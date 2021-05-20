Coach Nick Good-Malloy bids emotional farewell to Annapolis football; South River makes new hires

Emotion wells up in Nick Good-Malloy when he hears a break-up song on the radio: not for the reasons it does in most, but because of the decision he just made.
After nine seasons as head coach of the Annapolis varsity football program, Good-Malloy has stepped down.
It’s not for football-related reasons, though he looks forward to see what the next coach will do with the “Fighting Panthers.”
It’s not even because of his very young children, as has been the reason for multiple coaches who’ve resigned as of late.
It’s for a feeling many who have endured the last year can relate to: total and utter exhaustion.
“I still love Annapolis football and I always will,” Good-Malloy said. “But knowing I needed a break for my own personal reasons. I feel like, ‘Dang. This is like a breakup.’”
Good-Malloy, a 2001 Annapolis High graduate, knew he could’ve coached collegiately at a place like his alma mater Salisbury, but he didn’t want that. He spent two seasons as Glen Burnie’s head coach until the Annapolis job opened in 2011. There’s never been a door he so eagerly walked through.
Good-Malloy said he pictured being the head coach for a “long, long time to come.”
“It was an agonizing decision,” Good-Malloy said. “Being the coach of the Fighting Panthers was always a dream of mine.”
The then-29-year-old coach came to a program that’d dipped from a playoff contender to a 1-9 season.
But Good-Malloy learned a lesson not every football coach learns. As much as Good-Malloy strived for victor and playoff glory — and he impresses that he did — the game is not the only, or most, important part of a young student-athlete’s life.
“Annapolis, in 100 teams, there’s been some great years and some down years. When I got to Annapolis, it was a struggling program but there’s a lot of factors that go into that,” Good-Malloy said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished as a staff in the time I as there. People look at wins and losses but I’m proud of what we accomplished off the field.”
The Annapolis football team participated in year-round community service under Good-Malloy’s staff. They annually increased their GPAs, even putting up a four-year streak where 100% of his athletes sustained academic eligibility for the entire season.
“I don’t know how it is at other places, but in the past [at Annapolis] there was always a good amount of guys who didn’t have the grades. To go four years in a row was something we were really proud of,” Good-Malloy said, “and it shows the young student-athletes in the program really took the student-athlete part seriously.”
In his time, he earned Ravens High School Coach of the Week several times and organized college recruiting fairs so local players could learn about the process for free rather than pay for $200-$300 football camps.
“Coach Good Malloy is a great leader an awesome coach but even better friend,” assistant coach Dewayne Hunt said. “He has put together a great program full of hard work, discipline and love. He has inspired me to be better as a coach. Hopefully one day he and I will have the opportunity to be back together coaching.
“The county will be missing a great coach and the Annapolis high School football program would like to thank him for his dedication hard work and time in the Annapolis community.”
Most remember the big plays and the players that made them frequently enough. Good-Malloy keeps memories of all his players. When they show him they remember their time with his program, too, is when the self-described “emotional” coach feels the proudest.
“Some players that maybe weren’t the superstar, so to speak, or starters or barely played at all. When the seasons were over, or even in years to come after they were down playing, I might see them or they might send me a message saying what a great experience they had playing football at Annapolis,” the coach said. “That was always our goal: to provide a positive football experience.”
He continued: “I’m proud of the fact we stayed true to our vision: we wanted to be purpose driven rather than point driven. We wanted to put character growth above everything else.”
Good-Malloy isn’t planning to coach anywhere else. He tells some people he’s probably overly loyal to Annapolis. He hopes whole-heartedly his staff, a group that cares about the athletes as he did, remains.
He intends to continue supporting the program any way he can while staying in his lane as the new coach steps in.
“I’m still all in for Annapolis High School,” Good-Malloy said.
South River makes three new hires
After the exodus of three veteran South River coaches — Ed Dolch (football), Megan Atkinson (field hockey) and John Sis (girls soccer) — the Seahawks have found their replacements.
South River announced Steve Erxleben will become the next head varsity football coach. Erxleben has taught at the Edgewater high school for 19 years and served as the defensive coordinator most recently.
Erxleben has a long history of coaching in the county, having served as South River’s head coach in the past, as well as at St. Mary’s and Southern.
“We are excited for Steve to become the next football coach at South River High School,” athletic director David Klingel said. “Steve’s knowledge, enthusiasm, and pride of being a Seahawk will help our program maintain our level of success on and off the field.”
Hope Battista will assume the role of varsity field hockey coach. Battista spent the last seven years as an assistant, including during the run when the Seahawks captured three straight Class 4A state crowns in 2016-18.
She’s currently a teacher at Central Middle School.
“Finding someone with the passion for field hockey and the knowledge of our field hockey tradition at South River is invaluable,” Klingel said.
Iain Goodwin will take over the girls soccer coaching role and enters a program frequently at the top of the crop. The 2019 county champions made it to the state semifinals four times under Sis and last captured the Class 4A crown in 2012. Goodwin served as the junior varsity coach last season and has taught at South River for 17 years.