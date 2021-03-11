Sisters Koi and Kamari Sims fuel Spalding girls basketball rally over Mt. Carmel

As Mt. Carmel jumped out to a double-digit advantage within minutes of Thursday’s girls basketball game in Severn, the prospect of losing a second game in 24 hours became very real for Archbishop Spalding.
But as Kamari Sims made a 3-pointer that defied the third-quarter clock’s countdown, they didn’t have to worry about that anymore.
That go-ahead buzzer-beater became the turning point that propelled Spalding to a 70-54 come-from-behind win over Mt. Carmel.
Kamari and Koi Sims both poured in 19 points, which Kamari did predominantly in the second half, while Mariah Sanabia added 18 points for the Cavaliers. Kamari’s 13 points in the third quarter swung the pendulum Spalding’s way irrevocably, mirroring the performance of her idol, Maryland sophomore Ashley Owusu, who Sims watched do the same thing for the Terps in a Big Ten tournament game earlier in the day.
“She gets compared to that a lot. Maryland recruits her for that. She can run the point, she’s big and strong,” Spalding coach Joe Mathews said. “She needs to do a lot of things to get to that level, because [Owusu is] one of the best players in America, but I worked out with Ashley in high school. I see the similarities. And [Sims] is only a 10th grader. She’s going to be a great player.”
Mathews advised his players to generate their offense from defense and rebounding, but that wasn’t something they excelled at in the first two quarters. Mathews worried his players would show signs of fatigue after playing a late game the night before and with this being their fifth game in six days.
“You could tell it took us a little while to wake up in the first half,” the coach said. “With only six players, our natural rhythm is to be up the floor, playing pressure defense. But when you only have six [players], you’re going to get into foul trouble pretty quick.”
Koi Sims knocked Mt. Carmel on its heels to start, igniting an 8-0 Spalding run with a pair of layups. But once the Cougars adjusted, carving room on offense while pulling down defensive rebounds and causing turnovers, the Cavaliers were put on notice. That lead could quickly disappear.
Both teams struggled to string together momentum as drives died by the sound of the referees’ travel calls. One Cougar took advantage of Spalding’s six turnovers.
Junior Tsion Smith knifed through the Cavaliers defense to draw two fouls and score five points, chipping away at Spalding, which saw its offense go cold.
Smith’s teammates picked up the torch from there. Mt. Carmel’s Shawn Tate and Anylah Davis combined to even the score at 17, and Elena Rodriguez cracked it open with a pair of 3-pointers. The Cougars led at halftime, 30-26.
Kamari Sims did her best to cut into the deficit, hitting shots from beyond the arc and from inside. But the issues came on the other end of the court, as Spalding’s defense could not slow down the Cougars.
Smith wheeled to the perimeter and made a 3 that gave the visitors a 10-point lead. It was then that Kamari Sims knew what she had to do.
“That we just have to push tempo and I have to get my teammates involved. Kick it, get the easy basket and get up,” she said.
Mt. Carmel’s lead melted as Spalding responded with a 10-0 run, engineered by the Sims sisters and a 3-pointer by junior Sydnee Washington.
“We were playing half-court man in the beginning of the game. We came out in the second half, we brought the pressure up the floor to try to control the tempo a little bit and I think that made a difference,” Mathews said. “Our defense created our offense, and that wasn’t happening in the first half.”
Mathews has watched Kamari Sims steadily blossom over the short season into a player who can take whatever defenses give her and make something of it.
“Early on in the season, it was all about what can I do to apply pressure on the defense and how can I carry the load in scoring?” Mathews said. “Now, she gets two or three girls defending her and she finds the open spots. You can see her swinging across, and she’s controlling where her players are.”
The Sims sisters might have lit up the scoreboard in the third, but the fourth quarter belonged to Sanabia.
“It means a lot,” Kamari Sims said. “We really needed her to open up and get those buckets in to get up and keep pushing our tempo.”