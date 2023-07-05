Arundel’s Noel Evans dominated the 400 on way to becoming 2023 Capital Gazette girls track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Noel Evans pursued track and field for three months when she was in the third grade. She didn’t like the sport all that much and gave it up.

Evans then fell in love with volleyball, which became her passion. She dabbled in gymnastics, basketball and soccer, but becoming the best outside hitter possible was always the focus.

After spending her freshman year at Arundel as a one-sport athlete, Evans was encouraged by her parents to pick up something else. She joined the track and field program, figuring running would be a good way to stay in shape for volleyball.

Only one year later, it now looks like track and field will provide Evans with a path to college.

Evans, the 2023 Capital Gazette track and field girls Athlete of the Year, dominated the 400-meter run at every level — capturing county, region and state championships while progressively dropping her times.

“It’s been amazing to see Noel’s development; it’s what keeps you going as a coach. You love watching athletes pushing to be better,” Arundel coach Eric Allen said. “Noel is really happy anytime she accomplishes something. She is not the type that takes any of this success for granted. She is surprised about everything.”

Evans didn’t decide to try track and field until December 2021. That indoor season was an introduction to the sport and it was not until the outdoor campaign that she was truly ready to contribute.

Arundel's Noel Evans dominated the 400-meter race during her sophomore track and field season, winning county, regional and state titles. Evans is the 2023 Capital Gazette girls track and field Athlete of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Evans ran the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 3 seconds in her first meet. A few months later, she claimed the 400 county championship in 59.86.

Allen has a well-earned reputation for developing top-notch sprinters through his I5 Elite (now Union Athletics) Amateur Athletic Union club program.

“Our program has built a reputation for putting a lot of kids in college and I think that may have been what sparked Noel’s interest to come out and see what we’re all about,” said Allen, an Odenton resident.

Allen’s approach with an athlete new to track and field is to have them dabble in a variety of events, then wait to see for which ones they are best suited. During time trials, Allen noted that Evans had some foot speed and solid endurance and those characteristics “made me characterize her as a 400-meter runner.”

“It doesn’t hurt that she has long legs. Noel has the build of a 400-meter runner,” he said.

Doubling in the 200 proved successful in improving Evans’ speed, while Allen had her start running the 800 later in the season to build endurance. “I noticed Noel needed to finish stronger. She was losing momentum toward the end of 400,” he said.

Evans learned last spring that track and field development is not always an upward arc. Becoming a county champion in her first full season was a triumph, but was followed by a disastrous performance at regionals.

“I gassed out in the individual 400 and got the team disqualified in the 4x400 [relay]. I did not even qualify for the state meet,” Evans said.

That experience led Evans to start training with Union Athletics last summer. She competed daily in practice with such top sprinters as Severn resident Jasmine Sharps (Archbishop Carroll) and Meade High’s Jasmine Cook.

“Over the summer, I realized that I really love track and that if that was the sport I wanted to do in college, I needed to get my times down,” Evans said. “I wanted to focus on the mental aspect of track and field. Not put pressure on myself, not get down on myself, just have fun with it because I’m still learning and growing.”

Evans was the county, region and state champion in the 500 during the 2022-23 indoor season. She was a member of the Arundel 4x400 relay that secured region and state titles.

Allen motivates Evans and helps her set goals by breaking down how to improve incrementally by setting target times for training.

“Noel is kind of a math geek, so I have to communicate with her through numbers,” Allen said. “We calculate splits, times and pace. She eats it up because that’s how she digests information.”

Evans swept the 200 and 400 at the Anne Arundel County Outdoor Track and Field Championships, running both races on the same day and without much time in between. She was surprised to outkick Old Mill’s Ariana Wright in the 200, winning in 24.97.

“Ariana and I were neck-and-neck on the curve. My strength is keeping my speed and holding form down the stretch and that was the difference,” Evans said. “That was a moment when I realized what I’m doing is kind of unreal. I’ve dropped so much time in such a short time.”

Arundel's Noel Evans finishes first in the 400-meter run at the Anne Arundel County outdoor track and field championships at Sevena Park High School on May 11. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Evans ran a season-best 56.6 while winning the 400 at the Class 4A East Region meet, but was not the top seed for the state meet. Brooke Cochran from James Hubert Blake clocked a 56.32 to win the North Region and therefore got the coveted Lane 4 for the state meet. Evans was in Lane 5 and therefore could not see her top rival.

Adding to the anxiety was the fact Evans had experienced tightness in her calf following the region meet and had just changed her block settings moments before the 400 state final. Cochran pushed the pace early, but Evans was aggressive at the start and stayed even.

It was neck-and-neck down the stretch with Evans pulling away to win by almost a full second, setting a personal record time of 55.28 in the process.

“Noel won that race coming off the last curve. Going into the final 100, I knew her endurance would take over. We really practice staying relaxed and holding form of the last 100 and that’s what she did,” Allen said.

Evans simply followed the race strategy for the 400 that served her well all season. “I push out for the first 70 meters, hold steady on the backstretch, take three hard steps into the curve and that last 100 is pure guts,” she said.

Evans says she’s become “obsessed” with the sport and now watches college and professional track meets as often as possible. She competed at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals and was disappointed to finish 25th with a time of 56.86.

“Nationals taught me the importance of patience. You have to be patient with your progress,” Evans said. “I need to learn to relax and just run. When I start putting pressure on myself, that’s when I forget why I love running.”

"We have worked hard to develop athletes in the full spectrum of events,” said Broadneck's Josh Webster, the Capital Gazette's girls outdoor track and field Coach of the Year. (Josh Webster)

Coach of the Year

Josh Webster, Broadneck

Members of the Broadneck girls track and field team were disappointed about finishing as runner-up at the Anne Arundel County championships by a slim margin to rival Severna Park. The Bruins were determined to work harder and do better at the Class 4A East Region championships.

Carson Boteler (pole vault), Casey Gish (high jump) and Safiyah Stimely (discus) all captured individual titles as Broadneck turned the tables on Severna Park, scoring 123 points to claim the regional crown. Josilyn Magno was runner-up in the long and triple jumps, while Stephanie Costello (800), Megan Oslislo (100 hurdles), Avery Smith (pole vault), Lily Davis (discus) and Ciara Haney (high jump) all placed third.

“It came down to our strength in the field events. We knew we could do a bit better at the region meet in several events,” Webster said.

Boteler captured the championship in the pole vault, while Gish and Stimely posted runner-up results as Broadneck finished fifth in the team standings at the Class 4A state meet. Costello placed third in the 800-meter run while Magno scored in both the long and triple as the Bruins totaled 43 points and were the top team from Anne Arundel.

Webster credits assistants Britini Shawen (pole vault), James Gondak (throws), Robert Kichler (distance), Davone Chandler (hurdles) and Anthony Lopez (sprints) with helping him build Broadneck into a more well-rounded team.

“Our goal was to put together more of a complete program. In years past, Broadneck relied heavily on distance events. We have worked hard to develop athletes in the full spectrum of events,” said Webster. “We have a lot of really talented athletes coming back and a strong group of young athletes who should be ready to contribute. I’m very excited about the future.”

Broadneck's Carson Boteler poses after winning the Class 4A pole vault title at the state track and field championships. (Anthony Maluso)

All-County first team

Carson Boteler, Broadneck, junior, pole vault

Boteler was the Class 4A state champion in the pole vault at a height of 11 feet. She set the school record by vaulting 11-4 while winning the Anne Arundel County championship. Also captured the Class 4A East Region title in the event.

Rebecca Burgee, Southern, sophomore, middle distance

Burgee was 2A West Region champion in the 800 and runner-up at the Class 2A state meet with a time of 2:14.15. She ran the fastest legs of Southern’s 4x800 relay that placed second in the region, third in the county and state.

Jalaia Creary, Spalding, junior, sprints

Creary was the IAAM A Conference champion in the 400 with a time of 56.33. She finished second behind McDonogh’s Elise Cooper in the 100 (11.83) and 200 (24.49).

Charlotte DeForest, Crofton, sophomore, jumps, pole vault

DeForest captured the Class 3A South Region championship in both the pole vault (10-3) and triple jump (35-10 ½). She was the runner-up at the county championships and finished fifth in the state in the triple jump.

Severna Park's Cameron Glebocki, from left, Kaylee Jenish and Lexi Ensor take the final turn on their way to finishing the 1,600-meter race at the Anne Arundel County outdoor track and field championships at Sevena Park High School on May 11. Ensor finished first, Glebocki second and Jenish third. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Lexi Ensor, Severna Park, senior, distance

Ensor swept the 800 and 1,600 at both the Anne Arundel County and Class 4A East Region championships. She ran the half-mile in 2:17.39 and the mile in 5:12.65 at regionals.

Casey Gish, Broadneck, junior, jumps

Gish was the Class 4A East Region champion in the high jump and runner-up at the Class 4A state meet with a school-record jump of 5-4. Finished third at the county championships.

Cameron Glebocki, Severna Park, senior, distance

Glebocki was the Anne Arundel County and Class 4A East Region champion in the 3,200. She finished fourth at the state meet with a season-best time of 11:16.58.

Josilyn Magno, Broadneck, senior, jumps

Magno was the Anne Arundel County champion in both the long jump and triple jump and was runner-up in both events at the Class 4A East Region meet. She holds the Broadneck records in both the long and triple jumps. Also ran on the 4x200 relay that was county runner-up.

Victoria Marston, Crofton, senior, jumps

Marston was the Class 3A state champion in the high jump at a height of 5-3. She also captured the county championship with a season-best jump of 5-4. Runner-up at the Class 3A South Region meet.

Safiya Stimely, Broadneck, senior, throws

Stimely was the Class 4A East Region champion in the discus with a season-best throw of 104-2. She was the runner-up at the state meet behind Urbana’s Samantha Heyison.

Athena Stith, Spalding, Spalding, junior, multi-event

Stith showcased her versatility at the IAAM A Conference championships by winning both the 300 hurdles (45.53) and long jump (18-11) while finishing second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump.

Ariana Wright, Old Mill, senior, sprints

Wright was the Class 4A state runner-up in the 200 and placed fourth in the 100. She was second in the 200 and third in the 400 at the county championships then placed third in both events at the Class 4A East Region meet.

Jillian Zukley, Severna Park, senior, throws

Zukley was Anne Arundel County champion in both the shot put and discus. She was 4A East Region champ in the shot put and runner-up at the state meet behind Urbana’s Samantha Heyison.

Annapolis’ Taleah Williams heads to a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the Anne Arundel County outdoor track and field championships at Sevena Park High School on May 11. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

