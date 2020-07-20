His baby came the night of the football playoffs. Now Old Mill’s Nate Fleming is raising his son into a new, scary world.

Nate Fleming didn’t take a nap like he usually did before a football game. When he took to the field to line up for another Friday night under the lights, he thought he and his girlfriend, Ameina were in the clear, on Nov. 8, 2019.
After Old Mill wrapped up its victory over Severna Park in the first round of the playoffs, Fleming, a senior center for the Patriots, texted Ameina to tell her how he’d done. She texted him back that she thought she was in labor.
That moment to the next several months of Fleming’s life were that of a new father, traversing the world struck by coronavirus from high school to the adult world.
But it began with the first 72 hours.
After the game, Fleming rushed to the hospital. He spent two hours walking a square with Ameina to help her dilate. He watched game film from the waiting room.
At 3 a.m., Fleming went home to sleep for a few hours. By 8 a.m. Saturday, he headed off to his grandfather’s funeral. As his grandfather was laid in the ground, Fleming received a text that his son was coming. Jaxon arrived seven hours later.
Fleming concocted waiting room coffee until the early hours of Sunday morning, when he had no choice but to leave; only one person is permitted to stay overnight with the new parent, and Ameina’s mother took up the role.
Just four hours later, Fleming was back to be with his son. He rocked with Jaxon in the room chair to give Ameina time to sleep. A couple times, he’s sure the nurses caught him dozing off. He was wearing his letterman jacket.
By Monday, the two high school students had to return to the world. The timing of it all worked out in their favor; Ameina could supplement her maternity leave from Old Mill with Thanksgiving and winter breaks. She was supposed to come back in the spring, but of course, school closed in mid-March once the pandemic hit.
Fleming made it work before then. The senior put in half-days at school. He finished out his last football season in the state semifinals and wrestled all through the winter. He couldn’t show how exhausted he’d become. As a captain, he needed to put on a stoic face for his teammates.
There are countless pictures on Fleming’s phone of him and Jaxon, asleep together on the couch between Fleming’s classes and sports. Then, Fleming would rise and head to practice, either the football field for a few weeks or the weight room.
After that, it was back to be with Jaxon.
None of that, he knows for certain, would be possible without the mother of his child, whom Fleming calls his “superhero.”
“I never knew how important moms were until I could see what she could do,” Fleming said.
With Jaxon sleeping at his mother’s house, Fleming missed waking up in the middle of the night to his newborn’s cries. The time Ameina spent at home with their son during the school days allowed Fleming to attend class.
“She’s really made it possible for me to do what I want, what makes me happy, play football, wrestling. I easily could have had to quit wrestling in the winter and get a job. But she’s just holding it down for us,” Fleming said.
Once high school ended, Fleming wasn’t sure whether he’d try to find a route to college football or head to Anne Arundel Community College. His parents wanted him to attend AACC, Ameina the latter.
But there were no colleges scouting him close enough that could keep Fleming around Jaxon every day, except maybe McDaniel. Old Mill wrestling coach Jim Grim recalls Fleming remaining honest with the Green Terror coaches on a visit: he wanted to come, but he had a kid on the way.
“I know Nate’s heart and his work ethic and his maturity. There’s nothing that he can’t conquer. He is one of the most mentally and physically strong kids I’ve ever coached. This kid will do anything,” Grim said. “I just know regardless of the situation, he’s going to find a way to be successful and take care of his family — the whole nine.”
McDaniel, like so many others, won’t be playing football in 2020, thanks to the pandemic.
So Fleming will head to Anne Arundel to study radiology. He’ll set football aside. He’s working jobs building things and cleaning until he turns 18 in a week, when he’s old enough to get another job.
“I feel like everything’s falling into place. I probably would have ended up going to McDaniel and they just canceled their season,” Fleming said. “I would have been stressed for no reason. Everything’s falling into place as it should. Everything happens for a reason.”
Fleming is confident that, without he and his girlfriend’s parents, life raising Jaxon could have become a lot more strained.
“This quarantine, we’ve probably spent every day in the last few months together, all of us,” he said. “It’s been good family time. We’re getting closer because of this.”
Support for Fleming reached from beyond his home.
By the time football practice the Monday after Jaxon’s birth was looming, Fleming was running on 10 hours’ sleep and knee-deep in hospital paperwork. If not for the latter, he thinks might not have missed a single practice this year, but he surrendered and texted his football coach, Chad McCormick.
At the next practice, McCormick called for the Patriots to circle up. Fleming was expecting some kind of punishment, if not for him then a teammate, in the form of up-downs.
Instead, McCormick called for the team to congratulate the new “big papa” in their midst.
“Everyone clapped,” Fleming said. “It was really nice.”
Grim was another story. His practices are famous among Old Mill wrestlers for their grueling nature.
The longtime Patriots coach was the very first person Fleming told that Jaxon had come into the world.
“He was supportive the whole time,” Fleming said, “ever since the beginning.”
It was because of not only Fleming but his family as well — whom Grim considers one of the greatest he’s ever met — that Grim felt confident his senior wrestler could handle the trials of fatherhood, even at his age.
“In all honesty, I was happy for him, in a weird way, because I knew what an incredible father he would be,” Grim said. “At the end of the day, things happen, and I was going to be there for him.”
Fleming learned his girlfriend was pregnant the day before he’d been set to take the SATs. He zoned out through the whole test.
There were times Fleming would voice other options about what to do. The would-be parents would say things then. Within a few weeks, those worry-addled suggestions fell away. Likewise, the teenagers’ parents fell into the rhythm of support, too.
“I mean, at first, nobody thinks it was the best case scenario. I was kind of upset. I thought, wow, I’m not going to be able to play college football. I was kind of really selfish,” Fleming said. “Over time, that got better, and I started to realize I can’t be selfish anymore.”
Before the pandemic, Jaxon fell very sick with respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious illness in babies that can become very serious. The parents shielded Jaxon from other, germ-laden strangers during his recovery. And then coronavirus hit.
Nowadays, Fleming’s bubble is very small, confined to primarily his family and Ameina’s.
“It’s definitely a scary world to live in. I feel like our world kind of sucks. What we live in is pretty shitty. It kind of sucks that he’s gonna have to live through that. Ever since the beginning, I thought if I could make the world a little bit better of a place to live in, I’d be pretty satisfied. I don’t know if I’ve done that yet, but I’d like to,” Fleming said.
“He’s definitely making everything better, for us anyways.”