North County boys lacrosse closes memorable season with loss to Urbana, 15-6, in state quarterfinals

North County’s Aiden Young takes a a shot as Urbana’s Brady Roberton checks him in the first quarter. The visiting Urbana Hawks defeated the North County Kn Knights, 15-6, to advance from a MPSSAA Class 4A state quarterfinal lacrosse game, Mat 18, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

North County boys lacrosse made history on Tuesday under a bright blue sky. On Wednesday, dark clouds rolled in.

No. 5 Urbana conquered the Class 4A state quarterfinal within a few minutes and levied a heavy early advantage to beat No. 4 North County, 15-6, in a physical contest.

“It’s not what we wanted,” North County coach Dennis Sullivan said, “but we’re just happy to be here.”

The Knights end their season one day after capturing the program’s first region title in 30 years. In an emotional post-game circle, Sullivan thanked his seniors for the gift they’d given the program just before having them line up and receive hugs from their underclassmen and coaches.

North County’s Adam Biggs moves the ball in the first quarter of Wednesday's state quarterfinal against Urbana. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We talked about all year how we’ve been stuck in the ‘C’ Division,” Sullivan said, referencing the lowest tier of Anne Arundel league play. “To the seniors, we always said, ‘If you can give us a gift, it’ll be the gift of moving us into the B Division. Hopefully, now the county understands that we belong there.”

North County (13-3) surrendered just two regular-season losses — Arundel and Southern. They were good losses, Sullivan said, against good teams. Sullivan wants more good teams and said even getting the chance to match up with Urbana was healthy for the program.

When the Knights, despite their record, didn’t get the chance to play in the county championship, Sullivan said his boys took it personally.

“They wanted to then make a point and prove to all the doubters that, yeah, we’re a socioeconomically, like, Title 1 school, but we can still match feet and sticks with everyone in the county,” Sullivan said. “We have, I’d think, one of the most diverse bunch of boys; we have a Sikh, Filipino, African, African-Americans, [Latinos]. It’s a beautiful thing to watch, and a beautiful thing they got to give us.”

North County didn’t have any issues causing turnovers. But when the Knights did flood into scoring space, the ball froze in their sticks. All Urbana had to do was pick it out.

Junior attackman Gavin McKay jabbed every open spot around goalie Richard Cromwell that he could, pinning four goals on North County with teammate Hunter Bryant also scoring.

With three minutes left in the first quarter, the Knights were down 5-0. Sullivan drew his team in.

That seemed to do some good. Junior attackman Nicholas Mahoney sprang into action, rocketing the first North County goal within moments.

North County’s Joshua Martel gets in close to the Urbana goal in the second quarter of Wednesday's state quarterfinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

But that did little to change the course of the game. Various Hawks tacked goal after goal — a 5-0 run — with seemingly no end in sight.

“You could tell with this team that they’re such a good team,” Sullivan said of Urbana. “We need to play more teams like this.”

Mahoney tried to change that. More than midway through the second quarter, North County began stringing faceoffs together and applied pressure, cooking the right temperature for Mahoney to strike twice.

It was 10-3 and the ball remained in North County’s court.

Then, Mahoney exited the game with a cramp. At the same time, the Hawks spotted their opening. Dylan Lange and Elijah Jean-Jaques unraveled the Knights’ efforts with two goals of their own and Urbana rolled into the half leading 12-3.

North County’s Marcus Ortiz, right, and Urbana goalie Carter Berg fight for a loose ball after a shot with little time left in the second quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Though Urbana didn’t steamroll in the second half — and didn’t need to — the Hawks earned a running clock early with an opening goal by McKay.

Urbana continued knocking down goals and Knights. But once North County started pumping energy on the sidelines, led in cheer by senior Olamide Olajide, fortune shifted. Brothers Josh and Matt Martel got in, even feeding one another for a goal as a family one last time.

With around 20 seconds on the clock, senior Trenton Eichelberger struck the back of the net for one final goal as a high school player.

Sullivan tells his boys to play as if there’s no scoreboard and beamed that his boys did exactly that to the end.

“That’s what Trenton, [Josh] Martel and all the seniors showed us today, that it’s all about that fight,” Sullivan said. “We say these things at North County: you got to work hard, you got to love each other and yourself, you have to have enthusiasm and you have to be creative. Today was a testament to all the seniors.”

GOALS – N: Nicholas Mahoney 3; Josh Martel 1; Matt Martel 1; Trenton Eichelberger 1. U: Gavin McKay 7; Johnny Crane 2; Dylan Lange 2; Elijah Jean-Jaques 1; Hunter Bryant 1