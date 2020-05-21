National guidelines for high school sports’ return to play might not fit Anne Arundel County

With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, the question of whether fall sports will be played in September, and how, is what Anne Arundel County’s athletic community is turning its attention to now.
One organization took a step toward providing that context this week.
In a hefty 16-page report released on Tuesday, the National Federation of State High School Associations outlined a three-phase approach as to how high school sports organizations would be able to safely bring play back. The guideline was created by a 15-member group including high school coaches, executives and officials, as well as doctors, athletic trainers and research specialists, attempting to tackle the many issues coronavirus poses on athletic events: hygiene, transportation, social distancing at events and spread.
Very simply, it would be far from easy.
First and foremost, high school organizations would need to act in accordance with containment levels of the virus. As of May 20, Anne Arundel County has 3,033 cases of coronavirus, according to the county’s Department of Health website, and its daily reported cases show little sign of decline.
The NFHS’ suggestions divide all high school sports into three categories signifying risk of spreading coronavirus: lower, moderate and higher risk. Only lower risk sports, which include golf, individual swimming and running, would be able to begin practices and contests by phase two. By then, moderate risk sports such as soccer and basketball could begin practice.
That group, which also includes volleyball and field hockey, could begin play by phase three.
Sports like football wouldn’t have that luxury.
Football is a member of what the NFHS would consider its “higher risk” sports, identified by its “close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.” That would also apply to boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, and wrestling.
If the plans of the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association, Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland or Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association were to resemble the NFHS guidelines, it could mean doom for football and cheerleading, both, of course, fall sports. The NFHS stated a return for higher risk sports would depend on epidemiology data and experiences in individual states.
Broadneck football coach Rob Harris is not worried yet.
“I think everything I read were just suggestions. I think we will be in (phase) two in July, and hopefully be able to start in August,” Harris said in a text.
In the system designed by the NFHS guidelines, every aspect of a team’s routine would look very different.
Locker rooms would remain closed during phase one. Athletes would come dressed in their full gear, and go home to shower afterward. In the first two phases, athletes and coaches would submit to screenings before workouts, practices and games, which would be recorded in the case symptoms cropped up. In the third phase, athletes would still need to stay home if they’d had any cold or flu-like symptoms in the last 24 hours. Vulnerable individuals, which the CDC defines as those 65 years or older, or with pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure or asthma, would be asked to stay away from workouts or contests until phase three. Even then, they’d need to physically distance.
There were suggestions to mark benches, sidelines, so that everyone maintains at least six feet of distance at all times — that’s lessened to three feet in phase three. Workouts would be limited to “pods” of five to ten athletes at a time.
Hygiene is heavily emphasized, with suggestions of hand sanitizer abundantly provided, constant hand washing, wiping down of all surfaces and equipment, especially those with exposed foam. Until phase two, the sharing of even balls would be prohibited until cleaning. For example, a volleyball player couldn’t touch a ball her teammate just hit. A basketball team couldn’t pass the ball around.
In the first two phases, water stations would also be banned. Athletes would be responsible for their own hydration.
All high school sports organizations would need to follow state and local regulations on the use of cloth face coverings, but even if mandatory rules are lifted, the NFHS advises it should be “acceptable” for athletes to use masks if they want to. Several sports, such as baseball, would be considered “lower risk” if those kinds of protective barriers were used.
Of all the guidelines given, there is one notable suggestion missing: testing. Limited testing availability, the NFHS noted, along with more research into coronavirus in the future, could change all of its current guidelines.
Meade boys basketball coach Mike Glick hasn’t experienced a year without basketball in his life since 1971. Even with these guidelines, he’s firmly doubtful a return to his sport would even be possible.
“I don’t see how you wear masks over your face while you play. Me personally, I think that’s all ridiculous," Glick said. "The only way to do it would be tests, whether you can test the athletes and know the athletes don’t have anything and they could go out there and compete. You can’t have anybody in the crowd.”
Before returning high school sports to an area, the NFHS recommended associations ask itself whether it would even hold play without in-person learning, or if some schools remained closed in “COVID-19 hotspots” while others remained open.
That sort of governing has already begun to take place on a wider level, as some Maryland counties more fully opened last week than others. If, say, Baltimore County were to forbid athletic events while Anne Arundel allowed them, it would make organizing a coherent season difficult for a league such as the MIAA and IAAM, in which teams from across the state compete against one another.
“I believe it will be difficult because one day, we’re at John Carroll out in Bel Air, and the next day we could be at Severn in Severna Park,” St. Mary’s girls lacrosse coach Mindy Jones said in a text. “I think we will learn as the IAAM moves into fall sports how things will look for the spring season.”
The federation also emphasized a limiting transportation, in an effort to reduce time spent in buses or vans.
“Our main focus is the safety of our student-athletes and those involved,” Jones wrote. “With a 30-person roster, we would require three buses, which would make things difficult from a logistics standpoint. It will be interesting to see how the IAAM will implement (this), and St. Mary’s as well.”
In phase one, only 10 or fewer people could be present, inside or outside. In phase two, that number expands to 50, but only outdoors. Only by phase three could 50 individuals be present inside or out.
Even who exactly could be present is divided into tiers. The first, considered “essential,” include athletes, coaches, officials, medical and event staff, and security. Tier two, “preferred”, are the media. Those are the only two groups allowed at events until individual states lift restrictions on gatherings.
Tier three, fans and vendors, would just have to wait. But then, in reality, so might everyone.
The NFHS acknowledged that the possibility of a 2020-21 year without sports is still very real, regardless of its guidelines, or that some sports may play while others are sidelined. There could also be a stoppage of play throughout a season, if one team were to become infected.
In its report, the NFHS stated, “While we would typically have reservations regarding such inequities, the NFHS (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) endorses the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely.”
For more details on the NFHS guidelines, click here.