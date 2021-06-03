‘We know our potential:’ Undefeated North County softball heading toward postseason as a true contender

Everyone talks about teams like Chesapeake and Severna Park when softball season rolls around. It’s deserved, given their extended track record for success.
One team is used to never hearing their name be discussed as threats, so it decided to do something about it.
They defeated every one of those usual top contenders, and the rest of Anne Arundel County, too. Now, North County hears other teams finally giving the Knights their due.
With an 11-0 record, North County has forged its way through every opponent in their way this year and heads into its regular season finale as the only undefeated team in the league.
Their latest conquests includes an extra-innings pitching brawl against then-undefeated Chesapeake, which the Knights defeated in a 1-0 walk-off victory via walk-off, and two more shutouts against Old Mill and Northeast. So far, they’ve outscored their opponents 102-5, and have eight shutouts in 11 games.
There can be no confusion now. North County is here to win.
“It shows that not only do we deserve to be here,” coach Kelly Guarnieri said, “but that we’re in contention to be the best team in the county.”
Guarnieri has known what kind of team she has for more than a year now, going back to the 2020 preseason. Even a lost season wouldn’t spoil what was to come this spring.
At the start of this spring, no one knew whether there would be anything beyond the 12-game regular season. Without a working crystal ball, Guarnieri laid out different goals for her girls: get a little better every day.
“We knew we wanted to go out on the field every game and play our best and just take what we do in practice and translate it to the games,” third baseman Skylar Barton said.
Still, Guarnieri understood it would’ve been a shame to end the dream season and not have a title to show for it.
The Knights watched Glen Burnie’s journey in 2019, going from dark horse to the Class 4A championship game. They watched the glory the Gophers skillfully earned. But they also watched them fall just one, heart-aching step short.
North County thought if their rivals can do it, why couldn’t they?
“It gives us a goal to work even further to,” Barton said.
The Knights agreed 2020 should’ve been their year.
“We’re making up for lost time,” catcher Bella Coates said.
North County’s success flows from skill not just in one department, but all over the field. In their first five games, the Knights allowed one run while scoring 60 of their own.
Then, of course, there is the field general in the circle: Breanna Clayton.
Clayton pitched well in 2019 when she was a sophomore and the Knights went 12-4, but this spring she’s jetted to the top. That’s come from nonstop work, her coach said, not just in the too-long offseason, but every single day now.
“I know Bre doesn’t like it, but we have her working every day, hitting her spots, working on her pitches,” Guarnieri said. “Her and Bella are a great team together and they work hard and hard work is paying off.”
The senior hurler made her statement like a thunderclap across the county on May 14, when she tossed a perfect game against Glen Burnie. While her teammates piled up 10 runs on the Gophers, Clayton struck out 16 of 18 batters.
“I love it,” senior shortstop Linsey Voorhese said of Clayton, smiling. “It makes it easier on us.”
One game later, she tossed a two-hitter in a 1-0 win at South River, which has won five straight since. Then, of course, came Chesapeake in a battle of undefeated squads. Clayton dominated with 13 strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Against Northeast this week, Clayton had 11 punchouts in the 4-0 shutout win while hitting 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and a pair of RBIs.
“I’m not gonna lie, I like it. I feel like a celebrity,” Clayton said. “I couldn’t do it without them — a pitcher’s only as good as her team. I love you guys,” she said, hugging some of her teammates briefly after the Chesapeake game.
That chemistry is the fuel behind North County’s success, even on days where they’d nearly lost. One call different, and the Knight’s could’ve lost that game to South River. The same could be true of the extra-innings Chesapeake victory.
It’s as if the Knights are all the same river, flowing as one unit. It happened immediately.
“As soon as we started playing games, we came together as a team. They really enjoy each other’s company, they wanna be around one another all the time. They push each other,” said Guarnieri, who’s coached most of the team for three, four years. “... They came in this year and bought into us and each other. And I’m having a blast coaching these girls.”
North County finishes the regular season Friday with a game against Severna Park before it turns its sights to the postseason, which begins Monday.
There’s no modesty about that now. They know what they want.
“We know our potential,” Voorhese said.