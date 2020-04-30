‘Bro, I bench 315’: Old Mill’s Nate Fleming goes viral thanks to Barstool Sports

Picture a somewhat private, albeit funny family scene: Old Mill football player and wrestler Nate Fleming, an accomplished two-sport athlete who just finished his fourth season with two celebrated programs, asking his brother Robbie to help him bench press 325 pounds.
Nate Fleming hoists the weight onto his chest. For a second, he has it.
He very quickly does not have it. The result was some friendly humiliation thanks to a very popular digital platform: Barstool Sports.
It’s not every day a local athlete hits national attention. Here’s a glimpse of what that reactions looked like:
From Old Mill wrestling coach, Jim Grim:
From Annapolis girls basketball:
Old Mill running back Joey Graves:
Of course, Fleming didn’t miss a beat:
Fleming wrote “@ someone who sucks at spotting” in his original Instagram post, which now has over 10,000 views, as does his subsequent video, in which Fleming has no trouble lifting his weights.
The rest of the internet had its fun, too: