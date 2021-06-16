North County softball survives Sherwood, 3-1, to earn first trip to state final since 2005

Cupcake shrapnel flew from catcher to laughing pitcher and a red sparkly cowboy hat was flung in the air like a graduation cap. Those were the images of pure, unrelenting euphoria Wednesday as North County softball celebrated its first trip to the state championship game since 2005.
Sixteen years ago, Kelly Guarnieri was still in high school in Connecticut while the Knights captured their fourth title in six years. Now, those glory days for the program feel a lot closer.
The No. 2 seed Knights proved they could win in a variety of ways during these playoffs, and they added to that list Wednesday as they slew the dragon from the west, 2019 Class 4A state champion Sherwood, 3-1, to advance to Friday’s final at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
North County will face Catonsville at 2:30 p.m. for the title.
“I think we like being the underdog,” Guarnieri said, “and proving people wrong, proving that we really are the better team.”
When the final out landed in third baseman Skylar Barton’s hands, an “incredible rush” flooded Emma Sullivan (2-for-3). Now, as Sullivan, who was born the same year the Knights last won the state title, prepares for one last game, they’ve got one speed: “full out.”
“We worked so hard for this all year,” she said. “I’m so happy for the seniors, that they get to experience this at least once. They had a horrible [pandemic] season last year, and then they come out and make it to the state championship.”
Visiting Sherwood tested North County ace Breanna Clayton on every pitch. Shortstop Kat Hanson, the leadoff hitter, took an 11-pitch walk. Many got pieces of pitches that were often missed by others throughout the season. And while the Warriors gave every nearby car owner a constant fright on every foul ball, they wouldn’t get anything worthwhile off Clayton and the Knights (16-0), even when Sherwood got a runner to third base.
“She just kept fighting,” Guarnieri said of Clayton, “and I’m glad we came out on top.”
North County mostly left its bases bare when it was up to bat for the first few innings. Knights hitters attacked Kyndall Hopkins’ pitches but often resulted in outs.
But the Knights were too good of hitters to settle for only a hit. With the heart of the order coming up in the bottom of the fourth, they got to work.
Sullivan’s right-field shot rode the boundary line like it was under a spell; as Sherwood hurried to recover it, Sullivan met second base like an old friend.
Bella Coates hardly stepped on home plate before another double soared off her bat. Sullivan sped home for the game’s first run.
“I just knew once I’d seen her hands going and the ball hit the bat, I had to go,” Sullivan said. “Had to score in a game like this. You gotta be tough and ready.”
When North County lands the first blow, it doesn’t lose — and the 2021 Knights have never lost.
But Sherwood, winners of six state title since 2012, threatened from scoring position nearly every inning. North County couldn’t hold the Warriors off forever.
In the top of the sixth, Sherwood outfielder Tess Farley withstood 11 pitches from Clayton before belting one deep into center. When she reached third on a rare wild pitch, she had so little distance to run when teammate Emily Stansky connected. North County’s fragile lead was gone.
Clayton fanned the next batter, her sixth strikeout, before getting a grounder back to the circle for the third out.
“Bre stays calm even under the most pressure situations, maybe even more than me,” Guarnieri said. “She just kept fighting.”
Then, Sherwood made a decision in the bottom of the sixth that proved costly. Hopkins, who to this point had allowed only a run and a handful of hits, was replaced by a new pitcher, Alyssa Amond.
When Linsey Voorhese walked out to face her, she had her teammates screaming behind her. In a regular-sized high school ballpark, her monster shot would’ve cleared the fences. In North County’s, it nestled at the foot of the wall, but Voorhese flew around the bases for a double.
“That was a huge spark for that inning,” Guarnieri said. “For Linsey to lead off and crush it to the fence, especially in our field, that just sparked everything. Hits are contagious.”
Sullivan’s hit, too, left her bat with a vengeance, as she drove Voorhese home and reclaimed control.
“Emma has been amazing all season, coming up in pressure situations and I was happy to have her up at the plate,” Guarnieri said. “I said, ‘Just wait for your pitch and drive it.’ That’s exactly what she did.”
Becca Gottleib’s sacrifice fly bolstered the lead, and Clayton took care of the rest before the cupcake barrage.