Loyola Blakefield’s Noah Bull, McDonogh’s Stefan Egbe add to local recruiting haul for Navy football

Ashley Ingram has enjoyed tremendous success on the recruiting trail during his 14 years with the Navy football program.
Ingram established his reputation by landing a steady string of standout players from Tennessee, including a pair of record-setting quarterbacks in Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry.
Coach Ken Niumatalolo has labeled Ingram the most talented recruiter he’s worked with during 24 years with the program. He praised the assistant’s ability to identify talent, network with high school coaches and build relationships with prospects.
When Niumatalolo added the Maryland, D.C. and northern Virginia region to Ingram’s recruiting responsibilities, it was inevitable Navy would eventually reap the benefits.
Navy’s 2022 recruiting class contains a significant amount of local talent, including a pair of Anne Arundel County products in Broadneck offensive lineman Ayden Wheless and Chesapeake running back Victor Listorti.
A pair of prospects from Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference schools — McDonogh athlete Stefan Egbe and Loyola Blakefield running back Noah Bull — inked paperwork with the Midshipmen on National Signing Day.
Navy also landed safety JaSean McLean from The Avalon School in Gaithersburg. Ingram ventured into northern Virginia to pick up another safety in Bishop O’Connell’s Job Grant.
The Midshipmen might not be finished with local recruiting, having extended some late offers around the area. Navy offered Broadneck quarterback Josh Ehlrich on National Signing Day, but the prolific four-year starter elected to follow through on a commitment to Marist of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Egbe had been hoping for a Navy offer ever since attending summer camp at the Annapolis academy. The Midshipmen wanted to see some senior tape since McDonogh football did not play during the 2020 season.
The 6-foot, 215-pound two-way starter rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a running back and was a playmaker at linebacker for the Eagles. Egbe scored the lone touchdown then sealed a 7-0 victory with an interception late in the fourth quarter as McDonogh upset undefeated Spalding in the MIAA A Conference semifinals.
“Stefan is an extremely athletic football player who can get it done on both sides of the football. He’s a terrific individual and a tremendous leader,” McDonogh coach Hakeem Sule said of the four-year letterman. “He’s a very sincere, thoughtful, respectful and well-mannered young man.”
Egbe, a consistent honor roll student who posted a 1,200 SAT score, chose Navy over Columbia of the Ivy League along with Bucknell and Lafayette of the Patriot League. He committed to the Midshipmen this past Monday after receiving an offer last week during an in-home visit.
“This was an opportunity Stefan just could not pass up,” Sule said. “I think the Naval Academy is a great fit for him on a number of levels.”
Egbe, a Howard County resident, is the youngest member of the McDonogh senior class, having turned 17 in November. He will attend the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island, during the 2022-2023 academic year to “mature physically and mentally.”
“It feels great to finally know what my future holds and I’m very happy with where I wound up,” Egbe said. “The Naval Academy is a place I’ve been thinking about for a while and I’m glad things fell into place.”
Like most members of the Class of 2022, Egbe’s recruitment was impacted by the pandemic, and he was considering taking a post-graduate year if the Navy offer did not come through.
Egbe ran into former Gilman standout Rayuan Lane during an official visit to the Naval Academy last week. Lane, a direct-entry recruit, saw significant playing time at safety as a plebe last season.
Sule said Navy recruited Egbe as a fullback and believes the player has the tools to succeed at that position in the triple-option offense.
“Stefan is a very physical, bruising, between-the-tackles type of runner,” Sule sad. “He’s very instinctual and understands where the holes will be.”
Bull drew a Navy offer last summer after also attending summer camp and impressing the coaching staff. The 6-foot, 195-pound wide receiver totaled 23 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.
“Navy is getting an incredible young man – an outstanding student and tremendous football player,” Loyola coach Anthony Zehyoue said. “Noah is an incredible teammate and will fit right in with the culture of the Naval Academy.”
Bull made the biggest play in recent program history during the 101st Turkey Bowl at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium. He leapt high in the air in the front corner of the end zone and reached over defensive back Nigel Henderson to haul in the game-winning touchdown pass as Loyola stunned second-ranked Calvert Hall, 41-35.
That 15-yard scoring strike from quarterback Marcus Hines to Bull gave the Dons their first victory in the historic rivalry series since 2013. “It was like everything stopped for a second. Everything went quiet. All that was happening was me, the ball and him,” Bull said. “I thought, ‘I’ve just got to make this play.’ We showed we could hang with anybody.”
After struggling for several seasons, Loyola posted a 9-3 record and was ranked No. 12 in The Baltimore Sun’s final poll. Bull was a four-year starter who grew along with the program.
“Noah came here at a time when there wasn’t a lot of positivity surrounding the program,” Zehyoue said. “As a coach, I’m really grateful for what Noah has done to help build Loyola football.”
Bull committed to Navy last week after considering San Diego of the Football Championship Subdivision and Pennsylvania of the Ivy League. The Baltimore City resident likely will attend the Naval Academy Prep School.
“Noah is a very precise route runner with great ball skills and big, strong hands. He’s very athletic and does a great job of attacking the football in the air,” Zehyoue said. “He’s a real hard worker and a very detailed young man. Education is very important to Noah and his parents, so I’m thrilled to see him land at a school with such high-level academics.
“I’m also very proud of Noah for making this extra level of commitment to serve his country. It just shows his humility and selflessness.”