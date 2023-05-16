North County boys lacrosse repeats as Class 4A East Region I champion with 14-8 win over Glen Burnie

North County players celebrate with the boys lacrosse 4A East Region I trophy after defeating Glen Burnie, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

North County boys lacrosse coach Dennis Sullivan wasn’t sure what would happen after his team graduated 11 seniors last year. He certainly didn’t believe they’d get to this point; neither did his players.

But over time, the team of mostly sophomores on down took little steps forward, enough so that by Monday evening, they walked enough to reach their unexpected destination.

In a chaotic battle with neighbor Glen Burnie, North County demonstrated its growth, a 14-8 win for its second straight Class 4A East Region I title after a 30-year drought.

This win, Sullivan said, was not only for the players but for the alumni screaming in the stands. He asked them to come on the promise they’d reward their attendance. As the coach placed the plaque in the overjoyed Knights’ hands, Sullivan told his team that they just became immortal.

“Ninety percent of it was, we wanted this game more than anything,” Sullivan said. “These guys stepped up exactly as we asked them to and it’s fantastic. I’m over the moon.”

North County players react to winning the boys lacrosse 4A East Region I final against Glen Burnie on Monday. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

North County (7-7), who will be reseeded before the 4A state quarterfinals, didn’t need time with the ball. It just needed accuracy.

Glen Burnie, playing in its first region final, won faceoffs and it certainly won time of possession, especially in the second and third quarters. But when a Knight loaded a shot on his stick, he more likely than not postmarked it for a goal.

Combined with a North County defensive ferocity anchored by Santino Batista and Andrew Hyson, Glen Burnie couldn’t hold up for a full four quarters.

“When they work together, it’s fantastic,” Sullivan said.

Matthew Martel and Mason Waisner each finished with three goals, but sophomore Marcus Ortiz was a scoring leader (five goals) no one probably would’ve predicted beforehand. Ortiz had power, but the accuracy was missing.

“We’ve been working on it. And he just went off,” Sullivan said. “We’ve been saying it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. And then it did and it was beautiful.”

Youth could’ve been an issue for North County, but the region championship proved exposing a new crew to hardship early — rather than throwing veterans in — can be a good thing. The Knights moved up to the “B” section of the county this spring, meaning they faced far more top Anne Arundel teams than they did before.

North County's Mason Waisner shoots the ball against Glen Burnie's Ethan Hansel during the first half. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Early on, Sullivan spotted a glimmer of his team’s potential. But as it progressed through the slog of Broadneck, South River, Severna Park and Arundel, Sullivan did not see his young team break or hang their heads. Instead, he watched as they improved, hardened by the trials.

It’s why, even though North County carried the worse record into Monday’s game, it was completely prepared to win.

“It made us better, and today, we showed it,” said Martel, who also made four assists.

Two minutes in, there were as many broken sticks on the field as there were goals. Turnovers outnumbered both by a mile. The two sides swapped scores, though North County edged their hosts slightly, 3-2, by the first-quarter horn.

Defense heightened pressure on each other, drawing the ire of the officials. But save for a quick 12-second goal by the Gophers’ Mike Dabrowski, a carryover by Glen Burnie holding the ball at the end of the first quarter, both sets of attacks tangled up in the chaos and couldn’t sneak past either goalkeeper.

Glen Burnie cranked up the heat significantly more than North County did for most of the quarter, but the Knights survived.

“Early on we were too aggressive and they capitalized on our mistakes. Once we played solid, good defense, we started seeing it was more advantageous for us to play more compact,” Sullivan said.

Less than a minute after clearing possession back to their attacking third, the Knights fed Ortiz, and Ortiz fed the scoreboard. Martel did the same after Glen Burnie fumbled its next won draw as the Knights went up 5-3.

The instability sparked the Gophers to action, a goal by Joseph Crenshaw, and for a time — even beyond the 7-5 North County lead at halftime — it seemed the Gophers were intent on staying in this game.

The Knights paid that little attention. All they focused on was getting more open shots.

“Especially when we’re clearing, I told the goalie [Owen Cosentino, eight saves], just calm down. We’ll get it. We’ll get our goals,” Martel said.

North County's Adam Biggs shoots the ball against Glen Burnie's Ethan Bergman for a goal during the second half. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Glen Burnie won faceoffs and it didn’t matter, not when North County sticks came slamming down like hammers forcing the ball free.

And then the levee broke. The Knights seemed like they couldn’t help themselves but score. The smallest Gophers response — a goal from Collin Flannery nine minutes into the frame — was immediately neutralized by North County.

The Knights attacks had Glen Burnie on the ropes by the end of the third quarter, 12-7. A goal seconds into the fourth quarter confirmed it: North County was getting this plaque.

Holding it afterwards, listening to his coach’s praise, his teammates’ euphoria, made this win all the better to Martel.

“It felt good,” he said. “It felt good to be a part of this team.”

North County 14, Glen Burnie 8

GB: Joseph Crenshaw 2, Mike Dabrowski 2, Collin Flannery 1, Omari Payne 1, Jeremiah Smith 1, Gio Tant 1

NC: Marcus Ortiz 5, Matthew Martel 3, Mason Waisner 3, Adam Biggs 2, Carter Alexander 1