daughter,” O’Dea said.
In May, Patrick pulled O’Dea aside before his vacation and told him he’d be taking a stress test for his heart. Initially, doctors told Patrick he simply needed two stents implanted. Then, due to complications, he suddenly had to undergo quadruple bypass surgery.
O’Dea had wanted to be present for his father, as he had four years before. O’Dea’s newborn son, Nikko, spent the only five days of his life in a natal intensive care unit. Patrick flew home from a national bowling tournament in Nevada to be by his son’s side.
Patrick asked O’Dea to be with his daughter instead. Natalee, a self-driven gymnast who trains 16 hours a week, had practice and a well-deserved sleepover party on that Friday, the night before the surgery. They called to check in on Patrick, believing everything would be okay.
On Saturday morning, O’Dea arrived at the hospital for a surgery meant to take four hours.
Eight hours passed. When doctors brought O’Dea back to see his father, Patrick was still asleep. He would not wake for another 13 days, and when he did, it was with a tube inserted in his trachea.
“The hardest part is, when we got off the airplane, I remember him telling me why he was going to the hospital, getting this done. He drove my daughter around everywhere. He didn’t want to have a heart attack when he was driving her," O’Dea said.
As spring turned to summer, Patrick’s health continued to deteriorate. He caught pneumonia twice; the second time, doctors removed part of his lung. One morning, Patrick woke in a panic and ripped out his tube.
“He just couldn’t get over that pneumonia,” O’Dea said. “I think it was just those 13 days, not getting out of the hospital as quick as he could. The hard part was that my mother didn’t miss a day.”
Patrick loved 1940s love songs and doo-wop. In all of those days spent in the intensive care unit, O’Dea held his father’s hand and played the music from his phone. Patrick would smile, flirt with the nurses, snap his fingers.
“I got to say goodbye to my dad in those 100-some days. I got to tell him everything I wanted to tell him,” O’Dea said.
In September, Patrick moved again to a nursing center in Mount Airy. To protect his mother, O’Dea framed it as nothing more than that. He knew what it really was — a hospice.
After all, he’d accepted in early summer that his father was dying. O’Dea ran Northeast basketball camp through the season, all while taking the evening shifts to visit Patrick.
“My mom didn’t know all this," O’Dea said. "She still thought he had a chance.”
Roger and Patrick had watched countless Ravens games together. The O’Dea family owned season tickets and attended every game, just to make memories.
Their last was by television in the nursing center. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens blew out the Dolphins by 49 points in the season opener. Five days later, father and son watched the Orioles, who didn’t win much, top the Tigers, 6-2.
“Those are the last two games we ever watched together,” O’Dea said. “Those are the last two games he ever watched.”
O’Dea received a call at 5 a.m. the next morning from his brother. His wife Elizabeth came downstairs when he heard her husband crying.
After every Northeast game, O’Dea instinctively reaches for his phone to call someone who can’t pick up, to tell him about bad or very good things.
March 9 was Patrick’s birthday, two days after Northeast’s monumental state quarterfinal win.
“This has all been a treat for him,” O’Dea said. “This is his present.”
“We know we made it this far for a reason”
Junior Trent McNeill understands the weight of dedication.
When his friend, Brad “Sunshine” Cropper, received a cancer diagnosis in seventh grade, McNeill devoted their Pasadena Chargers youth football season in his honor. Though they’d lost their championship, McNeill gave Cropper a hug in his wheelchair. Both were crying as Cropper told McNeill, “We always have next year.”
“That really stuck with me,” McNeill said. “That next year, we won the championship.”
“Sunshine” died in 2018. McNeill’s sophomore basketball season was devoted to Cropper, as is this one.
“Everybody’s staying humble because we know we made it this far for a reason, what all the hype is about,” McNeill said. “Everybody’s staying humble, working hard to shock the world.”
Though O’Dea shielded his players from his personal turmoil over the summer as best as he could, McNeill and other teammates knew what was happening. They’d ask him how his father was doing as O’Dea drove them home from basketball camp.
The day Patrick moved into end of life care, O’Dea told his athletes, “This is going to be a hard week for me.” When Patrick passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, the Eagles players attended his viewing. McNeill felt that responsibility personally, as one of O’Dea’s captains, to have his back.
“I knew he would feel happy for us to be there, knowing his team was by his side at all times,” said fellow captain Albury. “I knew that would hit his heart.”
It was junior varsity player Gage Bowers, son of a close friend of O’Dea’s, who’d suggested they all wear “Patrick O’Dea” bracelets.
Roger O’Dea didn’t want that kind of attention. He drew his players close before the first varsity game with an idea.
“I said, I want everybody on this team to dedicate this season to somebody, so it’s not just a dedication for me and my dad, but it’s personal for you guys,” O’Dea recalled. “So when you mess up on a bad play, you can look down at your shoes on the next play and remember, ‘Hey, we’re here for a different reason.’ ”
After the clock expired in the come-from-behind Class 3A region final victory, a player grabbed O’Dea to say: “They’re fooling around in there, Coach, you have to go in there and stop it.”
O’Dea approached the locker room, expecting chaos, and stepped into a pitch black room. The lights flicked on, revealing all the Eagles, who doused O’Dea with their water bottles — the greatest honor a coach can receive from his players post-victory.
“Everything he’s gone through, he deserves it,” Albury said.
O’Dea reached for his pocket, where he kept his father, Patrick. The paper’s edges softened from wetness, and the words of “Afterglow” had smeared a little.
That could have stirred panic in O’Dea, seeing the physical representation of his father’s spirit, a little less perfect as it had been on that day, when few other things were.
That wasn’t water on his card, O’Dea thought. They were why he was going to remember that night forever.
“It just came to me,” O’Dea said. “These are my dad’s tears of joy. He’s crying for me right now because he’s so happy.”
Northeast (23-4) versus Poly (25-2)
What: Class 3A State Semifinals
When: Thursday, 3 p.m.
Where: XFinity Center, campus of University of Maryland