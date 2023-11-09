Severna Park’s Sara Kreis commits to join UNC-Charlotte women’s lacrosse for its inaugural season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Towson's Lilywynn Holman, right, is unable to outrun pressure from Severna Park's Sara Kreis, left, and Maria Bragg. Kreis has committed to join UNC-Charlotte for its inaugural season in 2025. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sara Kreis was raised and refined through lacrosse programs so established they produced championships and next-level players as the standard, not the hope.

But now, the Severna Park senior will step into a total unknown.

On Wednesday, Kreis inked her National Letter of Intent to further her playing career at UNC-Charlotte, which — until 2025 — has never played a moment of varsity lacrosse.

“It’s a thing of firsts,” Kreis said. “In a way, it’s similar to joining this [Falcons] program as a freshman. You’re so new, you’re waiting for the opportunities.”

Being given the burden of pioneering doesn’t faze Kreis. She knew if she liked the campus, clicked with the coaches and potential teammates, nothing else truly mattered. The chance to compete early, something she wouldn’t necessarily be able to do in an entrenched program as a freshman, sweetens the situation, too.

“In my mind, it all makes it more exciting,” Kreis said. “You’re starting something completely new. Everyone’s starting at the same time. Everyone’s curious about it. And I think that’s just so great.”

Though Kreis’ journey diverges from some of her teammates that signed with her, they feel it’ll be colored the same way.

Senior Alyssa Gore-Chung has no doubts about her future. Wednesday’s signing with Navy lacrosse resulted from a long passion for service alongside her unwavering dedication to her sport. In several years, Gore-Chung expects to fly planes. But until then, she’s devouring the offensive strategies Midshipmen coaches send her with an unrelenting hunger to improve herself to the max.

“We’ve already done great things. We got our state championship. We made it to the finals,” she said. “We’ve learned how to win and how to lose with grace. You get that in life, and I think we’re prepared for that next step that way.”

Like his female counterparts, Severna Park pitcher Sean Williams will also be stepping into a potential unknown.

By playing baseball at Penn State, Williams will be joining a new chapter of Big Ten history. While much of the attention lies with football, the impending dissolution of the Pac-12 and incoming teams like Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC, will make Williams a sort of pioneer, too, as the sports that play more frequently learn to navigate a schedule more national than ever before.

“I feel like it’s going to be exciting no matter what,” the right-hander said. “It’s going to be a good experience overall, but something we’re going to have to work toward as Penn State baseball.”

As much as he looks to help his team, Williams does not intend to fade into the shadows when he arrives in State College. Many talented ballplayers grow Major League dreams, and for a moment, that’s all Williams thought it was: a dream. Something that evaporates in the daylight.

But when his former teammate Jackson Merrill went 27th overall to the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft — and went on to collect his best minor league season to date this past summer despite injuries snipping it short — Williams felt his hopes could follow a lead into reality.

“It really does show you, it’s not as far away as you’d think,” Williams said.

Dozens of Anne Arundel athletes at every schoolsigned National Letters of Intent and committed to colleges on Wednesday:

Archbishop Spalding

George Ogilvie, Salisbury, mens soccer

Rowan O’Toole, Allegheny, field hockey

Carly Ross, New Hampshire, womens lacrosse

Avery Ruckman, James Madison, field hockey

Carver Salazar, UMBC, baseball

Chase Taylor, Messiah, baseball

Connor Wilbur, St. John Fisher, mens lacrosse

Gabby Wisbeck, Syracuse, womens soccer

Maddie Wrenn, Clemson, womens lacrosse

Jake Yeager, Maryland, baseball

Taylor Barchanowicz, Stevenson, field hockey and softball

Jayda Betts, Hampton, softball

Shea Billmyer, Virginia Wesleyan, womens soccer

Maria Cipolla, Holy Cross, womens soccer

Ben Duffy, Vermont, mens lacrosse

Alecia D’Urso, La Roche, womens lacrosse

Grace Eberling, Virginia Wesleyan, field hockey

Madi Fuerst, Catholic, pole vaulting

Sophie Granse, Colgate, womens lacrosse

Gabby Greene, Florida, womens lacrosse

Edward Parker Herman, Roger Williams, sailing

Alec Howard, UMBC, mens lacrosse

Brennan Inscoe, Virginia Wesleyan, baseball

Alex Jacques, Ursinus, mens soccer

Dani Kallas, Goldey-Beacom College, softball

Mya Lamp, Stevenson, softball

Clare McGuire, Florida Tech, womens lacrosse

Maggie Mohler, St. Mary’s College, volleyball

Lilly Mullen, Cornell, womens lacrosse

Kayla Murphy, Akron, womens lacrosse

Arundel

Allison Stewart, Susquehanna, womens lacrosse

Bria Sewell, Delaware State, softball

Deviana Walker, Coppin State, volleyball

Geoffrey Cradock, Towson, swimming

Jake Polucha, St. Mary’s College, mens lacrosse

Madison Barber, American, womens lacrosse

Marc Kelly, Jr., Harford Community College, mens lacrosse

Payton Swinton, Coppin State, volleyball

Raea Gillis, York, womens lacrosse

Bella Talley, Albright, volleyball

Taylor Johnson, Norfolk State, volleyball

Broadneck

Zoe Bjelac, Quinnipiac, field hockey

Tanner Boone, Mary Washington, mens lacrosse

Jack Clark, Navy, water polo

Austin Combs, Flagler, mens lacrosse

Calvin Cook, Middle Tennessee State, baseball

Nathan Decker, Utah, swimming

Mya Durham, Susquehanna, volleyball

Graham Hartman, Mercer, mens lacrosse

Tyler Hicks, Virginia Military Institute, mens lacrosse

Braden McCassie, Jacksonville, mens lacrosse

Samantha Miller, St. Mary’s College, womens basketball

Olivia Mitchell, Virginia Military Institute, water polo

Olivia Orso, Ohio State, womens lacrosse

Albert Palsa, Lynchburg, mens lacrosse

Madelyn Quigley, Susquehanna, field hockey

Paige Reilly, Albright, field hockey

Tyler Stewart, Limestone, mens lacrosse

Tristan Tosoni, Loyola, swimming

Lily Trout, High Point, womens lacrosse

Samantha Waters, Hood, softball

Mackenzie Wharton, Keystone, womens basketball

Crofton

Luke Corey, Florida, swimming

Kylie Corcoran, Fairfield, field hockey

Lynsie Herman, UNC Wilmington, softball

Tom Gress, Wagner, mens lacrosse

Emily Krucoff, Marist, swimming

Abby Makela, UNC Charlotte, womens soccer

Emily Najarian, Davidson, field hockey

Kayla Starr, Nebraska, bowling

Emily Clutter, New Haven, womens lacrosse

Cody Fanzo, Catawba, mens lacrosse

Aiden Roerick, Mary Washington, mens lacrosse

Old Mill

Jocelyn Rogers, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, volleyball

Severna Park

John Burkhardt, Bellarmine, mens lacrosse

Nolan Grizzle, Coast Guard, mens lacrosse

Sean Williams, Penn State, baseball

Alyssa Gore-Chung, Navy, womens lacrosse

Sara Kreis, UNC Charlotte, womens lacrosse

Brendan Abell, Penn State Altoona, mens basketball

South River

Nick Sweeney, Towson, mens lacrosse

Quinn Yellin, Maryland, baseball

Gavin Phipps, St. Mary’s College, mens lacrosse

Jack Deppe, Lehigh, swimming

Reese Toth, Randolph Macon, womens lacrosse

Kamryn Lee, Frostburg, womens lacrosse

St. Mary’s

Katie Zehe, Roanoke, womens lacrosse

Connor Peck, Alabama Huntsville, mens lacrosse

Steven Schummer, Jr., Georgetown, mens lacrosse

Caden Cunningham, Christopher Newport, mens lacrosse

Cole Kucinski, St. Bonaventure, mens lacrosse

Ganon Cope, Mercer, mens lacrosse

Logan Earl, UMBC, mens lacrosse

Kyle Harrison, Utah, mens lacrosse

Teddy Androus, Navy, football

Brooke Boyd, Coastal Carolina, womens lacrosse

Henry Carbone, Southern New Hampshire, baseball

Marin Hodor, Furman, womens lacrosse

Nick Hulme, Charleston West Virginia, baseball

Peyton Marohl, Old Dominion, womens lacrosse

Grace Mitchell, Navy, womens lacrosse

Ireland Paddy, Flagler, womens lacrosse

Davon Watkins, Maryland, football