North County softball survives Sherwood, 3-1, to earn first trip to state final since 2005

Visiting Sherwood tested North County ace Breanna Clayton on every pitch. Shortstop Kat Hanson, the leadoff hitter, took an 11-pitch walk. Many got pieces of pitches that were often missed by others throughout the season. And while the Warriors gave every nearby car owner a constant fright on every foul ball, they wouldn’t get anything worthwhile off Clayton and the Knights (16-0), even when Sherwood got a runner to third base.