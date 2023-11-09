Severna Park’s Sara Kreis commits to join UNC-Charlotte women’s lacrosse for its inaugural season

Sara Kreis was raised and refined through lacrosse programs so established they produced championships and next-level players as the standard, not the hope.
But now, the Severna Park senior will step into a total unknown.
On Wednesday, Kreis inked her National Letter of Intent to further her playing career at UNC-Charlotte, which — until 2025 — has never played a moment of varsity lacrosse.
“It’s a thing of firsts,” Kreis said. “In a way, it’s similar to joining this [Falcons] program as a freshman. You’re so new, you’re waiting for the opportunities.”
Being given the burden of pioneering doesn’t faze Kreis. She knew if she liked the campus, clicked with the coaches and potential teammates, nothing else truly mattered. The chance to compete early, something she wouldn’t necessarily be able to do in an entrenched program as a freshman, sweetens the situation, too.
“In my mind, it all makes it more exciting,” Kreis said. “You’re starting something completely new. Everyone’s starting at the same time. Everyone’s curious about it. And I think that’s just so great.”
Though Kreis’ journey diverges from some of her teammates that signed with her, they feel it’ll be colored the same way.
Senior Alyssa Gore-Chung has no doubts about her future. Wednesday’s signing with Navy lacrosse resulted from a long passion for service alongside her unwavering dedication to her sport. In several years, Gore-Chung expects to fly planes. But until then, she’s devouring the offensive strategies Midshipmen coaches send her with an unrelenting hunger to improve herself to the max.
“We’ve already done great things. We got our state championship. We made it to the finals,” she said. “We’ve learned how to win and how to lose with grace. You get that in life, and I think we’re prepared for that next step that way.”
Like his female counterparts, Severna Park pitcher Sean Williams will also be stepping into a potential unknown.
By playing baseball at Penn State, Williams will be joining a new chapter of Big Ten history. While much of the attention lies with football, the impending dissolution of the Pac-12 and incoming teams like Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC, will make Williams a sort of pioneer, too, as the sports that play more frequently learn to navigate a schedule more national than ever before.
“I feel like it’s going to be exciting no matter what,” the right-hander said. “It’s going to be a good experience overall, but something we’re going to have to work toward as Penn State baseball.”
As much as he looks to help his team, Williams does not intend to fade into the shadows when he arrives in State College. Many talented ballplayers grow Major League dreams, and for a moment, that’s all Williams thought it was: a dream. Something that evaporates in the daylight.
But when his former teammate Jackson Merrill went 27th overall to the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft — and went on to collect his best minor league season to date this past summer despite injuries snipping it short — Williams felt his hopes could follow a lead into reality.
“It really does show you, it’s not as far away as you’d think,” Williams said.
Dozens of Anne Arundel athletes at every schoolsigned National Letters of Intent and committed to colleges on Wednesday:
Archbishop Spalding
George Ogilvie, Salisbury, mens soccer
Rowan O’Toole, Allegheny, field hockey
Carly Ross, New Hampshire, womens lacrosse
Avery Ruckman, James Madison, field hockey
Carver Salazar, UMBC, baseball
Chase Taylor, Messiah, baseball
Connor Wilbur, St. John Fisher, mens lacrosse
Gabby Wisbeck, Syracuse, womens soccer
Maddie Wrenn, Clemson, womens lacrosse
Jake Yeager, Maryland, baseball
Taylor Barchanowicz, Stevenson, field hockey and softball
Jayda Betts, Hampton, softball
Shea Billmyer, Virginia Wesleyan, womens soccer
Maria Cipolla, Holy Cross, womens soccer
Ben Duffy, Vermont, mens lacrosse
Alecia D’Urso, La Roche, womens lacrosse
Grace Eberling, Virginia Wesleyan, field hockey
Madi Fuerst, Catholic, pole vaulting
Sophie Granse, Colgate, womens lacrosse
Gabby Greene, Florida, womens lacrosse
Edward Parker Herman, Roger Williams, sailing
Alec Howard, UMBC, mens lacrosse
Brennan Inscoe, Virginia Wesleyan, baseball
Alex Jacques, Ursinus, mens soccer
Dani Kallas, Goldey-Beacom College, softball
Mya Lamp, Stevenson, softball
Clare McGuire, Florida Tech, womens lacrosse
Maggie Mohler, St. Mary’s College, volleyball
Lilly Mullen, Cornell, womens lacrosse
Kayla Murphy, Akron, womens lacrosse
Arundel
Allison Stewart, Susquehanna, womens lacrosse
Bria Sewell, Delaware State, softball
Deviana Walker, Coppin State, volleyball
Geoffrey Cradock, Towson, swimming
Jake Polucha, St. Mary’s College, mens lacrosse
Madison Barber, American, womens lacrosse
Marc Kelly, Jr., Harford Community College, mens lacrosse
Payton Swinton, Coppin State, volleyball
Raea Gillis, York, womens lacrosse
Bella Talley, Albright, volleyball
Taylor Johnson, Norfolk State, volleyball
Broadneck
Zoe Bjelac, Quinnipiac, field hockey
Tanner Boone, Mary Washington, mens lacrosse
Jack Clark, Navy, water polo
Austin Combs, Flagler, mens lacrosse
Calvin Cook, Middle Tennessee State, baseball
Nathan Decker, Utah, swimming
Mya Durham, Susquehanna, volleyball
Graham Hartman, Mercer, mens lacrosse
Tyler Hicks, Virginia Military Institute, mens lacrosse
Braden McCassie, Jacksonville, mens lacrosse
Samantha Miller, St. Mary’s College, womens basketball
Olivia Mitchell, Virginia Military Institute, water polo
Olivia Orso, Ohio State, womens lacrosse
Albert Palsa, Lynchburg, mens lacrosse
Madelyn Quigley, Susquehanna, field hockey
Paige Reilly, Albright, field hockey
Tyler Stewart, Limestone, mens lacrosse
Tristan Tosoni, Loyola, swimming
Lily Trout, High Point, womens lacrosse
Samantha Waters, Hood, softball
Mackenzie Wharton, Keystone, womens basketball
Crofton
Luke Corey, Florida, swimming
Kylie Corcoran, Fairfield, field hockey
Lynsie Herman, UNC Wilmington, softball
Tom Gress, Wagner, mens lacrosse
Emily Krucoff, Marist, swimming
Abby Makela, UNC Charlotte, womens soccer
Emily Najarian, Davidson, field hockey
Kayla Starr, Nebraska, bowling
Emily Clutter, New Haven, womens lacrosse
Cody Fanzo, Catawba, mens lacrosse
Aiden Roerick, Mary Washington, mens lacrosse
Old Mill
Jocelyn Rogers, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, volleyball
Severna Park
John Burkhardt, Bellarmine, mens lacrosse
Nolan Grizzle, Coast Guard, mens lacrosse
Sean Williams, Penn State, baseball
Alyssa Gore-Chung, Navy, womens lacrosse
Sara Kreis, UNC Charlotte, womens lacrosse
Brendan Abell, Penn State Altoona, mens basketball
South River
Nick Sweeney, Towson, mens lacrosse
Quinn Yellin, Maryland, baseball
Gavin Phipps, St. Mary’s College, mens lacrosse
Jack Deppe, Lehigh, swimming
Reese Toth, Randolph Macon, womens lacrosse
Kamryn Lee, Frostburg, womens lacrosse
St. Mary’s
Katie Zehe, Roanoke, womens lacrosse
Connor Peck, Alabama Huntsville, mens lacrosse
Steven Schummer, Jr., Georgetown, mens lacrosse
Caden Cunningham, Christopher Newport, mens lacrosse
Cole Kucinski, St. Bonaventure, mens lacrosse
Ganon Cope, Mercer, mens lacrosse
Logan Earl, UMBC, mens lacrosse
Kyle Harrison, Utah, mens lacrosse
Teddy Androus, Navy, football
Brooke Boyd, Coastal Carolina, womens lacrosse
Varsity Highlights
Henry Carbone, Southern New Hampshire, baseball
Marin Hodor, Furman, womens lacrosse
Nick Hulme, Charleston West Virginia, baseball
Peyton Marohl, Old Dominion, womens lacrosse
Grace Mitchell, Navy, womens lacrosse
Ireland Paddy, Flagler, womens lacrosse
Davon Watkins, Maryland, football