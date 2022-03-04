North Point girls basketball uses long ball to take care of South River, 51-44, in Class 4A East Region II final

The North Point girls basketball team likes to put up the 3-point shot. They did it early and eventually often in the Class 4A East Region II final against South River on Thursday night.
Analecia Hawkins scored a game-high 27 points, including 12 from beyond the arc, as the Eagles secured a 51-44 win over the host Seahawks in the Class 4A East Region II final.
“I wasn’t expecting them to make as many at the beginning,” South River coach Mike Zivic said. “You take away the first four minutes and that was the difference in the game. We weren’t strong with the ball early on and when we figured it out, it was a little bit too late.”
North Point hit a total of seven 3-pointers, three of which came in the first three minutes of the game to provide an early 9-2 advantage and force a timeout by the shocked South River coaching staff.
“This was just typical us. We like to push pace; it’s usually a layup or a 3-pointer for us,” North Point coach Michael Serpone said. “We want to score in seven seconds or less, and we were definitely doing that in the first quarter, that’s for sure.”
Hawkins accounted for 12 of the Eagles’ 20 points in the opening eight minutes, with two other long-distance shots staking the visitors to a 20-8 lead after a quarter.
North Point increased the margin to 15 at the half, 30-15. The Eagles held South River’s leading scorer, freshman Riley Adams, in check with just five points, while Raegan Ogle led the Seahawks with six points through the first half.
South River cut the deficit to single digits in the third quarter, outscoring North Point 16-10 to bring the score within 40-31 entering the fourth.
The Eagles pushed the lead back to double digits to start the fourth, 45-31, only to have the Seahawks claw their way back with a 10-0 run with 4:35 left. The spurt started on a 3-pointer by senior Hannah Swaniger and finished by a pair of baskets by Adams.
Unfortunately for South River, that would be the last field goal made by a Seahawk this season. Over the final four minutes, South River committed five turnovers and missed a trio of field goals while making just three of six free throws down the stretch.
“I didn’t really know what type of team I had to start the season. I kind of saw when the kids played in the fall league and to start the season that we had a chance to do something special,” said Zivik, who had five freshmen make significant contributions this season. “I was happy with the way we came back. That was an awesome showing by our girls. They never gave up.”
“We missed some free throws and some layups. That was the difference,” Zivik added. “It seemed like every 50-50 ball went [North Point’s] way, ending with a layup or a jump shot that they made.”
Hawkins was the only North Point player in double figures, with Carson Burwell being next closest with six points.
Adams finished with a team-high 13 points to go with six rebounds and five blocks. Fellow freshman Ogle ended with 10 points, three steals and two assists, while senior Alaina Goodwin added seven points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Karlee Hawkins added six rebounds and freshman Skylar Woodyard, along with junior Calen Norton, had six boards to go with two points apiece.
Latest High School sports
“My assistant told the underclassmen to remember this feeling and use this all offseason to get better,” Zivik said. “We have some solid kids coming into the program to join some of these girls, so we’re really excited for our future. All five of our freshmen have exceeded my expectations. I just talk to them about consistency and taking it to the next level.”