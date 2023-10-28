North County boys soccer tops Glen Burnie in penalty kicks; Knights advance to Class 4A East Region I final

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The moment Mikai Butler heard his coach call his name for the final penalty kick, tears left his eyes. The North County junior felt nerves rushing through him, so he turned to the crowd and motioned for them to get loud before taking his place at the spot.

Butler stared at the Glen Burnie keeper and thought of practice. This wasn’t the necessary penalty kick to secure a ticket to the Class 4A East Region I final. He was just in practice, drilling for this moment.

“It came down to me. I win it, or we have to keep going,” the junior said. “I had to finish it right then and there.”

The euphoria that flooded Butler when his shot landed nearly bowled him over as he turned to embrace his goalkeeper, Joas Evangelista, as the No. 3 seed Knights held off their closest rival’s rally for to win 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw.

Glen Burnie and North County went even through the first round thanks to Nick Bezek and Nick Chinchilla. The second Gophers kick was high and Whakeem Foster’s met Glen Burnie keeper Jordan Smith’s foot. Still, Evangelista didn’t feel his confidence drop one bit.

“It’s really just mind games,” Evangelista. “If they mess up, they mess up. If we mess up, well ... ”

The Gophers tried to go low at the North County keeper in the third round, but Evangelista dove and made the stop. When Christopher Chicas’ kick landed, the Knights had their advantage. Evangelista flew for another save in the fourth round and North County still led, 2-1.

But then, Jony Gregorio-Colato’s potential-winner flew out of play, too. When Glen Burnie nailed the ceiling of the cage in the fifth round and locked the penalties at 2, Butler had no choice but to succeed.

“This was the point of emphasis from last Saturday to yesterday,” Knights coach Shawn Behegan said. “Standing at the 50, running up with the ball, hearing the whistle, going through those routines. Knowing who our order would be, we were very confident. And he did a great job in that situation.”

The Knights know that their next opponent, top-seeded Crofton, won’t give them even a smidgen of an easier time Tuesday. The Cardinals, who also won their region semifinal in penalty kicks, downed North County, 4-3, in the regular season.

“We just got to keep our momentum,” Evangelista said. “If we do, then we strike back.”

North County treated the first half as if 40 minutes were all they had to score and win. The Knights issued wave upon wave of attack on Gopher goalkeeper Seun Jimoh. His four saves and his backline were all that stood between a scoreless board and a lopsided one. One North County strike met Jimoh tangled in the corner of the net and still the senior squashed the would-be goal.

Since their all-or-nothing approach didn’t quite land in the first half, North County tried it again — and got lucky.

Twenty-four seconds into the second half, the refs awarded Knights junior Kemoi Jones a penalty kick. After all the shots Jimoh had consumed already, the Knight made him pay, hardly waiting to watch the goalkeeper twist back and try to stop the good goal before celebrating with his teammates.

But they knew one goal would not be enough. Chinchilla swooped in on Jimoh and drove a shot to his hands, but the force sent the ball into the net.

And it worried Behegan.

“A 2-0 lead is not a good lead to have,” he said. “Because anyone can come back.”

The Gophers just could not allow a region semifinal exit on an own goal. Finally, they had a trigger to up the intensity on offense.

The sideline roared to a crescendo as curly-headed Bezek rolled towards the net. The sophomore struck the top bar — the ball ripped into the net. After a delayed reaction, the goal was ruled good — and Glen Burnie screamed.

The energy flipped in a flash, and it flowed from Bezek when he took a free kick. The sophomore drilled it to the scrum at the net and his teammate, Oscar Silva, popped out of the fray to score it and tie the game.

“It’s an ebb and flow,” Behegan said, “and we were caught in a little bit of ebb, and not the flow.”

Even in overtime, the tides didn’t shift back towards North County. Glen Burnie controlled the tempo. The Knights’ to-do list was long and prevented them from reclaiming control: contain, stay in front and don’t foul.

“They’re pretty good on their set pieces,” Butler said. “We were hoping to put one in the back of the net, and end it there, but it went to pens. So, we move.”

Reaching the region final meant enough to the Knights, but doing so against its closest rival meant more. With the win, North County claims the “648 Cup,” too.

“Bragging rights ‘til next season,” Butler said.