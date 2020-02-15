xml:space="preserve">
Altercation during North County, Meade girls basketball game postpones boys’ contest

Bill Wagner
By
Capital Gazette
Feb 14, 2020 9:27 PM
A fight broke out during the Meade-North County girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14.
An altercation during the Meade at North County girls’ basketball game on Friday night forced the postponement of the boys’ contest that was scheduled for 7 p.m.

Bob Mosier, spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, confirmed to The Capital that a fight took place with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter of the girls’ basketball game.

North County High School administrators quickly restored order and the contest was halted. Mosier said the score at the time the game was stopped will stand and the result will be official. Meade was winning handily.

North County administrators decided not to play the boys' basketball game while simultaneously undertaking an investigation of the incident. They cleared the gymnasium minus those persons needed to conduct the investigation.

"It was determined it would not be wise to play the boys game while emotions were still running high," Mosier said.

North County administrators will review videotape and interview witnesses to determine which players were involved in the incident on Dick Hart Memorial Court. It was unclear whether any fans got involved as the altercation took place close to the stands.

Mosier said the boys basketball game will be rescheduled for early next week.

